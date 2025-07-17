George Lopez is always there to stand up for the Latine community. His latest fight for Latine respect is calling out the Los Angeles Dodgers. Their inability to take a stand with their most loyal fans just isn’t cutting it for the comedian. Lopez is frustrated with the Dodgers’ silence as immigration raids devastate Los Angeles. It seems the Dodgers didn’t want that accountability. Lopez recently revealed that the baseball team has blocked him on social media.

The Dodgers blocked George Lopez on social media

Here George Lopez has a message for you cowards!!!



You profit off immigrants but don’t have their back! pic.twitter.com/J336t4crUG — Spicy Badass (@SpicyCanela_) July 11, 2025

George Lopez isn’t letting up on the Dodgers. The actor is putting pressure on the baseball team for their silence about Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) sweeping raids. The immigration raids have targeted and terrorized the Latine community, one of the Dodgers’ most loyal fan bases. Yet, the team and its management have stayed largely quiet despite demands to speak up and defend their fans.

Lopez, a fierce supporter of his community, refused to stay silent about the Dodgers. The actor is leveraging his fame to keep up the public pressure on the sports team. In response to the pressure, the Dodgers blocked Lopez but that hasn’t stopped him from continuing to be vocal.

“Maybe since the DODGERS have stayed silient (sp) on the issue of the treatment and enforcement of ICE on the Latino Community, maybe at the next fan fest or homestand they can have ICE Agents or these bounty hunters dress up as the visiting team and during the 7th inning stretch they can remove fans, since their loyalty to the team means nothing to them. Oh throwing money at it with silence,” Lopez wrote on Instagram. “BTW The Dodgers blocked me on social media for my criticism of the team, so they’ll take a stand on me, but not on the treatment of the families who called Chavez Ravine Home before they decided to build a baseball stadium where they lived and where their families called home. Also no comment from the owners. what’s happening everyday to the families of the people who are being treated like they don’t belong. If anyone doesnt (sp) belong it’s the dodgers.”

The Dodgers haven’t explicitly spoken out against the ICE raids

The Los Angeles Dodgers have permanently denied ICE access to the stadium. I've never been prouder of my team. Can you dig it? @Dodgers pic.twitter.com/sVHV7rGpnd — Staff Sergeant Johnson (@Colonel_Myway) June 19, 2025

The baseball team and management haven’t spoken out explicitly against the ICE raids. However, they did make news when they denied ICE agents access to the stadium’s parking lots as a staging area. The ICE agents were escorted away from the stadium by the Los Angeles Police Department. They still set up a staging area near the stadium.

That’s pretty classy. Well done, Dodgers. Would any other major league teams like to mimic this behavior? Yankees and Red Sox? I’m looking at you! While we’re at it, how how about the NFL, NBA, and NHL contribute to this cause as well? — Dj Omega Mvp (@DjOmegaMVP) June 21, 2025

Fans of the baseball team celebrated the move. The Dodgers are an institution of LA, often serving as a unifying force when the city is facing a crisis. The silence about the immigration raids angered fans and Los Angeles residents. With the pledge to support families, some fans took to social media to celebrate the team.

Yet, for many like Lopez, the lack of a forceful stance against the raids still feels like a betrayal. Latine fans are so entrenched in the Dodgers’ fandom. They are affectionately referred to as “Los Doyers” by Latine fans. The nickname plays up the Latine accent we hear when people say The Dodgers.