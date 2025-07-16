Why Mora Might Be the Most Underrated Force in Latin Music Right Now

The pressure of playing the ‘Choliseo’

In 2023, Mora returned to Puerto Rico after a worldwide tour to headline three sold-out nights at the iconic Coliseo de Puerto Rico. “The Puerto Rican audience is a little different,” he told Flaunt Magazine. “This is my country, so there’s a deeper level of pressure.”

Produced by Noah Assad Presents and Move Concerts Puerto Rico, the shows featured surprise appearances by Yandel, Arcángel, RaiNao, Elena Rose, Saiko, Quevedo, and more. Visuals leaned heavily into sci-fi territory, projecting futuristic imagery that hammered home what Flaunt called “the notion that fans were in fact witnessing the future of Urban Latin music.”

Mora confessed to feeling nervous. “At first, the first three or four songs, I was still getting used to [being back home].” But the anxiety faded. He added, “Arriving to PR after a super-long tour and feeling like I’m here—that’s enough for me.”

Experimenting but staying grounded

In our own interview with Mora, he spoke about his latest album Lo Mismo de Siempre, calling it a mix of his signature sound and “a little bit of something new.” The title, which translates to “Same as Always,” was a tongue-in-cheek choice. “I’m sarcastic,” he said. “I like to joke around.”

The album experiments with genres Mora hadn’t previously explored, like bachata. “I go with what flows to me,” he said. “If I feel like doing a reggaetón, I’ll do that. If I want to do a ballad, I’ll do that too.”

He also revealed that the cover art was inspired by a scene from Harry Potter. “It’s not the exact staircase,” he said, laughing, “but that was the inspiration.”