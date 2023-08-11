Karol G Dedicates New Song To Selena Quintanilla — Who She Actually Tattooed On Her Arm In 2018

Entertainment

Karol G‘s new album “Mañana Será Bonito (Bichota Season)” is officially out, and you know what? We are in our bichota szn. This weekend is all about jotting doodles in our notebook Karol G style and listening to “Oki Doki” and “QLONA” featuring Peso Pluma on repeat. Who else?

One more thing we’re loving about this album? One of Karol G’s most talked-about tracks so far is actually an homage to one of her idols: none other than Selena Quintanilla. And we thought we couldn’t fangirl any harder.

The “Provenza” singer shared a clip of her new music video for her single “Mi Ex Tenía Razón” on Instagram, and it’s amazing. For one, the song is a clear ode to Regional Mexican music, a genre she has explored in the past with tracks like “200 Copas” and “Gucci Los Paños.”

Karol G spoke to Variety about música regional mexicana a few months back, saying, “The genre gives you the ability to sing songs straight from the soul, from the bottom of your heart, unlike any other style of music.”

“I grew up with the music,” she said. “I get worried that because I am not Mexican, people will think I’m appropriating the culture, but I listen to it all the time and I feel so represented by this song.”

Fast forward to her latest release, and Karol G is once again incorporating Mexican musical traditions in “Mi Ex Tenía Razón.” Even more, the singer confirmed the song is 100% dedicated to icon Selena Quintanilla, an artist that “made her believe” anything was possible.

Here’s what Karol G had to say about icon Selena Quintanilla, who she honored with her new song

Over on Instagram, Karol G shared how overjoyed she is to finally release her new album — and catchy single “Mi Ex Tenía Razón.”

“Such a special moment,” she wrote. “This song is my baby.”

She also talked about her love for the Tejano genre the song incorporates: “A musical style I have followed and admired all my life.”

Even more, she confirmed the song is 100% dedicated to Selena Quintanilla. She wrote: “A special dedication to an artist that made me believe that one day, everything that is happening to me could be possible. Selena Quintanilla. I love you.” We’re not crying, you’re crying!

As TikTok user Fernanda Cortes talked about in a recent post, “I see my girl’s [Selena Quintanilla] impact is alive and well. I know ya’ll heard those drums.”

The TikToker added how “Mi Ex Tenía Razón” may be an homage to Quintanilla’s hits “La Llamada,” “Como La Flor” and “Amor Prohibido.”

“Not only the drums, the rhythm, like, that is a Selena song,” she said. “I love this potential tribute, or homage you may say, it continues to inspire the bad B’s of today.” Yes.

“I know [Selena] is smiling down from heaven.”

Some fans already knew Karol G dedicated her song to Selena Quintanilla before the “Tusa” song even wrote it on IG. How? Well, as you can see in the video, she’s actually wearing a Selena t-shirt that pays tribute to the star’s 1989 debut album “Selena”:

LO ARTISTA QUE ERES KAROL G ✨ me recordó tanto a Selena Quintanilla💗🥹 pic.twitter.com/TJXYd7W3ec — ☆*:. 。.𝖆𝑦𝔩𝔦𝖓. 。.:*☆ (@isGatubela) August 11, 2023

Karol G has actually been a fan of Selena Quintanilla for many years

Karol G’s love of Regional Mexican music is well-documented, such as when she released her corridos-inspired track “200 Copas” back in 2021. Last year, she also invited Grupo Firme to sing with her at her tour stop in Hidalgo, Texas. To fans’ delight, they sang several hits together that night, including “Tusa” and “Ya Supérame.”

This year, the singer also brought in self-professed “Mexican vibes” to her rendition of “Gucci Los Paños” during her NPR Tiny Desk performance:

Karol G interpretando “GUCCI LOS PAÑOS” en el Tiny Desk Concerts. pic.twitter.com/SIXMPVYrqK — Karol G Reports (@KarolGReports) May 15, 2023

Well, it turns out Karol G has always been a big fan of Selena Quintanilla, too. In fact, she tattooed Selena’s face on her arm back in 2018 alongside a tattoo of Rihanna.

She told HipLatina that year, “I really, really love and admire Rihanna and Selena Quintanilla. Both of them.”

“With Selena Quintanilla, I think our careers are very similar. Like the family industry. The way that she started in a man’s world with music,” she described

“I love a lot of things of both of [them] so I have them here to make like motivation everyday.”

Watch the star get the tattoo of her two idols here:

That same year, she also posed in a cute Selena t-shirt on Instagram, proving her t-shirt collection is clearly top-tier:

And of course, Karol G’s 2022 Coachella performance was a night we’ll never forget. Not just because it brought her own songs like “El Makinon”— but also because it also incorporated iconic tracks like Selena Quintanilla’s “Como La Flor”:

As the star put it during her performance: “I want to have a moment in my show to honor the songs that were number one in the world. Latina songs that were number one in the world, but were never played on this stage.”

“But [they] gave me the opportunity to be here,” she described, going into one of Selena Quintanilla’s most famous songs.

Watch the full “Mi Ex Tenía Razón” video here, and enjoy all the Selena vibes on this fine Friday:

