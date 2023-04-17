Who, What, Where, When, Why: All The Times Bad Bunny Was Spotted With Kendall Jenner At Coachella

Entertainment

Sound the alarms — Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner were spotted looking like a full-blown couple this past weekend at Coachella, and fans are freaking out (it’s us, we are fans).

The music festival brought a stellar lineup this year, bringing in acts like Becky G (moment of silence for her amazing outfit), Eladio Carrión, Kali Uchis, and yes, Bad Bunny himself. And while the acts were impressive, no one could take their eyes off Benito and Jenner — who acted like quite the couple at the festival.

Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner were spotted together all weekend — and yes, she danced to “Después De La Playa” during his performance

Bad Bunny y Kendall Jenner ayer en Coachella. pic.twitter.com/HAdONt6dW8 — DIOS | BUNNY 🇲🇽 (@DiosBunnymx) April 17, 2023

The possible couple of the moment were spotted wearing coordinated outfits this weekend, which may just be a low-key relationship confirmation. As you can see in several videos filmed by onlookers at the festival (not all heroes wear capes), the two celebs matched up on Saturday, wearing very similar tan jackets. Hm. Plus, both wore white outfits with a distinctly Western twist on Sunday. Maybe a nod to the time they rode horses together telenovela style?

Apart from their whole fashion situation, the two gave eagle-eyed fans lots to talk about. First, Kendall Jenner was seen dancing the night away to Bad Bunny’s performance on Friday. Videos show her twirling around to “Después De La Playa” with Peso Pluma next to her. As one fan joked, “What in the candle Jenga?”:

Other videos show her watching his performance and walking around the stage with a few friends. Supportive girlfriend goals?

By Saturday and Sunday, the two gave fans some serious couple vibes

Fast-forward to Saturday, quite a few things happened. For one, Bad Bunny posted a video to his Instagram Story driving a golf cart around Coachella Valley listening to Peso Pluma. While that seems normal enough, fans noticed Kendall Jenner might have been sitting next to him. For one, you see bits of long, brown hair similar to Jenner’s. You can also hear a voice say, “You’re gonna [crash!]”… and it sounds a lot like the L.A.-born model.

And yes, in this new multiverse of madness, Kendall Jenner listens to Peso Pluma. Let that sink in!

There’s so much to unpack here.. Kendall’s hair? the kiss? Peso pluma? Kendall’s voice? The tattoos? If you told me this was actually happening and girly was riding around in a golf cart with Benito listening to PESO PLUMA I’d call you a fckn liar 🫣 what multiverse is this pic.twitter.com/4gTSi2zAsq — ale ♡ (@chikitungis) April 15, 2023

That same day, Benito and Jenner were spotted wearing their matching detective jackets watching Rosalía perform. That being said, one look at the video has us questioning — has Bad Bunny lost all his sazón? The possible couple were spotted about two feet apart and barely dancing, but they were technically together:

Here’s a video from another angle where you can see them laughing with friends:

Bad Bunny hablando junto a Kendall Jenner y sus amigos ayer en Coachella. 🎡pic.twitter.com/G8mT9D0cs5 — Bunny’s Network (@badbunnynetwork) April 16, 2023

By Sunday, we all got a bit more proof Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner might actually be a couple

By Coachella day three, the two were spotted walking around the festival wearing their matching white-Western outfits. Why is their body language giving “we’re just friends” though?

Still, just a short while later, things got decidedly steamier between them. An undercover video shows them dancing closely (dare we say romantically?) to Frank Ocean on Sunday night, and it’s actually pretty cute:

Bad Bunny & Kendall Jenner last night at Frank Oceans’s concert — Coachella. 👩‍❤️‍👨🎢



pic.twitter.com/wffjVcWomZ — Access Bad Bunny (@AccessBadBunny) April 17, 2023

While that’s all the confirmation we have for now, fans are still up in arms over it. This was one fan’s reaction to possibly getting a glimpse of Jenner in Bad Bunny’s golf cart story, and they’re all of us right now:

hearing kendall jenner’s voice in bad bunny instagram story IM SICKKKKK pic.twitter.com/2Nzoag50jf — em (@solaremmz) April 16, 2023

Another fan joked that Bad Bunny’s cute dance to Frank Ocean’s “Pink + White” should have been them. And yes, this might have been Jenner at the “Moscow Mule” singer’s performance. 10/10 no notes:

bad bunny asking of the crowd prefer him talking in english or espãnol i know kendall jenner screamed english — skya🐰2BUNNY (@andfuckvmin) April 15, 2023

As a source told Us Weekly last month, “Things are not official between Kendall and Bad Bunny, but they’re seeing each other on a regular basis and getting to know each other better.”

They continued, “It’s not super serious, but she likes him and is open to seeing where things go with him. Kendall appreciates how he treats her with respect and he makes her laugh.”

Stay tuned!

