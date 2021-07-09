Bad Bunny Hops On Mora’s “Volando” Remix Video With Sech

Latidomusic

The Bad Bunny train keeps on chugging along with new music. The Puerto Rican superstar jumped on the remix to Mora’s hit song “Volando.” Panamanian singer Sech joins them in the high-flying music video.

Mora is Bad Bunny’s co-writer who is becoming a star.

“Volando” is one of the songs on Mora’s debut album Primer Día De Clases. The Puerto Rican singer-songwriter rose to prominence as a co-writer on Bad Bunny’s YHLQMDLG album. They co-wrote the songs “La Dificíl” and “Solía.” Mora is also featured on the song “Una Vez.”

Mora’s “Volando” remix features Bad Bunny and Sech.

Now Bad Bunny is returning the favor by featuring on Mora’s “Volando” remix. They’re joined by “Otro Trago” hit-maker Sech. Like in Bad Bunny’s El Último Tour Del Mundo album, the song blends reggaeton with an alternative rock edge. It’s one of the sentimental moments on Mora’s LP as he laments an ex-lover that’s still on his mind. The message is similar to Bad Bunny’s “Yonaguni” so he adds some extra simp perreo oomph to the track while Sech drives that sorrow home in a soulful performance. Expect “Volando” to soar after this stellar remix.

The guys take to the skies in the “Volando” remix music video.

Mora, Bad Bunny, and Sech take the title of “Volando” literally in the remix music video. Mora can be seen flying high in a helicopter while Bad Bunny sings in the stripped-down shell of an airplane. Sech has the ground cover as he’s cruising around the city in a van.

The “Volando” remix is Bad Bunny’s second new release this week. Earlier, he dropped his song “De Museo” from the Fast & Furious 9 movie. That song came on heels of his hits “Yonaguni” and the “AM” remix with Nio García and J Balvin.

