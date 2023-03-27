Selena Gomez And Zayn Malik Reportedly Spotted ‘Kissing’ At NYC Restaurant

Entertainment

Extra, extra, “Come And Get It”— we have the inside scoop on Selena Gomez‘s possible new relationship, and the tea is boiling. The “Only Murders In The Building” star is reportedly dating UK-born One Direction singer Zayn Malik, 30, and no, we can’t “Calm Down” about it. How did the chisme come to light in the first place? The two celebs were allegedly spotted on a date in NYC, and TikTok receipts are adding fuel to the fire. Here’s everything we know!

.@etnow is also reporting that Zayn Malik and Selena Gomez were holding hands and kissing at a dinner date in NYC. pic.twitter.com/d4A2PXTwuf — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 24, 2023

Gomez and Malik were reportedly spotted in a SoHo restaurant

Someone who allegedly spotted Selena and Zayn (now baptized as Zaylena) with their very own eyes talked to Entertainment Tonight, proving not all heroes wear capes. The source told the outlet, “Selena and Zayn went out in SoHo in New York City last night at around 10:30 pm” on Thursday.

The insider also said that the two stars couldn’t keep their hands to themselves, and we’re here for it. They described how the couple “walked in holding hands and were kissing” but most other restaurant-goers didn’t even notice them (a low-key king and queen). The source continued, “It seemed like they were comfortable together and it was clear that it was a date.” Swoon.

Zayn Malik and Selena Gomez seen leaving the same NYC restaurant moments apart. pic.twitter.com/NKGdTeu98u — Pop Base (@PoeBase) March 24, 2023

While many of us were caught up in all the recent drama involving Gomez and her ex Justin Bieber’s wife Hailey Bieber, it seems like the actress couldn’t care less — and we love it. It’s safe to say the 30-year-old star is 100% “sick of that same old love,” and is much too busy having fun… and moving on.

A TikTok video corroborated the rumor

As with all good chisme, there are a few other tangents to the tea we had to share, too. For one, TikToker @klarissa.mpeg shared screenshots her friend sent her that also prove Gomez and Malik went out on that date. She explained her friend is a hostess at an NYC restaurant and immediately texted her when she saw the two celebs together.

The text read, “Are you ready for this??! I’m screaming. Tell me how Selena Gomez and Zayn just walked into [the restaurant] hand in hand making out and I seated them.”

The best part of the text exchange? The TikToker’s friend said it all with: “Girl, everyone’s out here feeling bad for Selena, MEANWHILE, she’s with Gigi [Hadid’s] baby zaddy.” We couldn’t have said it better ourselves!

Malik’s family is also supporting Gomez on IG

But wait, there’s more. Sleuthing fans noticed Malik’s sister Safaa Azad Malik reposted Gomez’s Instagram post on her own IG Story. As you can expect, many are taking it as even more confirmation of a possible relationship:

Zayn’s sister reposting Selena at this point I believe selena and zayn will get married soon pic.twitter.com/MSjxtLR6pN — Rose (@selena4nation) March 26, 2023

Plus, Malik’s mom apparently followed Gomez on Instagram, and included her song “Calm Down” in a recent post — so take that as you will!

Adding even more weight to the rumors, Malik’s ex Gigi Hadid is also weighing-in on the possible relationship. An inside source told US Weekly, “Gigi has no problem whatsoever with Zayn dating… As long as he is happy and stable and continues to be a good coparent to [their daughter] Khai, she’s fine with whoever he goes out with.”

Gigi Hadid has no problem with her ex Zayn Malik dating Selena Gomez:



“As long as he is happy and stable and continues to be a good coparent to their daughter Khai.” pic.twitter.com/hh9iEE90YH — Pop Hive (@thepophive) March 26, 2023

Now that that’s settled, we’ll leave you with this dug-up video of Gomez saying she would pick Zayn Malik (presumably out of all the other One Directioners) for a kiss:

Selena gomez & zayn malik are apparently DATING ????? no but if its true they would serve hard as a COUPLE .pic.twitter.com/HDD2ChAsKx — AiSh TLG 🦋 (@MeeeAisha) March 24, 2023

Possibly even better? This old photo of Malik posing with a magazine with Gomez on the cover… and saying “hey :)” to her on Twitter in 2010:

zayn and selena are really a 13 years in the making relationship. 😭🥹 pic.twitter.com/gHIwjocgdk — ana | FAN ACCOUNT. (@withluvselena) March 25, 2023

