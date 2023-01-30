A Timeline of Marc Anthony’s Relationship with New Wife Nadia Ferreira

Entertainment

54-year-old Marc Anthony wed 23-year-old Miss Universe runner-up Nadia Ferreira last weekend in a ceremony attended by the couple’s roster of celebrity pals. The couple held the wedding at the Pérez Art Museum in Miami and the city’s mayor, Francis X. Suarez, officiated the ceremony.

Anthony’s two sons with first wife Dayanara Torres, Cristian and Ryan, attended the ceremony. Anthony’s older sons are reportedly on good terms with their father’s new love. Because of that, it seems like the whole family is happy to embrace its newest member.

Additionally, the wedding comes just six months after Jennifer Lopez married Ben Affleck in July 2022. However, neither Lopez nor her two children with Anthony made an appearance. But her “Marry Me” co-star Maluma did. Guests included David and Victoria Beckham, Salma Hayek, Luis Fonsi, and Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Reports say a handful of prominent Latin American presidents were also in attendance. Beckham, alongside Carlos Slim, served as Anthony’s best men. Conversely, Carlos Slim’s daughter-in-law, Maria Elena Torruco, served as Ferreira’s maid of honor.

During the ceremony, the bride wore a Galia Lahav dress while Anthony donned a Christian Dior suit.

Anthony and Ferreira made things official in early 2022

The newlyweds announced their relationship on Instagram in February 2022, when the Paraguayan supermodel was just 21 years old. Anthony, who is 29 years her senior, is most well-known in the tabloids as Jennifer Lopez’s husband of 10 years, but this will be his fourth marriage overall.

Although Anthony hinted at a relationship with Ferreira in the weeks leading up to their official announcement, the couple made their love public in a post showing the two cuddling in a private jet. The caption on the post reads, “May God multiply everything you wish for us.”

Soon after, Ferreira posted a picture of her and Anthony outside one of his concerts with the caption “Unforgettable concert. Shoshi loves you,” with a white heart emoji. The couple regularly posts pictures together following their public announcement in 2022.

Some notable posts include a red carpet picture with the caption “Love is in the air…”

A post from Anthony of the two on a date, with the caption, “Date Night last night with the best company…”

Additionally, the two posted an image from their European vacation…

Weeks before that, the couple posted about celebrating Nadia’s birthday week…

Initially, the couple announced their engagement in May 2022

The newly-married couple initially announced their engagement with an Instagram story in May 2022. Neither Anthony nor Ferreira made a dedicated post on their feed about the engagement. However, Ferreira seems to be showing off her engagement ring whenever possible, as evidenced by a series of posts leading up to the wedding.

As for Anthony, he’s a little quieter on social media when it comes to his relationship with Ferreira. Although he did post pictures with his then-fiance a handful of times, the vast majority of his Instagram page focuses on music, performing, and his fellow Latino musicians.

Since the wedding, both Anthony and Ferreira are quiet on social media

Currently, the happy couple seems to be taking a social media break following their wedding. Neither of them is posting about the ceremony or any of the people in attendance. However, we should expect the wedding photos to make their way online sooner than later.

Notice any corrections needed? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com