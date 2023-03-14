Bad Bunny, Kendall Jenner Keep Going Places Together, Including an Oscars After-Party

Entertainment

Sunday, March 12 was a big day for avid media junkies. The 95th Oscars were chock-full of surprise wins and “The Last of Us” aired its hugely popular season finale. However, all of that pales in comparison to the fact that Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny are still hanging out.

Fans from both camps are less than pleased about their relationship. They do seem like a bit of an odd pairing, but it might be time for us to accept that Jennito is a thing. We came up with that, by the way.

Paparazzi catch Jenner and Benito (Jennito) leaving an Oscars afterparty

Yes, “Everything Everywhere All at Once” swept the Oscars this year, something nobody expected when the film first hit theaters back in April 2022. You know what else people didn’t expect to see back in April 2022? Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny leaving an Oscars afterparty hosted by Beyoncé and Jay-Z. But here we are.

Although there is no confirmation that Jenner and Benito arrived at the party together, they definitely left together, as evidenced by these snapshots:

Bad Bunny spotted last night with Kendall Jenner at Oscar’s after party. 📸 pic.twitter.com/ka99xsfIUd — Access Bad Bunny (@AccessBadBunny) March 13, 2023

These photos arrived just a week after the paparazzi caught the two kissing outside of another black SUV:

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny spotted kissing.



📸: Backgrid pic.twitter.com/8hjYi54box — Pop Base (@PopBase) March 8, 2023

At this point, we know Jenner and Benito have some kind of relationship. Now, it’s just a matter of understanding the nature of that relationship. Are they dating? Are they seeing where things go? Maybe they’re just FWBs? The possibilities are endless.

Fans from each camp continue to rage online…

However, none of them seem too appealing to fans of both celebs.

get those pictures of kendall jenner and bad bunny OFF of my tl pic.twitter.com/T4pPprXrHj — astrid ❤️‍🩹 (@astridksalazar) March 8, 2023

goodmorning to everyone except bad bunny and kendall jenner… pic.twitter.com/sntyVBBYyI — j (@rojasjaron) March 9, 2023

how does kendall jenner get to have harry styles and bad bunny ?! i’m sick pic.twitter.com/J3d3m8F1uF — jackie (@jackiepuente16) March 8, 2023

Even for a group of people who are notorious for having strong opinions on just about everything, the reaction on social media to these two is intense. Bad Bunny isn’t exactly known for his roster of celebrity girlfriends, so it is definitely more of a shock for his biggest stans.

As for Kendall Jenner, we’re pretty sure nobody had this on their 2023 Bingo Card, especially after her split from Devin Booker late last year. Prior to that, Jenner dated Harry Styles, Ben Simmons, Blake Griffin, and A$AP Rocky, among others.

Although some of those names may share some passing similarities to Benito, it still came as a big surprise. It just seems like these two come from radically different worlds and have many people wondering how they even met in the first place.

why did i just opened twitter and Bad Bunny is kissing Kendall Jenner pic.twitter.com/aYum6Qdd6Q — ؘ (@whyrosas) March 8, 2023

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny probably don’t share one single damn thing in common this relationship makes no sense pic.twitter.com/NA4qa9vSzb — robette 🇭🇹🇯🇲 (@1992_rp) March 8, 2023

between avril lavigne and tyga and bad bunny and kendall jenner, idk who taking the strangest couple of the year award pic.twitter.com/vrWXyd081H — that’s mrs. jonathan majors to you (@wnnab3s) March 8, 2023

As the tweet above reminds us, Jenner and Benito might not even be the weirdest celebrity pairing currently going strong in the Jenner-Kardashian circle of friends and family. Let’s not forget that Tyga, who previously dated Kylie Jenner and even fathered a child with her, is now dating Avril Lavigne.

If that isn’t enough to make your brain explode, we don’t know what is. Fear not, however. This TikToker has done us all a public service by explaining with charts and graphs exactly how all of this happened. Without her, we’d all be lost.

In fact, if you ever need to understand any celebrity pairing, @abbzbon probably has a breakdown just waiting for you.

