Jennifer Lopez Introduces Child Emme Using They/Them Pronouns at Recent Performance

Entertainment

At a performance during the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation Blue Diamond Gala, Jennifer Lopez, 52, invited her child Emme, 14, to perform with her on stage, introducing them as gender neutral by using they/them pronouns.

Lopez, who shares Emme with singer Marc Anthony along with their twin brother Max, introduced them as “my favorite duet partner,” according to Yahoo! Life. Lopez went on to say, “The last time we performed together was in a big stadium like this, and I ask them to sing with me all the time, and they won’t.”

She continued, “So this is a very special occasion. They are very, very busy. Booked. And pricey. They cost me when they come out. But they’re worth every single penny because they’re my favorite duet partner of all time. So if you will indulge me.”

The duo went on to sing “A Thousand Years” by Christina Perri, parts of “Born in the USA” by Bruce Springsteen and the intro to Lopez’s own hit single, “Let’s Get Loud.”

According to Page Six, the twins recently celebrated their 14th birthdays in February, with Lopez writing on her Instagram: “You have taught me the true meaning of life and have changed me forever in the most amazing way. I only hope I can be half of the blessing you have been to my life.”

This isn’t the first time Lopez has been respectful of gender identity in her own family. In 2020, she discussed her relationship with her transgender nibling, Brendon, and even introduced a short film about it called “Draw With Me.”

Nibling is the accepted gender-neutral term for niece and nephew — Brendon is the child of Lopez’s sister, Leslie.

Fans of Jenny from the Block have praised the singer for her accepting and supportive attitude towards her own child’s gender identity, many of them voicing their support on TikTok videos and tweets that have been posted since the gala took place.

Even though I’m not a @JLo fan, I do appreciate her using her kid Emme’s pronouns. It’s a possibility Emme may be non-binary or not. It’s a process and I applaud JLo for affirming Emme and supporting them. ❤️ — Jade Young (@JadenJewel) June 20, 2022

JLo models respectful parenting to a gigantic audience. It's not hard to support your kids.



Jennifer Lopez Intoduces Child Emme With They Them Pronouns https://t.co/1NzqOvfKwc — Victoria Brownworth (@VABVOX) June 20, 2022

YALL LOOK SO CUTE — Ky❣︎ (@Jloxbby) June 18, 2022

Jlo is a wonderful mother and overall human being! She keeps raising the bar for all@of us. Proud of you JLO! — BoyWitLove (@BoiWitLove) June 18, 2022

Notice any corrections needed? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com