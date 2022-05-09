Selena Gomez’s New Love Interest in ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Is Cara Delevingne

wearemitu

If you’re a fan of the Hulu mystery comedy series “Only Murders In The Building,” prepare for a big surprise.

As you might already know, the show is about three neighbors who are obsessed with a true crime podcast (yes, we could easily be them). Played by none other than Selena Gomez, Steve Martin and Martin Short, the three become intertwined with a shocking murder in their building — and must use their “expertise” to solve it. While the show is amazing, it’s getting a new addition we didn’t know we needed until now.

Martin Short, Steve Martin and Selena Gomez in ‘Only Murders in the Building’ season 2.



The showrunner and co-creator of the series John Hoffman sat down with Vanity Fair to talk about the upcoming second season of the show, which premieres June 28.

While the three characters are given another murder to solve, the show will bring on just as much laughs and a guest star or two. Most notable? Gomez’s character Mabel will finally get an on-screen love interest, and it’s none other than real-life friend Cara Delevingne.

Delevingne is set to play Alice, an art-gallery owner who brings a dose of youth to Mabel’s life, and brings out a side to her that viewers haven’t seen before. Hoffman revealed that there are “clashes” with the other characters Oliver and Charles, especially at a party thrown by Mabel that gets “a little bit rough.” We actually cannot wait.

Hoffman told the outlet that Delevingne and Gomez’s chemistry is “a little sparky in all the right ways that makes you feel like, ‘Oh, someone’s opening someone’s world.’” He also said that the filming experience was deeply positive all-around: “It was amazing to have the two of them know each other and feel comfortable.”

Of course, fans are freaking out over the announcement, and we totally get it. One Twitter user wrote, “Selena Gomez and Cara Delevingne will be a couple in a series… see, God does answer prayers,” while another tweeted, “Selena Gomez and Cara Delevingne as love interests oh I’m LIVING.”

With other guest stars like Shirley MacLaine and Amy Schumer, there’s no doubt the second season of the show is set to be one for the books. And for now? We’re getting the Flamin’ Hot Cheetos and M&M’s ready for Gomez’s “SNL” hosting debut on May 14.

