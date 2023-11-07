Bad Bunny Responds to Viral AI Song: ‘Don’t Want You at the Tour’

crema

A new artificial intelligence song featuring Bad Bunny‘s voice is going viral on TikTok. The song, titled “Demo #5: Nostalgia” by FlowGPT, already has thousands of posts on the social platform — and interestingly enough, more than 400,000 streams on Spotify.

Many fans are calling the track a certified banger, while others claim it is “all [they’re] going to be listening to now.” However, the Puerto Rican singer does not seem too happy about it.

Bad Bunny se enojó porque hicieron una canción con IA que la está rompiendo en TikTok y creo que sí está mejor que todo su disco nuevo 🤣 pic.twitter.com/gFCHp8K1Pm — @LuisValLe (@LuisValLe_A) November 7, 2023

As noted by several fans on X, Bad Bunny, 29, took to his WhatsApp channel to vent his frustrations about the AI song. The “Ojitos Lindos” singer wrote, “There are people who I connect with, and people I don’t.” And yes, it seems like anyone perreando to the TikTok AI song right now is in the second category.

Here’s everything to know about the viral, creepily accurate AI song… and Bad Bunny’s response.

The new AI song “Demo #5: Nostalgia” is all over TikTok

Once “Demo #5: Nostalgia” was uploaded to TikTok, it rose through the platform with a vengeance. In fact, many users scrolling through the platform have seen makeshift music videos like these.

These videos compile Bad Bunny’s performances or videos with the AI song, effectively using the singer’s likeness and voice… to make something that’s not his:

Yes, it’s safe to say we’re in a strange new world. As the AI song grew in popularity on TikTok, it was uploaded to Spotify last month. Fans kept listening… and continued to vouch that the song is a banger:

As one TikTok user posted in a video, “I can’t believe I like the song created by AI more than Bad Bunny’s entire album.” By this, they seemed to point to the Boricua star’s new release, “Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana.”

Interestingly, as the song kept subiendo como espuma, Spanish singer Bad Gyal, 26, posted a since-deleted TikTok video about it. The AI song mentions the singer with the lyric, “She is not from Spain but she is a Bad Gyal.”

The “Chulo” singer reportedly wrote in her video, “I was so excited and then I discovered it’s AI.”

In short, the song was suddenly all over social media, bringing people back to the days of old-school perreo. However, Bad Bunny — who just put out an entire album last month — is not pleased about the AI track’s popularity.

Bad Bunny’s response to anyone listening to the AI song? “Chu chu, fuera”

This week, the singer took to his WhatsApp channel to respond to the AI song, writing, “There are people who I understand, and people I don’t… There are people who I connect with, and people I don’t.”

And then, well, things escalated quickly. “If you guys like that sh**ty song that is viral on TikTok, leave this group right now,” Bad Bunny wrote on his WhatsApp fan channel. “You guys don’t deserve to be my friends.” It’s giving you can’t sit with us energy.

Bad Bunny después de escuchar la canción que es viral en tiktok elaborada con Ai: pic.twitter.com/pvcEsQKWji — Indie 505 (@Indie5051) November 7, 2023

Later, the “Moscow Mule” star alluded to making “Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana” to weed out any fake fans. He wrote, “This is exactly why I made the new album, to get rid of people like this.”

He then wrote something that admittedly made the entire statement a bit unserious: “So, chu chu fuera.” LOL. Later, he fired a shot at anyone listening to the AI song right now: “My God… I don’t want you at the tour, either.” So now you know!

However, people have very different responses to Bad Bunny’s statement about the track. One TikTok user thinks the singer “shouldn’t sleep on” this song, writing, “I think it’s time for Bad Bunny to buy this song and make it for real.” They added, “We’re all asking for it.”

Another hilarious TikToker wrote that “AI is scaring them, but if it’s going to give them perreos like these, then it should keep going.” No lies detected?

Countless more keep dancing to the song on TikTok, while also asking for Bad Bunny to finally collaborate with Bad Gyal. The “Bad Squared” collab we didn’t know we needed?

Is this a real-life simulation of Bad Bunny’s face while seeing the new TikTok trend on his feed?

Jokes aside, though, some people are taking the trend to make comments on the severity of the issue. In fact, one X user related the new Bad Bunny AI song to the actors’ union SAG-AFTRA’s labor strike against Hollywood studios.

The X user wrote: “[It is] essential to lay down the groundwork against AI,” pushing for more artist protection against the technology. “Y’all, stop supporting it,” they added.

The viral Bad Bunny AI song is absolutely insane and a clear demo of why SAGAFTRA Strike is so essential to lay down the groundwork against AI.

Like y’all stop supporting it 😭 — Kari 😇🐿️🦂 (@mainactorMisha) November 7, 2023

Another agreed: “If someone took my voice and put it in an AI without my consent I would be pissed, too.”

"OMG Bad Bunny is mad someone made an AI song of his voice, what an idiot 🤪" If someone took my voice and put it in an AI without my concent i would be pissed too. — — 𖤐Val🐺⛩️ (@staardust__) November 7, 2023

However, countless more profess their love for the viral song, showing why it keeps growing in popularity on TikTok. One X user shared their perspective: “Bad Bunny is mad that an AI version song is hitting better than his whole album.” Oof, we’re hoping El Conejo Malo doesn’t see this:

Bad bunny is mad that an AI version song is hitting better than his whole album😭 I’m so dead😭😭😭 — Yaniris ʚ♡⃛ɞ (@sasuk3sgf) November 7, 2023

Many more say the AI Bad Bunny track “goes hard”:

That AI bad bunny goes hard ngl 🔥 😂 — Diana 🌻 (@pitupis) November 7, 2023

Meanwhile, other fans are comparing Bad Bunny’s angry reaction to the reaction of other artists towards their own AI songs. Namely, fellow Puerto Rican rapper and reggaetonero Eladio Carrión, 28, recently made headlines for singing his own TikTok viral AI song at a concert. Here he is singing the AI-created track using his voice, “Mi Primera Chamba”:

Virgin Bad Bunny enfadándose por una canción hecha con IA



vs



Chad Eladio Carrión cantando mi primera chamba en directo pic.twitter.com/LXXudugZAc — ‏ًً (@spotyfrase) November 7, 2023

Others are also pointing to the many AI songs using Rosalía‘s, 31, voice, writing, “Far from getting angry, she gives ‘likes’ [to the AI songs].”

A Rosalía se le viraliza muchas canciones con IA como el Butterfly o la Barca. Y ella lejos de enfadarse le da like . Es disfrutona. Es profesional. Otros solo pueden dar pena.. https://t.co/yYDqdlj59F — CJ~BjörkxRosalia 9NOV 🪼🪸 (@3Claimy) November 7, 2023

Overall, this seems to be the current sentiment regarding Bad Bunny’s new AI song. What do you think?

bad bunny didn’t like that AI song but I DID 😂 — Kate (@torreskatelynnn) November 7, 2023

