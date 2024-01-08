Golden Globes 2024 Highlights: From ‘Selena’ Fangirling To A Pedro Pascal Roast

Entertainment

And just like that, the 2024 Golden Globe Awards have come and gone — and left behind a trail of memes, chisme, fiery fashion moments, and even some “Selena” fangirling for good measure. Yes, this year’s Golden Globes were a ride. We had equal parts hilarious moments (hello, Pedro Pascal recreating his crying-laughing meme), to awkward jokes (Jo Koy, is that you?), to spicy chisme we need to get to the bottom of… stat.

Gracias Golden Globes por actualizar el meme de Pedro Pascal. pic.twitter.com/5b9iRPCsRH — Indie 505 (@Indie5051) January 8, 2024

Apart from all the chisme and meme-able moments, this year’s awards show also gave us a historic win. “Killers of the Flower Moon” actress Lily Gladstone, 37, became the first Indigenous person to take home the Golden Globe for Best Actress, opening their acceptance speech in the Blackfeet language.

Without further ado, here are all the most notable moments at this year’s heartwarming — albeit chaotic— Golden Globes.

1. Lily Gladstone became the first Indigenous person to win the Golden Globe for Best Actress

We love you Lily. Thank you for your work, your craft and dedication. You have done so much historically and artistically. Thank you 🙌🩷❤️💗 https://t.co/c03DUJzG8r — Little Mountain Woman (@TereseMarieM) January 8, 2024

First off, as per the New York Times, Lily Gladstone became the first Indigenous person to win a Golden Globe for Best Actress last night. The star won the award for their mesmerizing performance as Mollie Burkhart in “Killers of the Flower Moon,” opening their speech in the Blackfeet language. Gladstone, who is of Blackfeet and Nez Perce heritage and partly grew up the Blackfeet Reservation in Browning, Montana, said: “This is a historic one, and it doesn’t belong to just me.”

“I’m holding it with all of my beautiful sisters in the film,” Gladstone said. They also alluded to Hollywood’s dark history regarding Indigenous representation: “I’m so grateful that I can speak even a little bit of my language because in this business, Native actors used to speak their lines in English.”

“And then the sound mixers would run them backwards to accomplish Native languages on camera,” they explained. Later, Gladstone dedicated the award to “every little [reservation] kid, every little urban kid, every little Native kid out there who has a dream.”

gonna tell my kids about this moment pic.twitter.com/BoZ1ADAIvQ — shea 🍉 (@justsheavassar) January 8, 2024

2. At some point, Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift spilled major chisme — and it’s still up for debate

Okay, so what happened with the trending, alleged chisme between pals Selena Gomez, 31, and Taylor Swift, 34?

Well, according to one X user who posted onlooker videos of the interaction, Gomez may have told Swift: “I asked for a picture with him and she said no.” Lip readers, where are you?

some #GoldenGlobes tea😭😭



“i asked for a picture with him and she (kylie jenner) said no” – selena gomez



“with timothee?”



*selena nods* pic.twitter.com/LvO4dC6heK — pop culture gal (@allurequinn) January 8, 2024

Of course, you’re surely wondering who they’re talking about. Well, another video shows their friend, Keleigh Teller, ask, “With Timothée [Chalamet]?” And Gomez allegedly nodded.

So did Chalamet’s girlfriend Kylie Jenner, 26, really tell Gomez she couldn’t snap a photo with him? Were they talking about any of this at all? Admittedly, it’s still up for debate.

Of course, tons of memes abound on social media, making fun of the pals spilling the tea. Did Gomez just give Swift the “Así como lo escuchaste” spiel?

Breaking! We may have a live depiction of what really went down between Gomez, Chalamet, and Jenner:

La Selena llegando con el Timoteo y la Kylie be like: https://t.co/kAFpxW2SKg pic.twitter.com/aogFxwuGlR — Manumanito (@manumanito) January 8, 2024

Whether the gossip is fact or fiction, at least we got an updated meme out of it?

Se actualizó el meme 10 años después:



2014 / 2024 pic.twitter.com/FytKY6aJgN — Indie 505 (@Indie5051) January 8, 2024

Anywho, here’s a moment of appreciation for Selena Gomez’s Armani Privé dress blowing in the wind Marilyn Monroe style:

.@selenagomez had her very own Marilyn Monroe moment on the 2024 #GoldenGlobes red carpet. Last night, the star was nominated for her role in #OnlyMurdersInTheBuilding. See more here: https://t.co/BnaqF0cojz pic.twitter.com/zW7JbZmbPi — Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) January 8, 2024

3. Pedro Pascal arrived in a sling… and then got roasted during the ceremony

Speaking of chaotic moments, Pedro Pascal, 48, arrived to the Golden Globes in a sling — and we’re not really sure why.

After an AP News reporter asked him, “What happened to you?” Pascal replied: “I fell. Be careful, exactly, it can happen to anybody.” Stay safe, Pedrito!

Later, even while injured, Pascal couldn’t catch a break from meme-ifying yet another awards show. The Best Actor in a TV Drama nominee sadly didn’t win, with the award going to “Succession” star Kieran Culkin instead. So did Culkin accept the award in a regular, serious fashion? Of course not. Instead, Culkin professed, “Suck it Pedro [Pascal], sorry. Mine.” No “serious people” in the building. IYKYK.

"Suck it, Pedro!"



Kieran Culkin jokingly roasts Pedro Pascal as he accepts the #GoldenGlobe for Best Actor in a TV Drama. pic.twitter.com/SoE6NzOIsG — Variety (@Variety) January 8, 2024

And because Pascal is actually the funniest person ever, he responded by recreating his iconic laughing-crying meme in real time:

Pedro Pascal did the iconic meme at the #GoldenGlobes



😂😭 pic.twitter.com/XfrWAl9WuL — DomTheBomb (@DomTheBombYT) January 8, 2024

At least Pascal has his “The Last of Us” costar Bella Ramsey cheering for him through thick and thin:

Bella Ramsey's reaction in the background when they announced Pedro Pascal's name 🥹🥹🥹 pic.twitter.com/o3L7xvUie5 — elly (@wizardjarin) January 8, 2024

4. “President Barbie” Issa Rae left two girls adorably starstruck

Two little Black girls getting giddy meeting Issa cause she was President Barbie. Like, come on! It matters! 🥹 https://t.co/zqgjWPdldl — Caroline Renard (@carolinerenard_) January 8, 2024

While the Golden Globes’ actual awards show was chock-full of interesting moments, one red carpet interaction made us shed a tear. In fact, “Barbie” actress Issa Rae, 38, left two young girls absolutely starstruck following her role as “President Barbie.” The two girls, who were part of a special Golden Globes collaboration with Recess Therapy, exclaimed: “I saw you on ‘Barbie’!”

“You were President Barbie,” they continued. “I wanted to be you when I was Barbie!”

Later, Rae asks them, “What would be your first rule as President?” They replied, “Be sassy,” giving Rae a friendship bracelet. Our hearts? Very warmed.

5. America Ferrera looked amazing — and sniffed a candle on the red carpet?

We had to also include a moment of appreciation for “Barbie” star America Ferrera‘s, 39, custom Dolce & Gabbana gown. The dress, sewn with sequins and pears throughout, was so perfect — an elevated Barbie, so to speak.

And while her dress was goals, Ferrera also had a very eventful night. While “Barbie” won the Cinematic and Box Office Achievement award, she also got to… smell a candle on the red carpet? Specifically, Jacob Elordi’s “Saltburn”-themed Bath Water candle.

margot robbie and america ferrera smelling jacob elordi’s bath water candle https://t.co/S86kliLBSf pic.twitter.com/5K5HlyhjxR — bethany (@fiImgal) January 8, 2024

Ferrera’s reaction to the candle? A slightly-unconvincing “That smells good.”

Margot Robbie and America Ferrera react to Jacob Elordi’s ‘Saltburn’ bath candle. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/DmnXHJbbs1 — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) January 8, 2024

Fast-forward to the ceremony, and we also got the moment actor Kevin Costner recited her “Barbie” monologue for her. Costner fangirling over Ferrera? We love to see it:

Kevin Costner recites America Ferrera's #Barbie monologue during the introduction of the nominees for Best Female Actress in a TV Series – Musical or Comedy pic.twitter.com/ozIq1oJO1a — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) January 8, 2024

6. Brie Larson couldn’t stop fangirling over Jennifer Lopez, saying “Selena” is the reason she is an actress

Speaking of fangirling, we also got an unforgettable moment from “Captain Marvel” actress Brie Larson, 34, and Jennifer Lopez, 54. The moment in question? Well, turns out that Larson is a big fan of Lopez — as in, actually her biggest fan in the world:

Brie Larson gets emotional meeting Jennifer Lopez for the first time at the #GoldenGlobes:



“I saw ‘Selena’ and it made me want to be an actor. You've always meant so much to me.” pic.twitter.com/uwm1Gs79J9 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 8, 2024

During a red carpet interview, Larson caught wind of J.Lo’s presence in the building. Her reaction? “Oh my God, I can’t deal with J.Lo.”

Starting to cry as Lopez walked toward her, Larson told the “On The Floor” star: “I saw ‘Selena’ and it made me want to be an actor. And you’ve always meant so much to me… It’s been a dream of mine.”

At that point, the two hugged, and Lopez ended up tearing up, too. We told you this year’s Golden Globes were surprisingly heartwarming!

7. Attendees didn’t seem very into Golden Globes host Jo Koy’s jokes

Golden Globes host Jo Koy just went off-script after one of his jokes bombed: “I got the gig 10 days ago! You want a perfect monologue? Yo, shut up. You’re kidding me, right? Slow down. I wrote some of these, and they’re the ones you’re laughing at.”#GoldenGlobes2024 pic.twitter.com/K6DIDtdCes — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) January 8, 2024

And while there were many cute moments during this year’s awards show, celebrities didn’t seem too into comedian host Jo Koy‘s speech. Why was the ambience so… dead? Koy, 52, professed, “The key moment in Barbie is when she goes from perfect beauty to bad breath, cellulite, and flat feet. Or what casting directors call, ‘Character actor.'”

Later, when faced with barely a chuckle from attendees, Koy said: “Some [jokes] I wrote. Some, other people wrote.” He continued, “Yo, I got this gig 10 days ago. You want a perfect monologue? Yo, shut up. You’re kidding me, right?”

“I wrote some of these, and they’re the ones you’re laughing at,” he added. A quip that got many people making hilarious memes like these:

“I was sent down to see about these Golden Globes jokes. See who’s making them.” pic.twitter.com/W9yvKuwQfi — Barry Hertz (@HertzBarry) January 8, 2024

Later, Koy joked about Taylor Swift being featured more during NFL games than at the Globes. Her reaction? Not too pleased, with a big sip of her champagne:

Taylor Swift reacts to joke from #GoldenGlobes host Jo Koy about the NFL.



“The big difference between the Golden Globes and the NFL? At the Golden Globes, we have fewer camera shots of Taylor Swift”



pic.twitter.com/Ua0Nd2xEok — Pop Base (@PopBase) January 8, 2024

Even Selena Gomez was not having these jokes:

That Barbie joke literally pissed everyone off pic.twitter.com/kwmHbjf7LQ — ames (@screaminglip) January 8, 2024

8. Ayo Edebiri thanked assistants during her speech — and defended her “The Bear” costar Jeremy Allen White

Last, we had to include Ayo Edebiri’s, 28, acceptance speech for her Best Actress in a Television Comedy win. While her performance as chef Sydney Adamu in “The Bear” lives in our heads rent-free, now her speech does, too:

Love Ayo Edebiri remembering to thank the assistants at the #GoldenGlobes2024



They make every industry go round!



pic.twitter.com/mC8gfiKiKC — ladidai 📲 gems in link in bio (@ladidaix) January 8, 2024

“There are so many people that I probably forgot to thank,” she exclaimed. “Oh my God! All of my agent’s and manager’s assistants. Oh the people who answer my emails. Ya’ll are real ones. Thank you for answering my crazy, crazy emails.” A queen!

Later, Edebiri hilariously-defended her “The Bear” costar (and fellow Golden Globe winner!) Jeremy Allen White, 32, from an “Extra” reporter. After the reporter pulled out an almost-lifesize print-out of White’s Calvin Klein underwear ad, Edebiri took the poster, hid it away, and said: “That’s my boy. This is a work function, you know what I mean?”

Our workwife and workhusband for the win!

no one is doing workwife and workhusband like these two. no one. https://t.co/RKfI61TnYr — chefkids (@girlflopping) January 8, 2024

Another speech we had to include? Cillian Murphy, 47, accepting his Best Actor award with lipstick all over his nose from his wife, of course:

Cillian Murphy: "Do I have lipstick all over my nose? I'm just gonna leave it." pic.twitter.com/0arz2yuQRE — Variety (@Variety) January 8, 2024

Were the 2024 Golden Globes fun? Yes! Were they also sort of awkward? Also yes — so much so, in fact, that we really miss when Ariana DeBose, 32, “did the thing” during her 2023 Tony Awards hosting gig. We didn’t know how good we had it:

we were so wrong. come back, queen. your people need you pic.twitter.com/ENDGEsCwK7 — David Mack (@davidmackau) January 8, 2024

Notice any corrections needed? Please email us at corrections@nglmitu.com