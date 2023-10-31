‘Yes Chef’? Rosalía, Jeremy Allen White Spark Romance Rumors After Being Spotted in LA

crema

Sound the alarms. Spanish singer Rosalía, 31, and “The Bear” actor Jeremy Allen White, 32, were spotted… together… at a farmers’ market? We feel like two universes are colliding right about now, and we’re not mad about it. Just like many fans, we might be saying “Yes, chef” to this possible romance:

Jeremy Allen White and Rosalía at the Farmers Market. https://t.co/hrn1M1rg05 — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) October 30, 2023

Let’s back up. According to TMZ, Rosalía and White were first spotted together last week in Los Angeles, allegedly going out for dinner and a movie. In fact, the chisme podcast Deux U reported the two attended a screening of the 1998 movie “Wild Things” at The Los Feliz Theater.

As reported by HOLA!, onlookers saw White waiting for Rosalía in the movie theater hallway while she went to the bathroom. Later, the two strolled out of the theater and had dinner together at the Italian restaurant, Little Dom’s. Interesting.

Now that they have spotted the pair a second time, we have many questions. Mainly, this:

ROSALIA AND JEREMY ALLEN WHITE?!?!!?&!!? — ana ☔︎ (@underscoreana) October 31, 2023

Are these two our new Roman Empire?

Rosalía con Jeremy Allen White es mi nuevo Roman Empire. — barbarita 🌸 (@nats248) October 25, 2023

Rosalía and Jeremy Allen White continue to fuel romance rumors in Los Angeles

Both Rosalía and White are recently single. On one hand, Rosalía broke off her engagement with fellow singer Rauw Alejandro, 30, in July. Meanwhile, White and his ex Addison Timlin, 32, filed for divorce this past May, but are reportedly “getting along.” White and Timlin share two young children, Ezer and Dolores.

Jeremy Allen White y Rosalía juntos en Los Angeles el día de hoy. pic.twitter.com/xvFDUJu0Ss — Indie 505 (@Indie5051) October 30, 2023

While both Rosalía and White are single and ready to mingle, their possible romance is sending fans into a frenzy. Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro did have a very high-profile three-year relationship, culminating in their joint 2023 album “RR” and their internet-breaking music video for “BESO.” Similarly, White had a highly publicized marriage with Timlin, famously meeting when they were just 14 years old.

Yes, this is a lot.

As reported by The Cut, Rosalía and White were photographed strolling through a Los Angeles farmers’ market together on Sunday. The “Shameless” actor bought an enormous bouquet of flowers, while the “Con Altura” singer looked decidedly chill in a hoodie.

And because internet sleuths are amazing, someone even took a video of the duo choosing White’s flowers:

Rosalía y Jeremy Allen White comprando flores en Farmers Market, Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com/FRllD0bLoo — HIGHXTAR. (@highxtar_) October 31, 2023

As expected, both Rosalía and White have kept very quiet about their farmers’ market outing. Their fans, though? Well, they’re freaking out — as are we. As one X user put it, their “glasses fogged up” just looking at these photos:

rosalia and jeremy allen white…..my glasses fogged up hold on — gabriella (@stfugabi) October 31, 2023

As another user put it, “2023 keeps on surprising us,” and we have to agree. This (possible) romance was definitely not on our bingo card this year:

Jeremy Allen White and Rosalia.. 2023 keeps on surprising us lol #rosalia #jeremyallenwhite pic.twitter.com/pJIXoqlTiH — Lulu (@Hellabellzz) October 31, 2023

Many fans are very into this pairing — one wrote it “is what dreams are made of”:

jeremy allen white and rosalia hanging out is what dreams are made of pic.twitter.com/klQwNdQTON — ♱ (@mielgirltwt) October 31, 2023

However, others can’t help but comment on how random all of this is. Is the universe just here playing a mix of poker, darts, and “Wheel of Fortune”?

*draws card* jeremy allen white and *throws dart* rosalia spotted together at *spins wheel* the farmer’s market https://t.co/ybi3oVF0U5 — 𝖑𝖚𝖓𝖉𝖞𝖓 (@scorpiovenus94) October 30, 2023

Maybe Rosalía is a fan of White’s Hulu show “The Bear”? That second season was admittedly fire:

The Bear on Hulu is so good, no wonder Rosalia out here with Jeremy Allen White lol — Jen:) (@naniiirmzzz) October 31, 2023

Us? We also might be into this romance. Maybe White will bake Rosalía a “Bizcochito”?

Im sooooo here for Rosalia and Jeremy Allen White omfgomfgomfgofmdkdkx — B (@69bb411) October 30, 2023

Others, though, think this entire possibility is “insane”:

rosalia and jeremy allen white dating is insane — vin (@plummcorps) October 31, 2023

And many more fans ask how these two even met in the first place:

how did jeremy allen white and rosalia even meet — Rachel (@shesrachhoney) October 30, 2023

This is sure a “fever dream”:

jeremy allen white and rosalia together feels like a fever dream wtf https://t.co/YE9deHW7hC — Soraya Montenegro (@mottisjandra) October 31, 2023

But also might just be a “match made in heaven”:

jeremy allen white y rosalia es literal a match made in heaven i will die — sandy ego (@sunismymoon) October 25, 2023

