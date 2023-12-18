Short but Sweet — Our Favorite Moments From Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny’s 2023 Romance

crema

Bad Bunny, 29, and Kendall Jenner, 28, have reportedly called it quits, putting an end to their much-talked-about 2023 romance.

According to a source obtained by PEOPLE, Benito and Jenner were indeed a couple this year, with sparks flying between them after meeting in February. However, after court-side basketball game dates, romantic horseback riding meet-ups, and lots of concerts together — it seems like Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner (Banner?) are no longer an item.

Kendall Jenner & Bad Bunny have broken up, @People reports. pic.twitter.com/na3iz40TeI — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) December 17, 2023

So what happened between the celebrity couple? According to PEOPLE, Benito and Jenner were last seen together at an afterparty following the Puerto Rican singer’s “Saturday Night Live” hosting gig in October.

The two allegedly met after Bad Bunny bought a home (A.K.A. insane mansion) in Los Angeles back in January. By February, a source told PEOPLE that the singer and model were happily “spending time together” after being “introduced by friends.” Moreover, the inside source told the outlet at the time: “She likes him and is having fun… He is different from guys that she dated in the past.”

Throughout the rest of 2023, onlookers continued to spot the couple on a slew of dates, including… yes, a horseback rendezvous. However, Benito and Jenner are now allegedly a thing of the past — and fans can’t stop reacting to the news:

latinos back in business after bad bunny n kendall broke up pic.twitter.com/uIbdPJC0Vw — mari (@r4munes) December 18, 2023

Is this the entire Latino community right now? No tenemos pruebas pero tampoco dudas:

The entire latin community after finding out Bad Bunny is no longer with Kendall Jenner pic.twitter.com/BA5xTzBOq7 — CC The Catfish (@sheslaydaily) December 18, 2023

How is Benito doing right now? Is he melancholically rapping to “Amorfoda”-style piano ballads? Or is he giving “Me Fui de Vacaciones” vibes like this?

bad bunny después de terminar con kendall pic.twitter.com/zdMFWOrbPT — 𝐀𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐥𝐨 🎧 (@Angelolimag) December 17, 2023

No matter how anyone is feeling about the breakup news, we’re looking back at Benito and Jenner’s most iconic relationship moments. From kissing in a club, double-dating with Justin and Hailey Bieber, and waltzing around in a Gucci ad together, here’s all the chisme on the former couple’s short-but-sweet relationship timeline.

From kissing in a club in February to their recent Gucci ad, here’s all the tea on Benito and Kendall Jenner’s 2023 romance

First, who can forget when onlookers first linked Bad Bunny and Jenner as a possible couple? We owe that chisme to Deux Moi’s podcast, Deux U, which reported in February that the two celebrities kissed at an L.A. nightclub.

“I have witnesses on the scene who saw [Jenner] leave the club, this private club… it was the Bird Streets Club,” the podcast host explained. “She left the club, got into her car, two minutes later, they pulled Bad Bunny’s car around and he got in his car.”

Was this everyone’s reaction at the time?

Me after finding out Bad Bunny kissed Kendall Jenner https://t.co/bsY33xKzUE — Gabriela (@_GXBY_) February 17, 2023

Actually, this summed it up even more perfectly:

Why are y’all saying Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner kissed ???? pic.twitter.com/vlUsuR8uNB — Jeanette 🪐 (@Jeanetteexp) February 17, 2023

Okay, so an innocent kiss, right? No big deal? Well, things actually continued to heat up for the couple — exemplified by their alleged double date with Justin and Hailey Bieber that same month. As per TMZ, the four celebs had a fun Saturday date night at the L.A. restaurant Wally’s… and the proof is in the pudding (or arroz con leche):

Bad Bunny y Kendall Jenner saliendo juntos de el mismo restaurante en Los Ángeles. pic.twitter.com/PRM5zY40iy — Indie 505 (@Indie5051) February 19, 2023

By March, paparazzi spotted Benito and Jenner kissing after dining together at Sushi Park in West Hollywood. And yes, our hearts stopped:

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny spotted kissing.



📸: Backgrid pic.twitter.com/8hjYi54box — Pop Base (@PopBase) March 8, 2023

Here‘s a live depiction of the moment we saw the kiss:

the latino community after hearing the rumors about bad bunny and kendall jenner pic.twitter.com/k2IcznW2eY — king julian (@JulianColin1) February 20, 2023

March 2023 also gave us some sneaky paparazzi snaps of both celebrities hitting an Oscar’s after party together:

Bad Bunny spotted last night with Kendall Jenner at Oscar’s after party. 📸 pic.twitter.com/ka99xsfIUd — Access Bad Bunny (@AccessBadBunny) March 13, 2023

But the couple’s pièce de résistance was undoubtedly their April romanticón horseback riding date, which was straight out of “Pasión de Gavilanes.” What in the “Corazón Salvaje” even was that? It made for some boiling-hot tea, though:

Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner spotted on a horse riding date. 🐎 pic.twitter.com/UJwTsXWZem — Access Bad Bunny (@AccessBadBunny) April 4, 2023

Benito and Jenner were our Gaviota and Rodrigo from “Destilando Amor,” and we can’t believe it’s over:

Kendall Jenner and Bad bunny leaked portraits after horseback riding date 😭 Gaviotaaaaaaaa!!! pic.twitter.com/3TiU2RcpQI — Mila (@Milakills_) April 18, 2023

The pair continued their romance at full speed by mid-April’s Coachella festival. The “Moscow Mule” signer and model hit the festival together, watching artists like Rosalía and Frank Ocean while dressed in cute, matching, Western-themed outfits:

Mami, the bandana:

Bad Bunny y Kendall Jenner ayer en Coachella. pic.twitter.com/HAdONt6dW8 — DIOS BUNNY (@diosbunnyy) April 17, 2023

While the couple reportedly spent some of their summer vacationing in Idaho together, they stayed quiet for a few months. However, by August, they came back full throttle, perreando at Drake’s concert at Kia Forum in Inglewood, California:

As one TikTok user asked at the time, what had Jenner so “weak” that she nearly fell on the floor laughing? If this isn’t love, we don’t know what is:

August also gave us the now-iconic phrase, “Mami, be careful… the mosquitos,” uttered by Bad Bunny to Jenner while on a hiking date. Benito posted the audio to his Instagram Stories that month, and the rest was history:

ᴍᴀᴍɪ ʙɪ ᴋᴇʀꜰᴏʟ



ᴅᴇ ᴍᴏꜱQᴜɪᴛᴏꜱ https://t.co/WFemLo34tO — Kóvean Kiosko (@KoveanFelix) August 27, 2023

Also part of Benito’s slew of IG Stories that day, fans realized that the singer was wearing a necklace with Kendall Jenner’s initial:

Tiene una inicial de una K pic.twitter.com/Y31BgmwaZN — Lau (@Benito__0) August 27, 2023

And then, lo and behold, we got the couple’s insane joint Gucci ad in late September. The snaps seemed to reference David and Victoria Beckham’s 90s-era airport paparazzi photos, and showed palpable chemistry between the two of them:

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny for Gucci pic.twitter.com/j18q2iMY9Z — Couture is Beyond (@CoutureIsBeyond) September 30, 2023

Here‘s the Gucci video ad they shot, too:

Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner for Gucci.



pic.twitter.com/pIczFurxe4 — Pop Base (@PopBase) September 30, 2023

While cute, fans of course brought the jokes — such as commenting “Mami, be careful, the flight” on Gucci’s Instagram post.

somebody commented “mami be careful the flight” on the reel gucci just posted of bad bunny & kendall jenner’s campaign LMAOOOO — c;) (@ccm0neyy) October 1, 2023

Was it all a public relations strategy all along? As in, was Kris Jenner working as hard as ever? Or was that horseback riding date actually as romantic as it seemed?

bad bunny and kendall for gucci just proves the whole relationship is just pr all along 😭 — 🕳 (@suckmychinchin) October 2, 2023

And while we’re asking the golden questions… does this breakup mean the old Benito is back?

Bad bunny fans thinking him breaking up with Kendall means he’s back to his old self… nah baby he’s changed lmaooo — cubey  (@amedl_i) December 18, 2023

