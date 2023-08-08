Fans Ask Concertgoers to Stop Artist Harassment During Performances After Fan Removed From Stage at Fuerza Regida Concert

crema

Passionate admiration can sometimes lead to unexpected scenarios. That being said, Fuerza Regida‘s recent performance at the Save Mart Center in Fresno, California, is getting attention for a surprising reason.

As recorded by many social media users, on August 5, a moment unfolded where a man walked toward the band’s frontman, Jesús Ortíz Paz, in the middle of his presentation. His intention? Apparently, to hug him.

Upon seeing this unexpected situation, security guards intervened, pulling the fan away from the artist. However, before being taken off stage, the man grabs the bottle Ortíz had in his hand and drinks from it.

Taken by surprise and slightly uncomfortable by the incident, Ortíz tried to liberate himself from the fan’s grip. Once removed, he lightens the tense atmosphere with a comment.

“That’s the one who wanted to take my bottle, man. Don’t do that or I will take you to the back,” he said.

This is how Fuerza Regida’s fans are reacting to the incident

Now, several fans are commenting on the video. Many agreed the fan’s action displayed a lack of respect, and some are unhappy about the frequent recurrence of such behavior recently.

“I don’t know why people have been feeling the need to act stupid at concerts. So stupid,” commented an Instagram user.

However, others did not hesitate to compare him to Peso Pluma, who recently stopped one of his concerts to help a young man who was about to faint while he was in the crowd.

“He was just trying to take a shot. Damm! Peso Pluma would have given him that bottle. Period,” wrote a fan on TikTok.

Others criticized the lack of security.

“Security is weak. He should never get that close. Someone needs to lose their job,” considered another fan on Instagram.

Fans getting on stage or throwing items at artists has become a trend recently, with artists calling for it to stop

Unfortunately, incidents with artists on stage continue to happen more and more frequently. As you can expect, videos of the different situations quickly made the rounds on social media.

As reported by CNN, a concertgoer threw water at Cardi B while the singer performed her hit “Bodak Yellow” in Las Vegas. On Tuesday, Anuel insulted a fan who threw an object at him while talking to his fans at a concert in Spain.

Last month, Harry Styles got hit in the eye at a concert in Vienna while performing the song “Watermelon Sugar.” However, he did not present significant discomfort and continued the show.

The Mexican band continues touring throughout the United States after the incident

While the band has not discussed the incident, the “Otra Peda” tour will continue with shows in Texas, Oklahoma, Colorado and Georgia.

In a press release, Ortiz, also known as JOP, stated, “We have been blessed with the success witnessed at the concerts. Thank God, our movement is now global.”

