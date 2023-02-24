Selena Gomez Is Taking A ‘Break’ From Social Media — ‘I’m 30 And Too Old For This’

Actress Selena Gomez just became the most-followed woman on Instagram with 382 million followers, one-upping previous title-winner Kylie Jenner. That being said, her sheer amount of fans isn’t stopping the star from “taking a second” from social media. Gomez announced the “break” on TikTok Live yesterday, amid all kinds of alleged drama involving Jenner and Hailey Bieber.

Selena Gomez announces on TikTok live that she’s taking a break from social media:



“I’m gonna be taking a second from social media cause this is a little silly and I’m 30. I’m too old for this.” pic.twitter.com/rJ7WvjOPEA — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 23, 2023

Gomez feels as “happy” as ever, and intends to keep it that way

As you can see from a recording of Gomez’s TikTok Live, the “Only Murders In The Building” star feels “happy” and “blessed” to have the “best” fans and friends in the world. She’s in a good place, too: although the star has openly talked about dealing with depression, anxiety, and panic attacks in the past, she made it clear she now feels at peace.

Gomez described, “I just couldn’t be happier… I’m good. I love way I am, I don’t care, I’m big, I’m not, I don’t care. I love who I am.”

Still, in order to keep her peace, it seems like star needs to distance herself from all her social media buzz— at least for a while. She said, “I’m going to be taking a second from social media, because this is a little silly. And I’m 30 I’m too old for this. But I love you guys so much, and I will see you guys sooner than later, I’m just going to take a break from everything.”

Selena Gomez has deactivated her TikTok account after announcing social media break. pic.twitter.com/uzYOumR0ZX — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 23, 2023

However, her “break” from social media might be tied to all kinds of TikTok chisme

Of course, one thing sticks out from her IG Live— “this is a little silly,” which seems to point at some of the alleged TikTok drama the star was involved in this week. This week’s drama brings in all kinds of supporting characters: laminated eyebrows, the show “Drop the Mic” and Taylor Swift. Let’s get into it!

So first off, Selena Gomez posted this video on TikTok, describing how she “accidentally laminated” her eyebrows too much. By this, she was referring to an eyebrow treatment that’s described as “a perm” for your brows. Check out the video here:

Well, it’s a good thing we have TikTok sleuths out there like mastremind @devotedly.yours. As reported by the TikToker, Kylie Jenner followed up Gomez’s eyebrow video with a suspicious Instagram story posted just three hours later. In it, you can see a photo of Jenner with the caption “This was an accident?” over her own eyebrows. To make matters fishier, Jenner posted another story FaceTiming with Gomez’s ex Justin Bieber’s wife Hailey. The story in question? A screenshot of just both of their eyebrows. Hm.

@devotedly.yours Replying to @happy_mama3 Selena Gomez is a such a kind soul and I love that she will never get involved in the petty drama 👑 #kyliejenner #haileybieber ♬ original sound – Nuha

However, after TikTok caught wind of it, both Jenner and Gomez said there was actually no drama between them. Jenner commented saying, “This is reaching, no shade towards Selena ever and I didn’t see her eyebrow posts.” Gomez replied, “Agreed… it’s all unnecessary. I’m a fan of Kylie!”

Kylie Jenner denies mocking Selena Gomez’s eyebrows. pic.twitter.com/edyQ9HQhxq — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 23, 2023

The drama involves more than just eyebrows

Okay, then. But wait— there’s more. Fans swiftly reacted to a since-deleted video of Hailey Bieber lip-syncing to a song on TikTok that says: “I’m not saying she deserved it, but I’m saying God’s timing is always right.” While Bieber’s video does not mention Gomez, fans questioned the timing. The “Wizards of Waverly Place” star had just been bullied online that week for bikini photos she posted. TikToker @ellenacuario spells out the drama here:

Interestingly enough, Gomez commented on @ellenacuario’s TikTok video, writing: “It’s ok! I don’t let these things get me down! Be nice to everyone! x.” Now, the question is: did Gomez agree the video might have been about her? Guess we’ll never know— but we can guess!

Okay, okay— so one more bit of chisme. After that, another TikTok user posted this resurfaced clip of Bieber co-hosting “Drop the Mic” a few years back. In the video, Bieber makes a “gagging” gesture after Taylor Swift is mentioned. Interestingly, Gomez allegedly commented on the TikTok video, writing: “So sorry, my best friend is and continues to be one of the best in the game.”

Selena Gomez shows support for Taylor Swift under a resurfaced video of Hailey Bieber gagging after Taylor is mentioned. pic.twitter.com/uMl7VsgVq3 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 23, 2023

Of course, Gomez and Swift are famously as thick as thieves, but many wondered is she was throwing shade at Bieber, too. A “kill two birds with one stone” vibe, if we may say so ourselves.

That being said, while all this whirlwind of drama was brewing on TikTok, it clearly all got too much. Gomez swiftly announced her “break” from all things social media, and while she deactivated her TikTok, it seems to be back up again. This may mean she’s already back— or she just wants to keep her profile while she does her thing. No matter the reasoning, we’re just happy to have access to this video whenever, wherever:

