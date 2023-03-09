Let’s Unpack the Alleged Kiss Between Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner Before We Go Crazy

wearemitu

Nothing is more painful than when an idol lets us down. And seeing Bad Bunny kissing one of the Kardashians is an open wound rubbed with salt and lemon.

benito i cant keep defending you pic.twitter.com/hSL7udPmug — luz (@luzlightt_) March 8, 2023

After weeks of tense rumors, we finally have the closest thing to proof of the alleged romance between Benito and Kendall Jenner.

Apparently, the model and the Puerto Rican singer were out together Tuesday night with friends for a night of sushi.

Bringing a chancla to Coachella to throw at Benito for the way this man been acting 🤨 — Gabriella Frenes (@gab_bean) March 8, 2023

When bodies speak for themselves

According to photos shared by TMZ, Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner stepped out separately from Sushi Park in West Hollywood and were spotted on the balcony of the famous Japanese food spot.

I hope y’all enjoyed his last album because that kardashian curse is about to FUCK Benito up https://t.co/xRSxavQQwI — BIG SEXY (@Tuuubbbsss) March 8, 2023

In the balcony images, the duo is surrounded by friends, including Kendall’s sister Kylie Jenner.

But as the SUV picking Kendall up arrives, the model turns around, puts her arms around Benito, and appears to kiss goodbye.

And while we don’t see the kiss on the lips, the non-verbal language seems to indicate that they are definitely more than friends.

Bad bunny y Kendall Jenner pic.twitter.com/Z3i9NT62GJ — World Latin Honey (@WorldLatinHoney) March 9, 2023

The third one is the charm

Rumors of Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner’s relationship began early last month. A source had told the media that the singer and the model had been glimpsed kissing in a club, but we still had no proof.

Shortly after, they were spotted at a restaurant, apparently on a double date with Justin Bieber and his wife, Hailey.

We were still hoping it was just Benito getting used to his new life in Hollywood.

Somebody said “that’s not Benito anymore that’s Ben” pic.twitter.com/kBLE6pRnnr — flo milli shit (@dharleezy) March 9, 2023

As a source told People.com, “Kendall recently started hanging out with him. They were introduced by friends. He moved to L.A. a few weeks ago and bought a house.”

While we know Bad Bunny isn’t comfortable speaking English, and we highly doubt Jenner’s Spanish skills, the pair apparently understand each other very well.

Kendall Jenner when she’s on a dinner date with Bad Bunny: pic.twitter.com/9xTMvkj1wc — boredjesse (@boredjesse) March 8, 2023

Bro how the fuck are they communicating 😭😭 benito can’t hold a conversation in English for more than 5 min and Kendall’s craquer ass can’t understand broken English wtf they talk about 💀 https://t.co/MAQUjvv1C3 — luisito (@luistnr) March 8, 2023

The source said Jenner finds Benito to be a breath of fresh air: “She likes him and is having fun. He is different from the guys that she dated in the past. He is very charming.”

Gone seems to be the beautiful youth romance between Bad Bunny and Gabriela Berlingeri. Close sources say the two are still close friends, although they have decided to date other people.

why did i just opened twitter and Bad Bunny is kissing Kendall Jenner pic.twitter.com/aYum6Qdd6Q — ؘ (@whyrosas) March 8, 2023

For her part, Kendall Jenner, who used to date Suns star Devin Booker, has definitely moved on.

The TMZ images are definitive proof that the model only has eyes for the Puerto Rican singer, and we can only wonder, Why, Benito? Why?

All of us with Benito rn. pic.twitter.com/86wP5buNx3 — 𝐆𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐯𝐨 𝐀𝐝𝐨𝐥𝐟𝐨 (@adlf___) March 8, 2023

oh my god??? benito, stand UP 😭 this isn’t you 😩💔 pic.twitter.com/nEhXKK3oqs https://t.co/Dx8l0RzH7B — a goose toe 🇻🇪🏳️‍🌈 (@uhgoosetoe) March 8, 2023

BENITO HOW COULD YOUUU pic.twitter.com/eLMmvGn5i4 — Millennia (@RecklessPunk_) March 8, 2023

