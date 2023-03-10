Thought The Hailey-Selena Drama Was Over? Bieber’s Once Stylist Adds Fuel To Fire

Entertainment

If you thought we had reached peak Selena Gomez-Hailey Bieber drama, well, do we have a surprise for you. After weeks of chisme, which involved Bieber and Kylie Jenner seemingly hating on Gomez’s eyebrows (really), Gomez defending pal Taylor Swift against Bieber on TikTok, and Gomez’s ex Justin Bieber passing out interesting party favors at his birthday, there’s a new twist to the saga.

A stylist who has worked with Hailey Bieber in the past just posted a hateful Instagram Story directed at Gomez— and fans are not having it.

Celebrity stylist Von Ford is receiving backlash following his now deleted Instagram story about Selena Gomez.



The stylist has also limited comments on his page. pic.twitter.com/PajwlsJGI0 — Pop Tingz (@ThePopTingz) March 7, 2023

Here’s what you need to know about the latest Gomez-Bieber drama

LA and NYC-based stylist and creative director Von Ford took to IG Stories this week to post about his “hate” for Gomez. While there’s no doubt this is a one-sided feud (there is no proof he even knows Gomez personally — sorry not sorry), his posts still stuck out to fans. Why? Well, as photos on his now-private Instagram show, he has worked with Hailey Bieber in the past (but more on that in a bit!).

Ford wrote on his Instagram Story, “I hate Selena Gomez” on a simple black background. Shortly after, Instagram took his story down for going against community guidelines — most probably for hate speech. Still, the stylist doubled down on his perplexing message, taking a screenshot of IG’s removal and writing, “I said what I said.” Okay, Von.

Celebrity stylist Von Ford expresses his hate for Selena Gomez via Instagram story:



“I hate Selena Gomez.”



The post got flagged by Instagram for inciting hate but he said he meant what he said. pic.twitter.com/63t6mHWdfO — Pop Faction (@PopFactions) March 7, 2023

Could it get weirder? Apparently, yes! Ford then posted a video of TV personality Wendy Williams saying, “Should she suffer? Alright, clap if you think she should suffer.” The clip then shows the audience members applauding. As one Twitter user outlined, “Von Ford slid into a fight. Said he HATES Selena Gomez and implied she should suffer then ran away.” Yep, pretty much!

Here’s the infamous video in question:

It seems like Ford has worked with Bieber in the past— but isn’t her go-to stylist

After a swift reaction from Gomez’s fans (Selenators for the win), Ford went private on Instagram— but not before taking down all posts linking him to Hailey Bieber. That being said, eagle-eyed fans had already taken all the screenshots necessary— and you can bet they have receipts.

Twitter chisme account @PopFactions is the hero we didn’t know we needed, posting the screenshots before Ford deleted them. As you can see, he posted two black-and-white photos of Bieber, signaling that he had styled her in both occasions.

Even more, his official website once listed Bieber as one of his celebrity clients, but he quickly removed her name.

Von Ford deletes his digital footprint of being linked to Hailey Bieber by clearing his Instagram of photos of her. pic.twitter.com/HtWlv8cByC — Pop Faction (@PopFactions) March 7, 2023

Ford is friends on Instagram with Bieber’s bestie Justine Skye

Another key detail linking Ford to Hailey Bieber? A very important mutual friend. One of Bieber’s closest pals is Justine Skye, who seems to be friends with Ford. As TikTok user @thickbrunette66 uncovered, they both follow each other on Instagram. The TikToker also referenced Skye throwing some possible shade at Gomez in the past.

In fact, Bieber’s close friend Skye once posted an alleged “indirecta” at Gomez on Snapchat. She wrote, “Making TikToks everyday like you don’t have a sh*tty makeup brand to run? Hmmmm… just whack as hell.” Shortly after, many fans immediately linked her comment to Gomez— and her makeup brand Rare Beauty.

this is not the first time that Hailey's friends have thrown shade at Selena Justine Skye her best friend has also done this pic.twitter.com/oItVa29mQC — jo (@fetishxsel) March 7, 2023

Even worse? Skye also took part in a since-deleted TikTok video alongside Bieber and Kendall Jenner that many fans tagged as “shade” towards Gomez. As shown by TikTok user @ellenacuario, Bieber posted a TikTok alongside Jenner and Skye as they all lipsynced: “I’m not saying she deserved it, but I’m saying God’s timing is always right.”

This came right after Gomez was body shamed by social media users for posting bikini pictures. Check out the chisme tangent here:

Of course, that fact that Ford once worked with Bieber, and seems to be friends with Skye, is undoubtedly a bit sketchy. That being said, we don’t know the last time he and Bieber even had contact, and he might have simply tried to insert himself into the gossip for…. clout?

Still, many TikTok users are seeing this whole other bit of the drama as further “proof that Hailey Bieber and her friend group are mean girls”:

We’ll never know, so for now, we’ll just follow Gomez’s recent advice on TikTok for all her fans: “Please, please be kinder and consider others’ mental health.” It seems like all the “Calm Down” star wants is essentially that— peace.

Selena Gomez shares new message to fans on TikTok:



“Please, please be kinder and consider others mental health. My heart has been heavy and I only want good for everyone. All my love” pic.twitter.com/eMQ8J2UdlI — Pop Base (@PopBase) March 6, 2023

