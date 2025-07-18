Oscar Maydon Talks ‘Rico o Muerto,’ His Fans’ Love, and the Haircut Everyone’s Asking For

The Mexicali roots that shaped Oscar Maydon

Maydon, whose full name is Óscar René Maydon Mesa, was born in 1999 and raised in Mexicali. When he goes home, his first stop is always the same. “My grandparents’ house,” he said. “And the Chinese food. The Chinese food in Mexicali is unreal.”

He explained that the city’s Chinese restaurants are so good, that he couldn’t even name a favorite. “I can’t tell you one place because all of them are really good,” he said. “There isn’t just one. They’re all good.”

Growing up, Maydon’s parents kept him focused on school. “I was one of those kids who couldn’t go out to play unless I finished my homework,” he said. “If I didn’t study for a test, I couldn’t play outside.”

Still, music was always playing in the background. His dad introduced him to corridos and the movimiento alterado, but Maydon also remembers listening to Luis Fonsi and David Bisbal on his iPod. “Gerardo Ortiz, Banda MS… that was my playlist.”