10 Latino-Owned Small Businesses To Visit In LA For Last-Minute Holiday Shoppers

wearemitu

The hustle and bustle of December means there are people out there that haven’t done their holiday shopping yet. If that’s you, don’t be alarmed! There’s no shame in the last minute shopping game.

I told myself I was going to start Christmas shopping early this year but I’m just starting 😭😩 — YG✨ (@sweetharmonyy) December 14, 2022

However, there are plenty of Latinx-owned small businesses that are bound to have just what you’re looking for. We’ve put together this list of a few that are based in Los Angeles, with some shipping across the country. They have everything from children’s clothing, plants, and sweet treats — and they all embrace our culture.

Horchateria Rio Luna

First things first, we gotta eat before doing all this shopping!

Start your day right with a cup of coffee from Horchateria Rio Luna. What once started with horchata, churros, and coffee, has expanded into a quaint brunch spot for locals in Paramount and San Fernando. If you’re looking for something to satisfy your sweet tooth, try their signature concha horchata ice cream sandwich, or a churro sundae.

The specialty coffee and dessert house also sells merchandise like mugs, loteria (We love this Bad Bunny version), and concha plushies in-store and online. If you’re not in LA, you can order a bag of their cafe de olla to brew at home.

Lanni Ella Boutique

Trendy and casual apparel can be found at Lanni Ella Boutique, a Latina-owned business with a storefront in Montebello. In fact, it was founded during the COVID-19 pandemic, and everything is sourced and manufactured in Los Angeles. Here, you can find holiday party-ready knit dresses, vintage band tees, and crochet tote bags. Prices range from $7 to $120, and you can shop their online store here.

Pocket Square Clothing

Pocket squares aren’t all you’ll find at Pocket Square Clothing; they also sell ties, lapel pins, and custom bespoke suits and shirts. The LA menswear brand is here for exploring your individual style, and emphasizing it through their one-of-a-kind accessories. For instance, their pocket squares would make a perfect stocking stuffer, and they don’t go past $35. You can shop online, or, on top of that, you can make an appointment to visit their showroom.

Fancy Little Party

Baby and toddler brand Fancy Little Party is the place for modern and minimal aesthetics. Founder Anjelika curates and sources the tiny, stylish pieces for their online store. At this time, infant clothing includes a henley-style playsuit and cute eyelet lace onesies. Toddlers can be on trend in a vintage-inspired Mickey Mouse t-shirt and keep warm in their Joshie beanie, which comes in nine colors. Plus, lifestyle pieces like swaddles and decorative hanging wall signs are for sale. Prices range from $13 to $46, and e-gift cards are available.

Mejor Amigo Pet Supply

Yes, your dog is expecting a gift under the tree, too! Whether it’s time to stock up on poop bags, or you want to treat your dog to a new harness, Mejor Amigo Pet Supply has you covered. The Latina-owned business offers playful collar, bandana, bowtie, and leash designs inspired by our culture. You just have to figure out if your pet is more of a pan dulce, lotería, or elote cart kind of pup! Finally, prices range from $10 to $75, and you can shop here.

Valfré

The eponymous lifestyle brand founded by artist Ilse Valfré is a peek into her mystical world. Get ready for 2023 with her Evil Planner or wall calendar, both of which come with stickers for decorating. Without a doubt, astrology lovers everywhere would cherish any of her zodiac-themed items, like a 9 ounce candle, lighter, or temporary tattoo. Lastly, e-gift cards are available, and you can check out the online shop here.

Pippi + Lola

Plant parents will feel right at home at Pippi + Lola. Dynelly del Valle founded her plant studio and plant spa, which has already spawned two locations in Long Beach. Pick out a small red croton, or a large lemon lime dracaena for someone you love. You can also embrace the festive season with a luxury wreath or garland, or gift a plant-themed ornament. In addition, Pippi + Lola sells unique planters, dried bouquets, and plant care books. In any event, there are always e-gift cards to shop online, as well!

Marlene’s Flowers

If you’re ever in Bellflower, you must check out Marlene’s Flowers. This family-owned flower shop creates beautifully intricate floral arrangements for every occasion. Not to mention, walk-ins are allowed if you’re local, and they offer same-day delivery. Imagine bringing this Grinch holiday-themed arrangement to your next holiday get-together… everyone’s mouth will drop! Plus, the popular plushie bouquets are also sold here, or you can go for a classic rose bouquet.

Mercadito Monarca

If one-stop shops are more your thing, venture out into Pasadena to visit the Mercadito Monarca! This is a Chicana and P’urhépecha-owned artisanal marketplace featuring over 60 Latinx and Indigenous brands. Authentic clothing, hand-painted ornaments, and variety packs of Mexican candy (we’ll take the Duvalín please) are just some of the wonderful things available here. Lastly, you can shop select merchandise from the Mercadito Monarca online, or plan your visit.

The Goddess Mercado Boutique

Check multiple people off of your list with another one-stop shop for goods of all kinds. The Goddess Mercado Boutique is an eclectic shop filled with even more small businesses in LA. For example, any beauty lover will love something from vegan beauty line Diosa Glam Cosmetics. Pick up some gold-filled or sterling-silver jewelry from Dusty Rose Creations, or crystals from Pretty Little Quartz for a sweet stocking stuffer. Or, you can also purchase a holiday card from Ana Karen Loves Paper to send snail-mail style. Then again, these are just some of the women-owned brands that are sold in this brick-and-mortar location.

Notice any corrections needed? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com