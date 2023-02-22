Who Did This?! 17 Hilarious Videos About How Bad Bunny, Kendall Jenner Communicate
The Jenner-Kardashian family is at it again! This time, there are rumors that Kendall Jenner is “hanging out” and “having fun” with Bad Bunny. But in paparazzi speak, this means they’re probably going to end up married any day now.
Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner spotted together on at least two occasions
However, as of now, all we have are unsubstantiated reports that the pair were making out at some point in the last week.
Even still, in the wake of Jenner’s high-profile breakup with Phoenix Suns player Devin Booker, this is a monumental shift. Booker, as evidenced by his social media profiles, seems like he’s not quite over his breakup with Jenner, though. However, the feeling apparently does not go both ways.
According to the popular gossip outlet DeuxMoi, a source spotted the two locking lips at a party. There’s also the matter of a dinner with Benito, Kendall, and the Biebers, Justin and Hailey. Of course, going to dinner with someone doesn’t automatically mean you’re dating them. But still… the evidence is overwhelming.
That is, of course, if it’s all true. Until we know more, the internet is going to do what the internet does. Namely, treat everything as an irrefutable fact and make memes about it. But we don’t make the rules!
All that matters now are the memes
In reality, the best thing about celebrity gossip is the way people react to it. With the advent of social media, this means hundreds of hilarious jokes popping up almost immediately. So, in honor of this new and rumored union, here are some of our favorite memes from Bunny-gate.
It’s true, though. Latinos are in shambles right now. Thanks, Kendall Jenner…
Benito and Jenner might just have a bit of a communication problem for the time being.
But that’s not going to stop Jenner from trying!
Also, does the mastermind herself Kris Jenner have anything to do with this?
Never before has a scene from “The White Lotus” felt more relevant…
Plankton’s anger veins also work. Does Jenner deserve Benito? The internet thinks not.
Mostly, though, people just cannot wrap their minds around this.
But also…just imagine Benito on “The Kardashians.”
