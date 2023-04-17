Rumor Clearing & a Jet Ski, Bad Bunny Makes Coachella History As the First Latino Solo Artist Headliner

wearemitu

To deny the strength and influence of Bad Bunny today is simply impossible. The Puerto Rican rapper made history over the weekend as the first Latino solo headliner at Coachella.

And it’s been a stellar run for Benito.

After stepping on the Coachella stage in 2019 for the first time as an emerging artist, Bad Bunny has returned as a superstar.

Benito delighted the world with an impressive show during his two-hour concert last Friday, April 14.

“We Latinos have been tearing it up (sweeping) for a while now,” he said proudly. “Last year, I did a tour I never imagined I could do. I’ve been away for some time, but [I’m back], and it feels cabrón to be here tonight and for all of you to be here with me.”

Making history

Last Friday, Bad Bunny made history by performing the longest headlining set in Coachella history.

The singer opened his show with a video master class on the influence of Latin American music on the rest of the world. Looking back at the African influences in sound and rhythm, as well as the instruments that defined the music upon which the singer has built his sound, Bad Bunny’s Coachella show definitely got off to a great start.

The singer invited the likes of Post Malone, Jhayco, Jowell & Randy, and Ñengo Flow to the stage.

Although there were some issues with Malone’s sound, the set was marked by a powerful speech and almost all of his hits.

“The sun and the moon have witnessed epic moments, magical nights. Artists have found their purpose, inspiration, and answers to all their questions, which may not have been questions in the first place. History has been made here a thousand times. My head is spinning. It’s amazing to see the list of all the other artists who have performed on this stage. So many, but none like me,” he said entirely in Spanish. “It’s the first time that a Benito closes the festival. It may be the first time, but maybe not the last.”

To the delight of those in attendance, Bad Bunny hopped on a jet ski while singing “Dákiti” along with Jhayco.

Bad Bunny told the audience: ‘Don’t believe everything you hear’

The Puerto Rican singer took a moment to remind the audience that he is human and that “people think they know the lives of celebrities, but they don’t.”

In what many believe was a reference to rumors of his relationship with Kendall Jenner, the artist assured that “they will never know what a heart can feel.”

“You won’t get to know the real me through a video on Instagram, an interview, or a TikTok. If you really want to get to know me, I invite you to my home. My name is Benito Martinez Ocasio,” he said. “I’ve met good people. I’ve met bad people. You learn from both. I know who I am and what my purpose is, and I promise you that I will carry it out. Don’t worry about me. I’m fine.”

And boy, is he.

His show last Friday put Spanish as the main language at the famous festival and proved that Latin music is, today, the most popular in the world.

