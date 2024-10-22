Selena Quintanilla is an artist that the Latino community will always love and adore. Her legacy will live on for generations. Selena’s songs are the soundtrack to our childhoods and adulthoods.

While her family has worked tirelessly to keep her legacy alive—maybe too much—we now have everything from makeup collaborations to a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

But now, Selena receives another honor from the White House: the National Medal of Arts.

The U.S. government gives the ultimate honor to Selena Quintanilla

President Joe Biden honored Selena Quintanilla with the National Medal of Arts, the federal government’s highest honor for artists and art patrons. Congress created the honor in 1984 and has recognized artists and art patrons over the decades.

Selena’s addition puts her among the ranks of Maya Angelou, Aretha Franklin, Yo-Yo Ma, Dolly Parton, Rita Moreno, and so many other artists.

The announcement was made on the official Selena Quintanilla social media pages, and fans were thrilled. We all know she deserves the honor because her impact on the Latine community continues to grow.

President Biden recognizes Selena’s larger-than-life impact

"They were larger than life. Remember every song, every sculpture, every meal, every moment they shared with us."



Pres. Biden acknowledged posthumous National Medal of Arts and Humanities recipients Anthony Bourdain, Selena and Ruth Asawa during a White House ceremony. pic.twitter.com/o0wnxXBfhf — ABC News (@ABC) October 21, 2024

“Folks, let’s take a moment to recognize those honorees who are no longer with us,” President Biden said during the ceremony on Monday, October 21, 2024. “Anthony Bourdain, Selena, Ruth Asawa. Now, they were larger than life. We remember every song, every sculpture, every meal, and every moment they shared with us. We miss them dearly.”

We do indeed miss Selena dearly. Her tragic death at the age of 23 sent shockwaves through the Latine community and her fanbase. We are still heartbroken when we see photos of the Tejano singer, knowing that she has so much more to show the world.

Fans are celebrating Selena winning yet another honor

Selena's legacy is so important that no matter how much time passes, she will always be worthy of all the honors. This woman was a complete artist and an incredible human being and my heart aches knowing that she is not here to receive all this in life. Long live the queen! 👑❤️ — tainah quintanilla 😁💜 (@tainahferreira) October 21, 2024

Selena fans are some of the most loyal. Any time there is a celebration of the singer’s legacy and music, you know that social media is going to light up in joy.

Wow! No one, and I mean no one deserves this honor more. What a great legacy we at least were left with. So proud of Selena Quintanilla. pic.twitter.com/xMSDiVIYMr — Classic Movies 🎞 📽 & 🎾 (@ClassicMP) October 21, 2024

Honestly, no one deserves this honor more than our precious Selena. She was one of the first really visible Latino artists to break into English-language music and made so many of us feel seen and heard for the first time.

“Dreaming of You” was the first predominantly Spanish-language album to debut atop the Billboard 200 charts. Her ability to connect with different demographics is a testament to her power and legacy as an artist.

It has been 29 years since Selena was shot and killed by Yolanda Saldívar, who is set to be released from prison in 2025. She has been dead longer than she was on this earth, and her love and legacy continue to grow and bring new fans to her.

she deserves everything 💜 — ana bia (@Anabvass) October 21, 2024

We are thrilled to see one of our icons honored with such a prestigious award. She might be gone, but she will live on in our hearts and ears for years to come. We are still so proud of you, Mija.