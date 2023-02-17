Fuerza Regida Vocalist Calls Becky G’s Mom ‘Suegra’, People Are Going In on Comments

Entertainment

Nothing stirs up gossip more than family scenes, and Becky G knows it. That’s why, in a recent TikTok shared by Fuerza Regida vocalist Jesus Ortiz Paz, the singer insists that “he’s lying, he’s lying” when Ortiz calls her mother “suegra” (mother-in-law).

In a scene in the living room, with an expensive Valentine’s Day bouquet of roses on the table, the sweet embrace between the Fuerza Regida singer and Becky G’s mother has stirred up gossip on social media.

“Her fiancé punching the air rn,” said one user, referencing what we all wondered, “And what about Becky G’s fiancé?!”

Only a couple of months ago, the Mexican-American singer shared Instagram images of her marriage proposal to professional soccer player Sebastian Lletget. That Ortiz Paz called her mother-in-law-to-be “suegra” has all the gossip mongers speculating.

The best marketing for a song

The reality is that it’s all about bringing attention to the real news: Becky G’s new collaboration with Fuerza Regida. On February 14, the singer and the Mexican group delighted fans with “Te Quiero Besar,” a new single accompanied by its own music video.

With regional Mexican instrumentation in the background and low-rider symbolism, the singers gave the world a perfect song for Valentine’s Day.

“Te Quiero Besar” already has more than 3 million plays.

Notice any corrections needed? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com