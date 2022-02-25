Celebs Did Not Hold Back for 2022’s Premio Lo Nuestro Stunning Red Carpet Looks

Fierce

If you caught the 2022 Premio Lo Nuestro awards last night, you were likely in awe of the incredible performances.

For one, Ángela Aguilar stunned with her rendition of “La Malagueña,” using her jaw-dropping falsetto to bring the entire audience to its feet. Then there was Natti Natasha, who ran up stage several times to perform songs like “WOW BB” alongside El Alfa and Chimbala for all the dembow we could ever want.

While we already can’t get enough of “Papi Juancho,” we loved how he used his acceptance of his Idolo Global award to talk about how “Colombia isn’t drug trafficking, Colombia is tons of talent.”

In short, this year’s Premio Lo Nuestro awards were downright incredible — and luckily, we also got tons of gorgeous fashion moments on the red carpet to match the amazing performances. Full of intricate embroidery, shiny sequins, and tons of florals, here are our favorite looks straight from the red carpet.

Ángela Aguilar

Photo by Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images

Ángela Aguilar stunned in a one-shoulder, mermaid-style floral dress adorned with flower embellishments at the top. The dress featured her name on it in cursive, apart from the names of her most famous songs like “En Realidad.”

Photo by John Parra/Getty Images for Univision

Aguilar had a whopping four outfit changes throughout the night, each for different performances like her part in the Vicente Fernández tribute, or to accept the award for “Artista Revelación Femenino.” But this pink, frothy dress really captured our hearts, complete with tulle, florals, and tons of sparkle and shimmer as the 18-year-old sang “La Malagueña.”

Paulina Rubio

Photo by Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images

Paulina Rubio took home the “Trayectoria” award last night, honoring her contributions to her music throughout the past three decades. She performed tons of iconic tracks like “Te Quise Tanto” and “Y Yo Sigo Aquí,” complete with back-up dancers and a rock ‘n roll band.

CNCO

Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Univision

CNCOwners, otherwise known as CNCO’s biggest fans, were absolutely melting as soon as the band made its way through the red carpet. Christopher, Zabdiel, Erick and Richard all stunned in coordinating looks, going for a red and black theme featuring satin, leather, velvet, chains, and lace.

Luis Fonsi and Águeda López

Photo by Aaron Davidson/WireImage

Luis Fonsi always keeps it classic with an edge, and we loved his pinstripe suit with brooches at the lapel. Honoring his friend Paulina Rubio with her “Trayectoria” award, and calling her “dorada y adorada,” Fonsi was joined by his wife Águeda López who looked amazing in a white cutout dress and sparkly pumps.

Sofía Jirau

Photo by Aaron Davidson/WireImage

Puerto Rican model Sofía Jirau absolutely stunned on this year’s red carpet, wearing a gown by fellow Boricua designer Jean Cintrón. The look featured a green silk-satin crop top with sparkly straps, and a full, flowing slightly-sheer floral skirt. A black sparkly clutch and wavy updo completed the look.

Grupo Firme

Photo by Aaron Davidson/WireImage

Tijuana band Grupo Firme were celebrating all night on account of their several wins, including “Regional Mexican Group or Duo Of The Year,” “Regional Mexican Banda Song Of The Year” and “Regional Mexican Album Of The Year.” In short, they had an absolutely amazing night at this year’s premios, and they had perfect outfits to match. We love the wide-array of colors of their suits, playing with materials like satin and velvet, and singer Eduin Caz’s leather gloves.

Anitta

Photo by Aaron Davidson/WireImage

Anitta can do no wrong in our eyes, whether performing “Envolver” and “No Chao Novinha” alongside fellow singer Justin Quiles up on stage, or walking down the red carpet. Her look was both simple and daring, going for minimal all-black while donning sheer tights, a sculptural low cut and ruffles.

Lele Pons

Photo by Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images

Lele Pons proved that going for Tinkerbell but making it fashion can work in the best way possible. We’re absolutely obsessed with her bright chartreuse green silk-satin gown that’s truly made for a princess. Featuring a strapless crop top, gloves, and a full skirt, the singer and internet celeb paired the look with sparkly Euphoria-style makeup.

Christian Nodal

Photo by John Parra/Getty Images for Univision

We’ll always love Christian Nodal’s amazing voice, featured in some of our favorite songs ever like “Botella Tras Botella” and “La Mitad” alongside singer-songwriter Camilo. He performed his new song “Ya No Somos Ni Seremos” with a full band behind him, wearing a sparkly red suit that showed off his tattoos, while finishing off the look with a black hat.

Natti Natasha

Photo by Aaron Davidson/WireImage

Can we all agree that Natti Natasha just makes any song better? Whether featured on songs like “Criminal” with Ozuna, or the epic “Sin Pijama” with Becky G that will never get old, Natti Natasha’s voice is one for the books. We adored her look on this year’s Premio Lo Nuestro red carpet, going for an all-black short number with a sweeping skirt, strappy sandals, and bejeweled earrings.

Evaluna Montaner and Camilo

Photo by Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images

Evaluna Montaner and Camilo are always adorable, no matter if they’re singing hits together like the very-danceable “Machu Picchu,” or “Índigo,” in honor of the upcoming arrival of their child together. We can’t get enough of their love for each other, with Montaner accompanying her husband as he accepted several awards like “Pop Solo Artist Of The Year.” The two looked incredible in coordinating black ensembles, with Montaner showing off her growing belly as she accessorized her look with pearls and bright blue eyeshadow.

Alejandra Espinoza

Photo by Aaron Davidson/WireImage

Alejandra Espinoza has never made a fashion faux pas in our eyes, whether she’s donning a sequin, cut-out dress while hosting an award show, or sashaying down a carpet in a princess-esque gown. This number almost made our hearts stop, with an iridescent pink fabric, full skirt, a V-shaped cut at the top, and a half-up, half-down hairstyle we’re trying out this weekend.

El Alfa

Photo by EVA MARIE UZCATEGUI/AFP via Getty Images

Dominican dembow singer is always a class act, and you can usually find us jamming to his songs like “La Romana” with Bad Bunny, or the epic “BEBÉ” with Camilo. His Premio Lo Nuestro 2022 look was just as amazing: wearing Louis Vuitton, he went for a street style-inspired outfit in bright blue, complete with jewel-encrusted chains.

Justin Quiles

Photo by EVA MARIE UZCATEGUI/AFP via Getty Images

Meanwhile, “Loco” singer also decided to go for a fashion risk on this year’s red carpet, opting for a tan wide-leg suit, orange furry shoes, a chain harness underneath, a bucket hat, and a small side bag. While not for the faint of heart, we love the look and adore how he took a chance going for something super-unique.

Olga Tañon

Photo by Aaron Davidson/WireImage

It’s little wonder Puerto Rican Olga Tañon is seen as a force to be reckoned with throughout the music world, with a gorgeous vozarón and 29 Premio Lo Nuestro awards under her belt. Her red carpet look was jaw-dropping, featuring deep blue leggings and full-length gloves with a deep V and a stunning side cape.

Wisin y Yandel

Photo by EVA MARIE UZCATEGUI/AFP via Getty Images

Wisin Y Yandel were perfection in coordinating black and white looks with intricate embroidery, lace, and some sparkle. “El Duo De La Historia” sang their latest track “No Se Olvida,” and we already know we’re playing it in the car at least 20 times this weekend.

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com