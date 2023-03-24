Selena Gomez Asks Fans To Stop ‘Bullying’ Hailey Bieber And Sending ‘Death Threats’

Entertainment

Exactly one month into the Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber drama that shook the world, Gomez is finally putting a “stop” to all of it. Since late February’s initial sparks of chisme, each of the stars’ fans have hurled incessant insults and hateful comments at both of them. In fact, Bieber even lost one million Instagram followers out of the ordeal. With fans showing no signs of stopping anytime soon, Gomez had enough — and took to IG Stories to ask everyone to stop “bullying” and sending “hate” to Bieber. A non-problematic queen.

Loading the player...

Selena Gomez tells people to stop harassing Hailey Bieber in new Instagram story. pic.twitter.com/lMeSVWPjWO — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 24, 2023

So, where to start? As you might already know, Gomez-Bieber tea has been brewing since late February, and it all started with an eyebrow post. First, Selena Gomez posted a TikTok video of her brows saying that she “accidentally laminated” them too much, referring to an aesthetic treatment. Hours later, Kylie Jenner entered the chat, posting an IG selfie with the caption, “This was an accident?” over her own eyebrows.

To add insult to injury, Jenner then posted an IG Story FaceTiming with Hailey Bieber — Gomez’s ex Justin Bieber’s wife. The weird part? It was a screenshot of both of their eyebrows. Hm. Still, over on TikTok, Jenner responded: “This is reaching, no shade towards Selena ever and I didn’t see her eyebrow posts.”

Gomez chimed in, “Agreed… it’s all unnecessary. I’m a fan of Kylie!”

@devotedly.yours I could be reaching, but it definitely feels like Kylie Jenner’s IG stories were towards Selena Gomez. Especially the screenshot of her facetime call with Hailey Bieber. This feels very HS ♬ original sound – Nuha

While the eyebrow fiasco was our own version of Watergate, a few other things happened, too. Fans got ahold of a TikTok video Bieber posted singing, “I’m not saying she deserved it, but I’m saying God’s timing is always right,” and immediately thought it was meant for Gomez. Why? The “Only Murders In The Building” star was getting incessantly body-shamed online that week after posting bikini pictures.

What really made the tea boil over, though? Gomez actually chiming in about all of it on TikTok. Speaking out about Bieber’s questionable video, Gomez commented: “It’s ok! I don’t let these things get me down! Be nice to everyone! x.” At that point, fans took the stance of: So you agree? This got you down? And the rest was chisme history.

Even more, Gomez actually commented on a TikTok video showing Hailey Bieber shading Taylor Swift while hosting “Drop the Mic” years ago. The actress wrote, “So sorry, my best friend is and continues to be one of the best in the game.” Interesting.

Selena Gomez shows support for Taylor Swift under a resurfaced video of Hailey Bieber gagging after Taylor is mentioned. pic.twitter.com/uMl7VsgVq3 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 23, 2023

By February 24, Gomez announced a “break” from social media, telling fans on TikTok, “I’m 30. I’m too old for this.” Same? However, she came back pretty quickly — and became the first woman to have 400 million Instagram followers. Since then, a few more things happened. For one, Justin Bieber handed out party favors at his birthday that read, “I’m so thankful I didn’t end up with what I thought I wanted.” Of course, fans immediately thought he was shading Gomez.

Then, a stylist who worked with Hailey Bieber wrote on IG, “I hate Selena Gomez,” even though… it doesn’t seem like he even knows her.

At Justin Bieber’s 29th birthday party, he gifted a souvenir to attendees bearing the words:



“I’m so grateful that I didn’t end up with what I thought I wanted.” pic.twitter.com/FFdtLwWyN3 — Pop Tingz (@ThePopTingz) March 5, 2023

Amid all of the incessant drama, both Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez’s fandoms have gone, for all intents and purposes, crazy. Fans continue to post ceaseless TikToks videos, tweets, IG posts, and comments showing their passion for their fave celeb — and, in contrast, how much they despise the other. Let’s just say it — it’s gotten pretty toxic, and Gomez is finally trying to put a stop to it.

The “Selena + Chef” star posted on her Instagram Story that Hailey Bieber “reached out” to her to talk. Gomez said Bieber told her she has continued to receive “death threats” and “hateful negativity” — which surely became too much to take.

Gomez asserted, “This isn’t what I stand for. No one should have to experience hate or bullying.”

The actress continued to defend Bieber, writing, “I’ve always advocated for kindness and really want this all to stop ❤️.”

Finishing it off with a heart, Gomez’s message clearly meant to communicate love — and an intolerance for hate. Whether Gomez and Bieber will ever be BFF’s (unlikely), they seem to be cool with each other. And honestly? We love that for them.

seeing the name hailey bieber on selena gomez’s instagram story was something i never thought i’d experience — ayesha (@ayesheeet) March 24, 2023

Notice any corrections needed? Please email us at corrections@nglmitu.com