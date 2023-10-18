Shakira, J Bavin, Belinda Respond to Mentions on Bad Bunny’s New Album

Entertainment

If you’ve listened to Bad Bunny‘s, 29, new album, “Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana” from track one to 22, then you might’ve caught on to some of his celebrity references. Yes, Benito is up to quite a few antics on the new project, and we just have one question: why throw shade at our queen Karol G?

Bad bunny is throwing shade at everyone in this album — Leslie (@leliidianaa) October 14, 2023

Songs like “Los Pits” and “Vuelve Candy B” are making fans scratch their heads, with some noting, “Bad Bunny is throwing shade at everyone in this album.” Meanwhile, others can’t help questioning: “So Bad Bunny dissed Karol G, 32, Shakira, 46, and J Balvin, 38, in his new album?”

Whatever happened to Bad Bunny and J Balvin’s 2019 earth-shaking collaborative album, “Oasis”? What about El Conejo Malo’s iconic 2017 track “Ahora Me Llama” alongside Karol G? If the “Monaco” reggaetonero is really throwing shade at his peers — we have many questions.

so bad bunny dissed karol g, shakira & j balvin in his new album??? HOLD UPPP — val (@valvalju) October 14, 2023

Turns out that many of the celebrities Bad Bunny references in his new album are questioning the mentions, too. We’ve rounded up all the responses so far to Benito’s indirectas, including the celebs that responded to the shade.

One more thing? Bad Bunny’s album even tossed a bit of shade at the woman whose phone he threw back in January. On album-opener “Nadie Sabe,” he sings: “You’re not my real fan, that’s why I threw your cellphone.” So yeah, he didn’t hold back:

bad bunny really threw shade right off the bat @ the girl who’s phone he threw on the new album 😩😩💀 — sawah (@sarahmaress) October 13, 2023

Bad Bunny’s album made a reference to Shakira’s Bizarrap session, and Karol G’s “Bichota” nickname

One clear celebrity reference Bad Bunny made on his new album was mentioning Shakira’s Bizarrap session. In his track “Los Pits,” El Conejo Malo goes on a tirade about fame, money, jet skis, acting alongside Brad Pitt… and being extra-into married women.

“Los Pits” dives into even more surprising topics, though. Bad Bunny sings at one point, “Now these [people] sue me, because they saw me in Forbes. You got your sound, I hope you’re satisfied. There’s nothing more.” By this, he seems to mention his ex-girlfriend, Carliz De La Cruz, who sued him earlier this year for allegedly using her voice recording without permission.

However, we really couldn’t help but notice that Shakira reference in the song:

Benito sings a riff on Shakira’s famous Bizarrap session lyric, “Las mujeres ya no lloran, las mujeres facturan,” or, “Women no longer cry, women make money.” Bad Bunny sings in “Los Pits”: “Ahora los hombres lloran, sí, pero sin parar de facturar,” or, “Now men cry, yes, but while making money non-stop.” Hm.

Was it a tiradera or a friendly nod to Shakira’s hit track?

Interestingly, though, Shakira seems to have taken the reference in stride. The “Antología” singer posted Bad Bunny’s song to her Instagram Stories, tagging him and writing: “Let’s make money together then!” A.K.A., we might get a collaboration between these two soon:

Shakira asking for a collaboration with Bad Bunny via Instagram Stories.



“Facturemos juntos entonces @badbunnypr”. pic.twitter.com/pahMXkBeoC — Access Bad Bunny (@AccessBadBunny) October 17, 2023

And yes, social media is already buzzing about the possible collab, because, well, it would be a bop:

OMG!! Se imaginan @shakira @sanbenito juntos en una colaboración?



Shakira y Bad Bunny pic.twitter.com/g7pONbmJLT — Jhonatan López (@Jonisha_lo) October 17, 2023

On the other side of the spectrum, though, another one of Bad Bunny’s celeb mentions in his new album could be… shadier. Case in point? The fact that the reggaetonero seemed to call out Karol G for her “Bichota” moniker.

Benito’s song “Vuelve Candy B,” named after a famous Puerto Rican racing horse, also dives into money and fame, as in: “The [girls] love me, I buy them purses, I don’t buy Hershey. Lots of Dior, Gucci, lots of Givenchy.” We also get the line: “Now I’m in my navy blue G-Wagon, eating sushi, drinking sake with my baby”… and why does it have Kendall Jenner written all over it?

And while Bad Bunny is A-okay talking about welcoming “the morning with a cappuccino” in France, he seems to take issue with Karol G’s nickname:

Benito sings in the second verse, “I come from Puerto Rico, where the real bichotas are from.” As you can imagine, many people think he threw shade at Karol G in that line. Karol G, who is Colombian, famously uses the moniker “Bichota” as a symbol of empowerment and fierceness — and has a hit song of the same name.

Wait bad bunny throwing shade at Karol g tho 😭 — Destiny (@Destitweet) October 14, 2023

As Karol G once explained to Nicky Jam, she always heard her ex, Anuel AA, saying the Puerto Rican term “bichote.” She asked him what “bichote” meant, realizing it was a way of saying a man was powerful or great.

The “Gatúbela” singer remembers asking, “So what kind of women do they call bichotas?” and found out it wasn’t such a common term. “What?! So I’m going to make a song called ‘Bichota.'”

Como Bad Bunny sale a decir que es de PR de donde son las verdaderas bichotas cuando existe un video donde Karol G explica de donde viene su canción y su seudónimo??? pic.twitter.com/50qQ4G4WFw — 🐈 (@M2Tatiana) October 14, 2023

However, Bad Bunny still seems to be up in arms about Karol G using the nickname — and many fans are reacting to the shade. As influencer Tefi Pessoa hilariously put it on TikTok, “I read that he shout out Karol G, okay, and I thought it was very interesting that Bad Bunny says that ‘He’s from where the real bichotas are from, Puerto Rico.'”

“And hey, I know a lot of bad b*tchery comes out of Puerto Rico, okay? But that’s funny that you decided to use Karol G as an example when you’re with la bichota de Calabasas,” referencing Bad Bunny’s possible girlfriend, Kendall Jenner. We’re dying.

“I just think it’s crazy to take shots at other Latinos while you’re at valet parking at [Erewhon Market] or whatever the f**k the grocery store is called, waiting for [Jenner] to come out with the quinoa.” LOL:

Others are also scratching their heads at the possible Karol G shade, saying they are “done with this album” if true:

I just wanna know if Bad Bunny came at Karol G for saying “Las verdaderas Bichotas vienen de PR” .. cause if so I’m done with this album RNNN 😭 — 🅸🅳🅰🅻🅸🅰 (@Eridaliaxo) October 13, 2023

Meanwhile, some seem to side with Bad Bunny, with one X user writing: “Karol G’s success is very deserved and she is undoubtedly a mega artist… But Bad Bunny says the truth that the real bichotas are from Puerto Rico.”

“The feminine version of the term has been used for decades in Puerto Rico,” they added.

El exito de Karol G muy merecido y es una mega artista sin duda… perooo Bad Bunny dice la verdad las VERDADERAS BICHOTAS son de PR. Ese termino en fem. se usa hace décadas en PR🇵🇷 — 𝔍𝔞𝔶 𝔉𝔯𝔞𝔫➐ (@JayFranPR) October 14, 2023

Still, as yet another X user put it, they are “salty” with Bad Bunny, writing, “It’s not sitting well with me that he’s talking about Shakira and Karol [G].”

i’m still salty with bad bunny, I haven’t listened to his new album but it’s not sitting well with me that he’s talking about shakira and karol — 𝑔𝑜𝑟𝑒𝑡𝑖 (@goretilovesfood) October 14, 2023

The reggaetonero also may have thrown shade at J Balvin in his song “Thunder y Lightning”

But wait — we’re not done. Incredibly enough, Karol G and Shakira weren’t the only celebrities Bad Bunny may have thrown shade at in his new album. In fact, J Balvin seems to be the artist who got one of the most head-scratching mentions.

As you can see on this TikTok, Benito seems to take aim at the Colombian singer in his new track, “Thunder y Lightning.” After singing about green and yellow Lamborghinis, Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant, and lots of Benjamin Franklins ($100 bills), the singer ends the song with a striking line:

Benito says: “You guys have seen me, I’m always with the same people. Meanwhile, you guys are friends with everyone, like [J] Balvin.” Wait, so do Benito and J Balvin have beef now? What happened to their perfect 2019 collab “Oasis”? Does Bad Bunny not remember “La Canción”? Or “Que Pretendes”?

Well, it seems like J Balvin is just as confused as we are. The “Mi Gente” singer took to Instagram Live to respond to the verse, telling fans, “I don’t understand, but I know that the guy I know is a good person.”

J Balvin responds to Bad Bunny's verse about him.



pic.twitter.com/R1RCc66KMD — Aubry (@aubryWTF) October 15, 2023

“At the end of the day, I wish him the best,” he added. “I always knew he was going to be big.”

Is this a real-life depiction of J Balvin right now? Because this may be us now, too:

why does bad bunny have beef w j balvin pic.twitter.com/K14rqAzAPR — ur spooky 𝕏 gf (@savAnacondaDont) October 14, 2023

As one X user wrote, “Bad Bunny threw shade at J Balvin on his album like they didn’t make ‘La Canción’ together.” The “Oasis” album as a whole was a game-changer. Why, Benito, why?

Bad Bunny threw shade at J Balvin on his new album like they didn’t make La Cancion together 💔💔💔 — 🎵 (@zeaadinho) October 14, 2023

Will this be J Balvin and Bad Bunny when they meet up again? Maybe:

Bad Bunny & J Balvin next link up 🤣 pic.twitter.com/RPQt5gj8CC — 🇵🇹𝐊𝐄𝐄𝐅𝐆𝐈𝐒𝐓𝐀🇵🇷 (@KickinitwitKeef) October 13, 2023

Not all of Benito’s celebrity references in the album were shady — such as his Belinda mention

Funnily enough, Bad Bunny’s celeb references in the new album don’t stop at Shakira, Karol G, and J Balvin. In fact, he also mentions pop princess Belinda in two separate songs. Did we have this on our “Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana” bingo card? Not really!

Benito first references Belinda in his track “Vou 787,” where he sings: “Si fuera mujer, yo fuera Madonna,

Yo fuera Rihanna. Implantando moda, Mariana y Silvana,” or, “If I was a woman, I would be Madonna, I would be Rihanna. Inspiring fashion, Mariana and Silvana.”

Scratching your head at this reference? We’ll explain!

With the line, “Implantando moda, Mariana y Silvana,” Benito mentions the early-2000s novela, “Cómplices Al Rescate.” Belinda famously starred in the novela as both twins Mariana and Silvana, who were separated at birth.

Bad Bunny hace referencia a Belinda y su telenovela “Cómplices al Rescate” en su nuevo álbum. pic.twitter.com/YGYejc5vwM — 703 🌵 (@sietecerotres_) October 14, 2023

Hilariously enough, the line also references a famous interview Belinda gave as a young girl during her stint on the novela. When asked about Daniela Luján, the actress who replaced her on the show, the singer-actress stated, “I don’t see her as competition. She is totally different from me.”

“Ella no impone moda,” she infamously stated, or, “She doesn’t inspire fashion [like me].” A meme was born before memes even existed — and now Bad Bunny just referenced it in a song:

o sea que bad bunny sabe que existe esta entrevista, investigó la trayectoria de belinda, entendió la referencia y después hizo una rima de esto?

ajaja OMG 😭🤌🏼✨ pic.twitter.com/s88vunu1PN — poquita maria (@PoquitaMaria) October 13, 2023

Bad Bunny mentioned Belinda yet another time on his album, singing on Feid-assisted “Perro Negro”: “Que los dejas loco, enchulao’ como Belinda,” or, “You leave them crazy for you, in love just like Belinda”:

imagínate ser tan iconica como belinda para que bad bunny te mencione en dos canciones 😮‍💨🤌🏻 pic.twitter.com/x7CRtornGn — vale 🦋 (@flawlessbeli) October 13, 2023

Hearing about both of Bad Bunny’s mentions, Belinda took to Instagram Stories to respond. She took a screenshot of the lyrics of “Vou 787,” writing, “This interview will follow me for the rest of my days.” She’s not wrong — it’s iconic!

One more thing? As eagle-eyed fans uncovered on X, one of Benito’s old Christmas photos shows he was probably a fan of “Cómplices al Rescate.” He actually had the album:

Bueno, ahora la referencia a Belinda, Mariana y Silvana hacen sentido, xq literalmente Bad Bunny tenía el álbum de Mariana en Cómplices al Rescate 😭☠️ https://t.co/0lnNsvYzym pic.twitter.com/Q65noHn4n2 — ryo | BELI IS BACK (@REPDlEM) October 13, 2023

