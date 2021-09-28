Nike Unveils A Special Edition Of Their Air Max 90 For Latinx Heritage Month And It’s As Vibrant As Our Cultura

wearemitu

Nike has released a special edition of the Air Max 90 for Latinx Heritage Month and it’s as colorful as our cultura.

The focus of this vibrant sneaker is the importance of the family unit in Latino culture and to celebrate the power of community through heritage silhouettes.

Nike

The new Air Max 90 LHM will feature the heritage silhouette originally designed by the iconic sneaker designer Tinker Hatfield and is considered a cornerstone of sneaker culture.

This comes through in the technicolor print featured on the shoe’s upper, an ode to the expressive, family-oriented bond shared across Latino culture. The word Familia is printed on the sock liner and across the lateral side of the shoe. A further nod to the inclusivity of family: The shoe is available in full family sizing. Así que you and papá can wear matching kicks.

Nike

Through the Somos Familia campaign, Nike also celebrates the power of community and the power of sport as the language that connects us all. The campaign will spotlight a number of sport and community changemakers—including Devin Booker, Leticia Bufoni, Students Run LA, Coach Nat of Peace Players and Mile Style Run Crew of the Bronx. Protagonists featured in the campaign represent the diversity of the Latino community and are connected through their commitment to breaking down barriers and creating positive change.

Nike tells athlete stories of Familia and how it’s inspired them to move their community forward. The campaign will kick off with Devin’s story, where he talks about his mother and grandfather and his ties to family as his main source of inspiration. Leticia’s story will follow, where she reflects on the ways her father and mother have inspired her and allowed her to become a mentor for so many young girls in Skate.

In addition to product and storytelling efforts, Nike, through its Until We All Win community investment program, donated a total of $500,000 to 20 U.S.-based nonprofits supporting the Latino community in 2020, including: Academia de Futbol Juvenil Amatense (AFJA), a Los Angeles-based youth soccer nonprofit that focuses on youth in low-income communities; and ELLA Sports Foundation, a nonprofit providing young Latinas in Los Angeles with mentorship and resources to fuel their athletic, academic and professional journeys. These organizations deliver programs and services that increase physical activity, provide education and career development, and contribute to stronger communities.

Additionally, Nike, Inc. will announce this year’s grants to nonprofits supporting the Latino community later this fall.

The idea of authentic cultural representation is a recurrent Nike footwear theme, following releases of the Lucha Libre collection and the Air Max 97 Puerto Rico earlier this year.

The Air Max 90 LHM releases on September 29 on nike.com and at select retailers.

