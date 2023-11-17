Karol G, Shakira Were Unofficially Crowned the Reinas of the 2023 Latin Grammys

crema

Colombian artists saw some big wins at the Latin Grammys last night. From Shakira‘s big comeback to the awards show to Karol G‘s historic wins, there’s lots to talk about after the biggest night in the genre.

It was an especially big night for women in the industry, Colombian superstars Karol G and Shakira tied with Mexican artist Natalia Lafourcade with three major wins each.

Loading the player...

Lafourcade currently holds the record for most Latin Grammys wins in history. She held onto that record after winning Record of the Year.

DE MÉXICO PARA EL MUNDO 🇲🇽



"De Todas Las Flores" de Natalia Lafourcade gana "Mejor Álbum Cantautor" y "Mejor Canción Cantautor" en los Latin GRAMMYs 2023.



Extiende su récord como la artista femenina más premiada en la historia de la premiación. pic.twitter.com/gt8cQwiZjV — Indie 505 (@Indie5051) November 16, 2023

We also saw Puerto Rican artist Bad Bunny switch genres for the night. He celebrated a win for Best Regional Song alongside Grupo Frontera with their song “un X100to.” Songwriters Egdar Barrera and Andrés Jael Correa Rios accepted the award on behalf of the group.

Karol G made history after winning

Not only did Karol G’s “Mañana Sera Bonito” win for Album of the Year, it also took the prize of Best Urban Music Album. The Colombian singer is the first female artist to win in that category at the Latin Grammys. Her song, “TQG” featuring Shakira also won the Grammy for Best Urban/Fusion Performance.

Many on social media are crowning la Bichota herself as the winner of the night.

Karol G As beautiful as she is successful, she is an Unstoppable woman, Talented, iconic, Hard-working dreamer, she is a global artist of Latin music / She made history at the Latin Grammys Leaving her mark tonight for the entire industry, she won best album of the year MSB🌈 pic.twitter.com/6mZCrTrkOy — MSB BICHOTA Season 🇺🇸 (@WuillansG1) November 17, 2023

In the pressroom, she was sure to mark how important the night was for women in the industry.

No biggie, just @karolg answering our question at the @latingrammys!!@brujacore is in the pressroom and asked Karol G this question: "How have you kept up that determination to be a champion for yourself and for women all these years?" pic.twitter.com/QduLiKs58H — delosangelestimes (@delosLAtimes) November 17, 2023

Fashion is always top of mind on a night like this and Karol G did not disappoint in Balmain for her awards show dress and her sparkly red carpet look.

La princesa ha llegado a los Latín Grammys 🩷 pic.twitter.com/TsjLMDAMT4 — KAROL G (@KarolGDiv) November 16, 2023

All eyes were on Colombia at this year’s celebration of Latino talent

Karol G wasn’t the only Colombian artist raking in the wins this year. Longtime genre icon, Shakira and Bizarrap won Song of the Year for their collaboration on “Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vo. 35.”

And as she says in her now-famous line “las mujeres ya no lloran, las mujeres facturan,” she also promised her kids that she would be “happy,” and that they would “have a mother who will laugh as hard as she can, because they deserve it.”

SHAKIRA JUST WON SONG OF THE YEAR AT THE LATIN GRAMMYS 😭.



2023 REALLY WAS HER YEAR. TRULY THE GREATEST. pic.twitter.com/wlPbnhUTMB — Brunito (@ThePopStage) November 17, 2023

Later, she took the stage to sing “Acróstico,” a song dedicated to her sons, Milan and Sasha. It was a heartwarming moment when she played footage of her two kids singing along to the lyrics.

Aquí la presentación de Shakira cantando ACRÓSTICO en la gala de los Latin Grammys.



Incluye la aparición especial de sus hijos Milan y Sasha.#LatinGRAMMYpic.twitter.com/2hEX4YhLm8 — Carla ❁ (@shannonlada) November 16, 2023

While that performance melted hearts across social media, she also reminded everyone of her ability to put on a show-stopping performance.

Immediately people reacted to tango-inspired routine with glee.

La presentación del biza en los latin grammys, miloj, despues un tema lo hizo tango, Shakira bailando tango pic.twitter.com/vSquskP0r5 — Martinet (@m4rtinet) November 17, 2023

Other comments on TikTok celebrated her Colombian roots and crowned her the “Reina” of the show. “46 years old and still winning like always!!” wrote on viewer. “Madre mía!! Shakira una vez más demostrando porque es la Reina,” commented another.

It was the first time the awards show took place outside the US

For 24 years, the Latin Grammys took place in the US, usually on the Las Vegas stage but this year, artists travelled to Seville, Spain. This change stems from a three-year sponsorship deal with Andalucía’s government. According to El Mundo, that contract allocated almost €22,750,000 to the ceremony and satellite concerts.

Some have criticized the move, saying it shows how disconnected the ceremony is from actual Latin music representation. “The Latin Grammys are from the US, they’re gringo,” said Francisco Solís Monroy, a Chilean pop culture critic from music podcast Clase Básica told The Guardian.

In a statement announcing the move, the Latin Recording Academy said they hoped this would elevate Latin music to a global stage. “International growth is consistent with our mission,” said CEO Manuel Abud.

But for many critics, this move marks another way that the music industry is trying to discredit predominantly Black Latin American artists.

Once again, the choice has sparked a debate in the comments over what does and doesn’t count as Latin culture. Some commenters pointed out that it makes just as much sense to host them in the US as it does in Spain since neither are technically Latin America. “This is such a reach. The majority of artists showing up to the award show are of Mexican/Colombian descent,” said one commenter.

Despite the back and forth, artists were thrilled to be celebrating in Spain and gave a shout-out to the city for hosting them.

La música siempre gana, cuida y une a todxs los que la amamos. Ha sido una semana increíble, en casa, en familia, cuidando cada detalle para que sea imposible olvidar lo vivido.

Gracias @LatinGRAMMYs Gracias Sevilla por abrazarnos bajo tu mantilla de puro arte. #LatinGRAMMY pic.twitter.com/8dkGhTyZAH — Alejandro Sanz (@AlejandroSanz) November 17, 2023

Notice any corrections needed? Please email us at corrections@nglmitu.com