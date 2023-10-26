Most Wanted ‘For Scamming’ Tour? These 16 Memes About Bad Bunny Ticket Prices Sum Up Our Frustration

wearemitu

Bad Bunny tickets are officially out for the artist’s “Most Wanted Tour,” which will run from February to May 2024. The pared-back tour will visit arenas (not stadiums) around the United States, visiting cities like Los Angeles and Chicago before closing out in Miami. Sounds great, right? Well, at least according to fans, the ticket prices mean Benito is on his “villain arc.”

after seeing these bad bunny tickets pic.twitter.com/B5cvBqXXII — NEW ERA MAMBO (@chrisrochepr) October 25, 2023

We get that Bad Bunny’s tour is called “Most Wanted,” recalling hootin’ tootin’ Wild West outlaws… but many fans say the ticket prices are daylight robbery. And as one X user‘s meme hilariously put it, the event should really be called the “Most Wanted For Scamming Tour.”

Another reason the singer might have given his tour that name? As another fan wrote, “It’s the ‘Most Wanted Tour’ because I WANTED to go but can’t afford it.” We’re crying and laughing at the same time:

yup it’s definitely the “most wanted tour” bc I WANTED to go but can’t afford it — ⋆𝔧𝔦𝔰𝔢𝔩⋆ (@trustbenito) October 25, 2023

So what are these exorbitant prices anyway? Well, one look at Ticketmaster and it seems like most of the tour dates are still on presale, or say “Coming Soon.” Still, as per Billboard, ticket prices range from $200 to more than $1000.

As one X user showed in a screen recording of the pre-sale for Dallas, Texas, the highest-up “nosebleeds” section seats were priced at $198 plus taxes and fees. Standing room rang up at $956, while closer general admission seats were in the $700 range. As the user described, “Well, looks like I will not be going to Bad Bunny’s tour this time.”

Well🌚 looks like I will not be going to bad bunny’s tour this time🙃 I will not be paying for nose bleeds #MostWantedTour pic.twitter.com/yuyIAldNyY — Monica ☾ (@monicabadilloo) October 25, 2023

One lucky fan found a nosebleed ticket for $131 — but then realized Ticketmaster still needed to add on “almost $100 extra.” They wrote, “I need to watch Ticketmaster burn.” Yet another X user posted, “Bad Bunny’s tour tickets have the most ridiculous prices i’ve ever seen. [What do you mean] the first level is $700 per ticket?”

At this point, we might try anything to get Bad Bunny tickets. We may even go back to elementary school for a second and sell the World’s Finest Chocolate. LOL:

i’m getting bad bunny tickets one way or another pic.twitter.com/znoIF5rJL0 — ً (@cryst6l) October 25, 2023

Without further ado, here are some of the best memes that make light of the crazy prices. As they say, laughing cures a broken heart!

Why are Bad Bunny tickets expensive? Well, at least these memes poke fun at the situation

What is the reason for the high “Most Wanted Tour” ticket prices? Well, the arena tour marks Bad Bunny’s step back from stadiums. As you may remember, his “World’s Hottest Tour” was an extravaganza supporting his chart-topping album “Un Verano Sin Ti,” and took the star to stadiums around the world.

This time around for his upcoming arena tour, there may be more demand because there are fewer seats available.Plus, even though Ticketmaster created a pre-sale for fans to fight reselling bots and scalpers, fans aren’t so sure it worked:

scalpers and bots right now on Ticketmaster for the Bad Bunny tickets pic.twitter.com/ttYebRFELI — Marvelous Motion ✭ (@All_Cake88) October 25, 2023

In fact, StubHub is already offering tons of “Most Wanted Tour” tickets, with some Miami “nosebleed” seats going for $500 or more. One 300-level seat is even going for $720, and some 100-level tickets are currently at $2,700 on the platform. Whew.

Maybe Ticketmaster was Rocky Balboa-style ready for the scalpers, but did it work?

Ticketmaster getting ready for the scalpers during the bad bunny presale pic.twitter.com/0tNrm8B7SC — FrankySmokes (@ThatGuyFranco) October 25, 2023

Meanwhile, here’s a real-life visual of us entering Bad Bunny’s presale room:

Me entering the ticketmaster room to buy bad bunny tickets and then seeing the prices pic.twitter.com/KBHCLNGiRf — skully (@AngieLibree) October 25, 2023

Bad Bunny may be on his Kardashian arc now:

Is this Ticketmaster after selling all of those $1000 Bad Bunny tickets? No tenemos pruebas, pero tampoco dudas:

Ticketmaster after selling Bad Bunny tickets pic.twitter.com/ioN13TBtfC — Bad Bunny Global 🐰 (@badbunny_global) October 25, 2023

If you’re a “millonario” who bought “Most Wanted Tour” floor seats, please pass our resume to your boss:

If you bought bad bunny tickets lmk if your job hiring — I 🫶 (@LATlNAMAMI) October 25, 2023

This X user posted an exact portrayal of us logging into Ticketmaster for the presale… and then seeing the prices:

Me excited to see bad bunny and buying tickets then seeing the prices pic.twitter.com/eCEIsKQSB9 — lauryn (@laurrynnnnnn) October 25, 2023

We can’t wait to get altitude sickness at the upcoming tour! Yay:

Just copped my Bad Bunny tickets, y’all know where to find me, we in the section baby pic.twitter.com/zZ1AUspQML — [HB] RAINEY™ (@RaineyOvalle) October 25, 2023

Us? We’re still shook:

Bad Bunny fans looking at these ticket prices pic.twitter.com/MkmTP9C2H4 — Kevin Marin (@TheKevinMarin) October 25, 2023

As the iconic Maddy Perez put it, “B**ch, you better be joking” with the price of these Bad Bunny tickets:

Ok can we all agree to not buy Bad Bunny tickets until they lower the prices???? 🥴🥴🥴 #MostWantedTour #Ticketmaster pic.twitter.com/DwjuyL6DPr — Rodrigo 💚 (@limegreenroger) October 25, 2023

Maybe Benito wanted to break another record as the world’s “Most Expensive Tour”?

If you ever wanted to reconnect with your padrino or madrina, maybe now is the time?

I’m looking for Padrinos for my Bad Bunny ticket lmk 👀 — El Compa Rubencillo (@rubenvazquez305) October 25, 2023

If we want to attend the “Most Wanted Tour,” we’re toning down our DoorDash and Uber Eats orders for… a long time:

when i got selected for bad bunny’s #MostWantedTour but i just wasted my last dollar on doordash pic.twitter.com/kPYBcdGQXC — kee (@keara_baez) October 25, 2023

Still, as much as Bad Bunny’s fans complain about the prices… the tickets will probably sell out (if they haven’t already). Yes, here’s the villain arc again:

Bad bunny seeing everybody complain about his ticket prices but still buying them



pic.twitter.com/Of42Pghpff — 🐻 (@ted_deez) October 25, 2023

Is this all part of Benito’s Kardashian era? Take us back to the “YHLQMDLG” era please!

bad bunny really thinks his name is benito antonio kardashian bc of this these damn ticket price — FREE PALESTINE 🇵🇸🇵🇸🇵🇸🇵🇸 (@lanalamasbonita) October 25, 2023

Is Bad Bunny trying for all of us to pay his ex Carliz De La Cruz‘s $40 million lawsuit against him? Now that’s a theory.

Yeah nah I’m sitting this one out lmfao Benito wants us to pay for his Carliz lawsuit with them ticket prices. FOH! #MostWantedTour — _chichi (@jenn0emi) October 25, 2023

Why are we feeling so seen right now? Our check engine light has only been blinking for a week:

Stop worrying about bad bunny tickets and worry about that check engine light — Wilber 🇨🇺 (@WilberSuarez) October 25, 2023

Did we know 21 Savage and Drake’s song “Major Distribution” would actually be a brujería-style prediction about these ticket prices? A “robbery,” indeed:

When Drake said “Bad Bunny Numbers it’s a robbery” he was talking about these ticket prices — Pedro (@Pedrooromero07) October 25, 2023

“Amorfoda” Benito, we miss you:

Tb to bad bunny’s first tour back when tickets were dirt cheap pic.twitter.com/MEREir7ELb — bachatero 🇩🇴 (@retrofrankie) October 25, 2023

