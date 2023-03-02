2023 Is Already a Huge Year For Selena Gomez, Regardless of Feuds or Gossip

Mia Farrow used to say that it’s better to take the high road because the low road is too crowded. And Selena Gomez seems to agree.

After weeks of drama and jabs with Hailey Bieber and company, the singer has taken a break from social media.

“This is a little silly, and I’m 30,” she said in a TikTok Live last week. “I’m too old for this.”

The relationship between the singer and her ex’s wife has been the talk of the world after Bieber was accused of shading Selena Gomez.

Although Gomez seems to have taken the high road, her fans will remain on the fence.

In the past week, fans have closed ranks behind the “Only Murders in the Building” actress, causing Gomez to gain nearly 10.5 million followers on Instagram.

In fact, as of February 22, the singer dethroned Kylie Jenner, who joined Bieber in the bullying, as the most-followed woman on Instagram.

Gomez had 380,644,778 followers at the end of February. On March 1, she had 391,143,710 followers, having gained 10,498,932 followers.

TikTok’s #teamselena hashtag has more than 269.6 million views.

For her part, Jenner has lost nearly 1 million followers. That seems to be the price of messing with Selena Gomez’s eyebrows.

Jenner denied taking a shot at Gomez’s brows, writing, “This is reaching. No shade towards Selena ever, and I didn’t see her eyebrow posts! U guys are making something out of nothing. This is silly.”

Gomez joined in the debunking, commenting, “Added @kyliejenner. It’s all unnecessary. I’m a fan of Kylie!”

Selena Gomez’s success only escalates

As if karma is acting on its own, 2023 looks to be one of the best years for Selena Gomez.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Selena Gomez will have a net worth of $95 million in 2023.

And it’s all the product of hard work, on and off the stage.

Gomez started at age eight as a vocalist in her father’s band. In 2002, her first break came with a role in Barney & Friends. Subsequently, she rose to fame with the Disney series, “Wizards Of Waverly Place.”

The rest is history.

Selena Gomez became a pop star, producer, and entrepreneur. She has worked as an executive producer on “Only Murders In The Building,” “The Wizards Return: Alex vs. Alex,” “13 Reasons Why,” and “Living Undocumented.”

In 2020, Selena Gomez launched her own makeup line, Rare Beauty. She is also an investor in the food delivery company Gopuff and has stakes in the ice cream brand Serendipity.

And although life has thrown her a few curve balls, the artist has been able to muster her resilience.

In her 2022 documentary, “My Mind & Me,” Gomez opened up about her diagnosis of bipolar disorder and lupus disease.

“I just wanted to… encourage anyone out there who feels any sort of shame for exactly what they’re going through, and no one knows the real story,” she told her fans during a livestream on TikTok.

