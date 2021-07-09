Nu Music Fridays: Maluma, Nicki Nicole, Grupo Firme and More New Releases

Latidomusic

Colombia, Argentina, Mexico and more countries present in this week’s Nu Music Fridays round-up for the week of Friday July 9th. Maluma comes back with sobering thoughts on “Sobrio”, Nicki Nicole and Delaossa sing about heartbreak in “Me Has Dejado”, Grupo Firme gets their drinks up with Mariachi and Reggaeton in “Un Tequila” and more releases below.

Maluma – “Sobrio”

Papi Juancho is in his feels. Maluma Baby released his new single “Sobrio” in which, you guessed it, has sobering thoughts about his previous relationship. The music video has a Scott Disick cameo in which the reality TV star plays Maluma’s love interest’s new man.

Nicki Nicole, Delaossa – “Me Has Dejado”

On the rise. After her debut on Jimmy Fallon, Argentinian rising star Nicki Nicole teams up with Spanish singer Delaossa for a pop ballad with Flamenco elements in “Me Has Dejado.” Check out our exclusive interview with Nicki Nicole here.

Grupo Firme x Río Roma x Torai – “Un Tequila”

¡Salud! Grupo Firme teams up with Río Roma and Torai for a Marachi-Reggaeton single that is the perfect fusion for a night out with friends. BRB, going to learn the TikTok dance from the music video.

Nathy Peluso – “Mafiosa”

Salsa is back. Argentinian singer Nathy Peluso is bringing back salsa for the new generation. The Spotify Radar US star for this month shows her versatility with her new single “Mafiosa.”

Mora, Bad Bunny, Sech – “Volando Remix”

The Remix we didn’t know we needed. Puerto Rican singer Mora recruited none other than Bad Bunny and Sech for “Volando Remix”, and now we have to update our “Remix of the Summer” list and include this fire track.

Read our full review for Volando Remix here.

maye – “Versos de Placer”

All the good vibes. Venezuelan singer maye’s vocals are on full display in dream pop-esque new single “Versos de Placer”, which you can play with your eyes closed.

Sech, Jhay Cortez – “911 Remix”

911, what’s your emergency? Panamanian star Sech recruits Puerto Rican singer Jhay Cortez for an explosive remix for “911” in which both go head-to-head with their verses. Read our review for Sech’s album ’42’ here.

Omar Apollo – “Go Away”

Fleeting love. After the release of his album ‘Apolonio’ last year and his Hot Sauce at the beginning of the year, Omar Apollo is back with his new single “Go Away”.

Omy De Oro, Natanael Cano – “Bandidos”

Puerto Rico meets Mexico. Self-proclaimed bad boys in music, Puerto Rican rapper Omy de Oro and Corridos Tumbados leading star Natanael Cano, team up for “Bandidos” as they drive through the streets of Miami. Click here to read our review.

BIA, Nicki Minaj – “Whole Lotta Money Remix”

BarBIA. “Whole Lotta Money” was already a bop, but Puerto Rican/Italian rapper BIA shut it down by bringing the Queen Nicki Minaj for the remix. New payday anthem.

Alvaro Diaz – “Gatillera”

New sounds. Puerto Rican singer-songwriter Alvaro Diaz switches up his usual Urban sounds in his new single “Gatillera,” from his highly anticipated album “Felicilandia.”

Jerry Di – “Adicto A Tus Sábanas”

The perfect muse. Venezuelan singer Jerry Di becomes a fashion designer in the music video for “Adicto A Tus Sábanas,” in which everything is custom-made for his love interest.

Jennifer Lopez, Rauw Alejandro – “Cambia El Paso”

Let’s dance. Nuyorican icon Jennifer Lopez is back with her new single “Cambia El Paso.” She teamed up with rising Boricua star Rauw Alejandro. Read our review for “Cambia El Paso” here.

Chicocurlyhead – “Solo”

Bilingual vibes. Panamanian singer Chicocurlyhead released his new R&B bilingual single “Solo” that’s perfect for all of us que hablamos in two languages.

Brytiago ft. Juhn & Javiielo – “Malvada”

Croptop SZN. Brytiago is letting all men know that crop tops are in season in the music video for “Malvada.” The PR singer teams up with Juhn and Javiielo inside a theater for their new banger.

Bad Bunny – “De Museo”

Last but not least. Benito suprised us over the long weekend with “De Museo”, his single from Fast 9 and we’re still reeling from the beat switch.

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com