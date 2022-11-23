Want To Support Latinx Small Business Owners? Check Out These 9 Brands

Fierce

After Black Friday, comes Small Business Saturday, a day to celebrate all the locally-owned businesses that offer products you can’t find anywhere else.

This marks the start of the holiday shopping season, and these products can also be gifted for any other festivities you have coming up. In fact, there’s no better time to support small businesses, especially after the financial hardships many of them experienced during the COVID-19 pandemic.

We know it can be overwhelming to think of gift ideas for everyone you love, so we’ve gathered the following list of unique products from Latinx-owned businesses to make it easy for you. You might even find something to treat yourself!

Eres Una Maravilla

Latinx shop owners Paulina and Alvaro sell incredible handmade jewelry that highlights their culture, like these stunning crochet hoop earrings and their monarch butterfly collection. This one’s for all the Bad Bunny lovers out there: “Un Verano Sin Ti” album artwork earrings, along with many other Conejo Malo items in their collection dedicated to the musician. One thing to keep in mind: Eres Una Maravilla offers special $30 holiday gift sets for convenience, but you can browse the rest of their shop here.

Bonita Fierce Candles

This Latina-owned candle business was started by Melissa Gallardo in 2020, and they are currently celebrating their second anniversary! Candles are a great gift for anyone, and with sweet scents inspired by our culture, like cafecito con leche and coquitos. All candles are made to order and hand-poured with a coconut-soy wax. They come in two sizes: an 8.5 ounce candle in a reusable glass vessel, and a 4.5 ounce candle in a reusable gold tin. Finally, larger candles are $30, while smaller ones are $15, and you can shop them here.

Annette’s Illustrations

Recreate special moments with beautiful digital artwork from Annette’s Illustrations. LA-based Salvadoran artist Annette creates these works of art by hand, honoring weddings, family portraits, graduations, anniversaries, and more. Pricing varies, however, illustrations are ready in approximately 3-5 days. If you’re interested, direct message Annette on Instagram for all inquiries, because her commissions are open now!

Jonne Amaya Jewelry

For anyone in your life that loves being bejeweled, why not spoil them with fine jewelry from Jonne Amaya? The Mexican-American jewelry designer offers capsule pieces in her online store, as well as custom jewelry. Amaya takes sustainability seriously, committing to small-scale production by working with ten clients per month. Also, she repurposes existing jewelry into new, one-of-a-kind pieces. Her brand ethics are inspired by her grandmothers, who would encourage her to repurpose their jewelry growing up. J.Lo has even worn her Diamond Cigar Band. Amaya’s capsule jewelry collection ranges in prices from $1,050 – $4,500, and you can shop here.

Miss Agave

Western-inspired fashion was a huge trend this year, and clothing from Miss Agave will go perfectly with your new cowboy boots. Additionally, shop owner and true jefa Daisy is Mexican-American, and has roots in Michoacán. Miss Agave sells all the boho girl essentials, like the 90s-inspired Kacey Bandana Top in a paisley print, her turquoise Concho Ring, and chic cowhide Prism Wallet, made with genuine leather. Prices at Miss Agave range from $9 – $55.

Rivera Blossom Co.

Obviously, statement jewelry has been all the rage, and Briana Rivera, founder of Rivera Blossom Co. offers fun and colorful resin earrings with nature motifs. This small business is based in San Diego, California, and launched in 2020. In fact, Rivera also offers custom jewelry, gift cards, and a special free shipping offer for San Diego residents. Our pick? The playful Lolita earrings, which are a pair of acrylic sunglasses in earring form. Prices range from $6 – $35, and you can shop the handmade jewelry brand here.

Originals Wash Club

If you know someone that takes care of their car as if it were their child, look no further than Originals Wash Club. Founded by Ernie Morales, the car care brand officially launched in June 2022. Morales is looking to expand their product line within the next year. At the present time, they offer an interior detailer, wheel cleaner, tire gel, and car wash soap, but you can get them all together in a convenient bundle. As a young boy, Morales realized his appreciation for cars, especially classic ones, could unfold into a career. Products from Originals Wash Club range in price from $7 – $40, plus they offer gift cards.

Cositas A Toda Madre

Cositas A Toda Madre offers cheeky home goods and accessories that celebrate Latinx culture. Specifically, they honor all the exceptional women and mamas out there, the founder being one of them. In their catalog, they offer everything from waterproof stickers, to doormats with phrases like, “Bienvenidos al desmadre,” and “Welcome, pero no mucho rato.” Prices range from $3 – $40. You can shop Cositas A Toda Madre here.

Bésame Cosmetics

Buenos Aires-born Gabriela Hernandez was inspired by watching her grandmother apply her makeup as a young girl. This led her to launch her own makeup brand. Bésame Cosmetics is a clean and sustainable beauty brand, inspired by old school glamour. Products are designed to make you feel and look beautiful. Also, Bésame has collaborated with brands on limited edition collections, like their Disney Villains collection, which includes nail polish, lipstick, and a deluxe eyeshadow palette. Prices from their main collection range from $12 – $28, and you can browse the rest of the brand here.

