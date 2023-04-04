Images of America Ferrera on the Promo of ‘Barbie’ Fill Us With Pride

wearemitu

Is there anything more representative of the American dream than a Latina in the “Barbie” movie? We don’t think so. Seeing America Ferrera’s name appear first in the credits of the new “Barbie” trailer is undoubtedly a source of Latino pride.

America Ferrera stars in Greta Gerwig’s BARBIE



As the world revels in the details of the new film, many of us can’t help but look for Ferrera in every detail.

And it was only a year ago that we were screaming with excitement when we saw Ferrera’s first images on the set of the movie.

In the images leaked by paparazzi, the 38-year-old actress was spotted in Los Angeles wearing a striped top, blue shirt, and black pants. In another photo, we can see the actress wearing electric pink sneakers.

The star was getting ready for one of the outdoor scenes of “Barbie” alongside none other than Margot Robbie.

We can only imagine the movie’s plot. However, we see America Ferrera holding what appears to be the white cowboy hat of Margot Robbie, who plays Barbie.

There are a lot of expectations behind the Greta Gerwig-directed film. After all, we can’t wait to see what twist the “Lady Bird” director will put on our childhood doll.

‘Barbie’ is just one of America Ferrera’s multiple projects

In addition to appearing in Gerwig’s anticipated film, America Ferrera has her plate full. While we don’t know exactly what her role in the movie is, we do know what her following projects are.

The Emmy Award winner will make her feature directorial debut with “I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter.” The film is an adaptation of the New York Times best-selling novel by author Erika Sanchez.

This is not Ferrera’s first time behind the camera. The Latina actress directed several episodes of “Gentefied” and “Superstore,” which she also produced.

Ferrera will also star alongside Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway in the limited series “We Crashed,” which premieres on Apple TV Plus in March.

