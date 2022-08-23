Jennifer Lopez Reveals New Photos of Her Three ‘Dreamy’ Wedding Dresses

Entertainment

While Jennifer Lopez has often sung “Love Don’t Cost A Thing,” her wedding to Ben Affleck last weekend certainly didn’t spare any expense (and we’re living for it!). The “Marry Me” singer and actress went all-out by wearing three custom-made Ralph Lauren dresses on her big day, and almost $100,000 worth of fine jewelry.

Taking place in Affleck’s sprawling estate in Riceboro, Georgia, the three-day celebration began on Friday, Aug. 20 with a rehearsal dinner, followed up by Saturday’s wedding. Finishing up with a Sunday barbecue, the 150 guests included big celebs like Matt Damon and Jimmy Kimmel. With a beefed-up security detail and authorities enforcing a “no fly zone” over the property, it’s clear the wedding was big in every sense — and Lopez’s glam definitely lived up to it.

As Lopez herself talked about her three different wedding looks in her “On The J.Lo” newsletter, writing, “The dresses were dreamy… thank you, Ralph Lauren.” And dreamy they were. As reported by Vogue, the triple-threat got married in a gorgeous gown with a tiered ruffle skirt that had 1,000 handkerchiefs attached to it by hand. Her floor-length veil added all the drama and yep, we’re “On The Floor” after looking at it.

After walking down the aisle, the couple headed for a cocktail reception inside the house, followed up by dinner at the barn. In true J.Lo fashion, it was time for some outfit changes. The next dress was adorned with chandelier pearls and Swarovski crystals, and let’s just say it was a true work of art. As per PEOPLE, 30 artisans took 700 hours to embroider it by hand.

Is that all? Nope, not yet. The third and final dress was a beautiful mermaid gown that featured a hood, a keyhole cutout and more Swarovski crystals, because why not?

Meanwhile, her jewelry was just as major, donning almost $100,000 worth of Mikimoto jewelry including a flower ring… and tons of pearls and diamonds.

While Lopez’s dresses were nothing short of a fairytale, the couple’s love is even more romantic. First engaged back in 2002 and calling off the wedding largely due to the media frenzy that surrounded them, it seems like they finally got their second chance.

The “Una Noche Más” singer also took to her newsletter to share a few more details about her initial wedding to Affleck in June 2022, which took place at a chapel in Las Vegas. She wrote, “Stick around long enough and maybe you’ll find the best moment of your life in a drive though in Las Vegas at twelve thirty in the morning in the tunnel of love drive through.”

She continued, “Love is a great thing, maybe the best of things—and worth waiting for.”

Notice any corrections needed? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com