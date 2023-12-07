Eladio Carrión is Giving Us a Comedy Series About a No Sabo Teen in Puerto Rico

wearemitu

Eladio Carrión has experienced an extraordinary 2023. Following the successful conclusion of “The Sauce World Tour” across the United States, Latin America, and Europe, he is now wrapping up the year with the exciting announcement of a new comedy show inspired by his life.

As reported by Deadline, the Latino singer is collaborating with Chris Albrecht and Jorge Granier of Rubicon Global Media. Carrión serves as the producer, working alongside both executives to make the series a reality.

Loading the player...

“This series will entertain general audiences and resonate with viewers who understand what it means to belong to more than one place,” said the Puerto Rican-American star in a press release.

Carrión’s life inspired the new TV series, blending humor with cultural exploration

Carrión has loved art from a young age, and he’s super excited about this new chapter.

“This project will start a new era of my career, opening the door to film and television, something I’ve been passionate about since I was a kid,” the rapper shared.

Adding, “I’m excited to embark on this journey with Rubicon Global Media to bring to life a story based on my experiences during my formative years.”

The series will follow the story of a Latino teen who moved from the United States to Puerto Rico, not knowing Spanish. It will explore the difficulties of adapting to a new culture and language, combining humor and cultural exploration.

“Eladio is a tremendous talent, and we look forward to developing this show as we continue to create story-driven content with global appeal,” shared Albrecht and Granier, co-founders of Rubicon Global Media.

Carrion’s deal follows the company’s announcement of a development deal with Curtis ‘50 Cent‘ Jackson for a Latino-focused series.

Before developing into the artist he is today, the Puerto Rican-American star was once an influencer in the comedy industry

Currently, in the early stages of development, we don’t know if Carrión will portray himself in the show or when it will be released. However, it’s important to highlight that before achieving his current status as an artist, he initially gained fame for acting in his comedy skits and parodies on social media.

Additionally, he has a remarkable talent for impersonating other artists, including Arcangel, Ñejo, Jowel, Cosculluela, and many more. But that’s not all. He was also a professional swimmer and represented Puerto Rico in the Central American and Caribbean Games in 2010.

In an interview eight years ago for Virtualizate.net, he said he didn’t plan to become an influencer in comedy. Explaining that everything started as a hobby with a couple of friends.

Before finishing his tour in May, he hosted his own festival, Sauce Boyz Fest, in Puerto Rico. The lineup featured Wiz Khalifa, Bizarrap, Young Miko, and Tokischa, among others.

SAUCEBOYZ FEST 2023 🌹 pic.twitter.com/6AYM2uYrqR — Sol Maria 🌹 (@eladiocarry_on) May 22, 2023

He also won his first Latin Grammy for the best rap/hip-hop song with ‘Coco Chanel,’ alongside Bad Bunny.

We are excited to witness his extraordinary life unfold on the screen!

Notice any corrections needed? Please email us at corrections@nglmitu.com