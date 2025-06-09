Los Angeles is a city built on resistance. This weekend was another reminder of the strength and resilience of the people who call LA home. What started as peaceful protests against Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids separating families and targeting elementary school graduations made international headlines. As the federal government continues its assault on LA, let’s take a look at what led to the dramatic standoff between Angelenos and federal law enforcement.

The LA protests started when ICE agents conducted mass raids in downtown

@justsayuhatebasketball I know this is a basketball page but I can’t think about hoops 🏀 right now. 🚨PUBLIC SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENT🚨 PROTECT YOURSELVES AND YOUR FAMILIES AT ALL COSTS. THEY (ICE) ARE TRYING TO REACH THEIR QUOTA OF 3000 PEOPLE PER MONTH AND ARE COMING TO SCHOOL GRADUATIONS AND PARENTS ARE HAVING TO LEAVE THEIR KIDS THERE AND RUN FOR THEIR LIVES!?!? WTF IS THIS!?!?!? TELL ME WHAT I CAN DO PLEASE!!! 🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬 #WEvotedforthis #ICE #FUCKDONALDTRUMP #Awareness ♬ original sound – JustSayUHateBasketball

The ICE agents indiscriminately targeted businesses, homes, and schools to detain undocumented people. The mass raids sent fear and chaos rippling through peaceful, working class communities. The raids targeted businesses, schools, homes, and courts. A viral TikTok video from creator @justsayuhatebasketball captured the sheer terror gripping Angelenos as immigration officials tore families apart.

The video, which has more than 16 million views, shows the creator explaining the chaos erupting at a neighboring elementary school during their graduation ceremony. According to the TikTok user, the ongoing immigration raids and helicopters flying over the school led to panic. Parents fled the school leaving behind their children to protect them as they sought safety away from the immigration raids.

Anti-ICE protesters took to the streets of downtown Los Angeles

HAPPENING NOW 🚨: THOUSANDS of ANTI ICE Protestors are currently marching in Downtown Los Angeles for a third day in a row, to protest ICE raids in the county.



This is the largest number of protesters I’ve seen in years. Police and national guard on location. pic.twitter.com/Ujfb9dMSqh — Anthony (@AnthonyCabassa_) June 8, 2025

For three days, the streets of downtown LA were filled with anti-ICE protests pushing back against federal agents. Tens of thousands of people spent three days marching and protesting against the immigration raids. The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed that the protests has been peaceful in an official statement that the Trump administration clearly didn’t pay attention to.

LAPD News: Los Angeles Police Department Statement Regarding Today's Peaceful Protests pic.twitter.com/Il8RMlytx4 — LAPD PIO (@LAPDPIO) June 8, 2025

Yet, President Donald Trump used the moment to take control of California’s National Guard and deploy them into Los Angeles. Californians met the decision with anger and frustration. Elected officials called the action illegal. California Governor Gavin Newsom framed the action as only fanning the flames of a manufactured crisis.

“Donald Trump has created the conditions that you see on your tv tonight,” Gov. Newsom told MSNBC. “He’s exacerbated the conditions. He’s lit the proverbial match. He’s put fuel on this fire ever since he announced that he was taking over the National Guard. An illegal act. An immoral act. An unconstitutional act and we’re going to test that theory with a lawsuit tomorrow.”

Gov. Newsom explained that in the order, President Trump claims to have coordinated with the governor of the state. The California governor pushed back and clarified that there was no coordination with the federal government before the National Guard was deployed to Los Angeles.

If you are protesting or facing immigration agents, you need to know your rights

Know Your Protest Rights



It’s all in the U.S. Constitution. 📜 pic.twitter.com/EUXvRDnpf0 — ┋𝔇𝔞𝔫𝔞’𝔰 𝔐𝔲𝔰𝔢┋ (@DanasMuse1) June 9, 2025

If you are protesting, here is what you need to know. The constitution protects your right to protest. It sis a cornerstone of democracy. You have the right to peacefully assemble on the streets. According to the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), you do not need a permit to take to the streets to protest. Other key things to remember are that you have the right to photograph and record anything while in a public place, including police officers, immigration agents, and federal buildings. You have the right to demand a reason for your arrest, remain silent, and request a lawyer. For more information on your rights and how to prepare for a protest, you can visit the Human Rights Campaign website for a detailed guide.

🚨The ICE raids at stores and businesses across LA are pure intimidation by Trump and his cronies to scare and divide us.



🗣️ You have the right to remain silent

📸 Film everything

📝 Don’t sign anything without a lawyer

❌ Don’t open the door w/o a signed warrant



Know your… pic.twitter.com/bBPAwurE1q — Rep. Jimmy Gomez (@RepJimmyGomez) June 6, 2025

If you are facing immigration agents as an undocumented person, you have rights to protect you from unlawful actions, even in public. Do not disclose your immigration status to immigration agents. You have the right to remain silent and ask if you are free to go. Do not sign or agree to anything provided by the immigration agents.

If immigration agents come to your home, you do not have to open your door to let them in. They have to possess a warrant signed by a judge in order to demand entry into your home. Make them show the warrant either through a window or by sliding it under the door. If the warrant is not valid, do not let them enter your home. If they force entry into your home, record with a phone and demand their names and badge numbers. Remain calm. Do not resist as this can cause a violent escalation.

If you are at your workplace, you have rights to push back against ICE

What to Do If ICE Comes to Your Workplace 🚨 Brad Bernstein explains your rights if ICE shows up at your job. Don’t panic—know what to do! 📌 1. ICE Cannot Enter Unless: ❌ The employer invites them in OR ❌ They have a federal warrant signed by a judge (NOT just an ICE officer). pic.twitter.com/egPtPNDHhJ — Law Offices of Spar & Bernstein (@bradbernstein27) March 15, 2025

If ICE agents show up at your workplace, they have to have a warrant signed by a federal judge or the employer has to allow them into the workplace. If they ask you to separate based on your immigration status, you do not have to comply. Additionally, you do not have to provide any documentation. Most importantly, do not lie about your immigration status as they would create complications for you.

Regardless of the setting, you always have the right to remain silent and refuse to give ICE agents any information they might try to use against you. Without warrants signed by judges, they have no right to enter your home, workplace, or detain you on the streets. The greatest weapon people have right now against the raids is knowledge.

With immigration raids increasing, make sure you take care of yourself and your friends, family, or neighbors. Know your rights. Make a plan if you get separated. Write down important phone numbers so you know who to call if you get arrested while exercising your constitutional right.

It is worth a reminder that being undocumented in the U.S. is not a crime. It is a civil infraction. Simply existing in the U.S. is not a crime.