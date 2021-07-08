Nathy Peluso Dances Through Madrid In Powerful “Mafiosa” Music Video

Latidomusic

Argentine singer-songwriter Nathy Peluso is tearing up the streets in her new music video for “Mafiosa.” She tackles a salsa music sound while busting a move around Madrid.

You might know Nathy Peluso from her Bizarrap collabortion.

Peluso went viral on social media last year thanks to her eccentric performance of “Sana Sana” on the Colors YouTube channel. She capitalized on that attention by teaming up with Argentine producer Bizarrap for the global hit “BZRP Music Sessions #36.” The music video has over 244 million views on YouTube. Last year Peluso was nominated for Best New Artist at the Latin Grammy Awards.

Nathy Peluso is dancing like there’s no tomorrow in the “Mafiosa” music video.

Peluso wrote “Mafiosa” with Argentine producer Rafael Arcaute, who has worked previously worked with Calle 13 and Juanes. Backed by tropical beats, she pushes back on men who feel threatened by an empowered woman. Peluso likens her feminine power to feel like a gangster in the mafia. Those men who can’t handle it can cower in the corner while she’s living her best life. “Mafiosa” is a fierce fireball of salsa music served through Peluso’s eccentric lens.

Peluso channels the eccentricity that she’s known for into awesomeness for the “Mafiosa” music video. While on her sold-out tour in Spain, she shot the stunning visual in Madrid. Peluso is dancing through the city like the rent’s due tomorrow. There’s no stopping her as she’s smashing plates in the street. Go off, dancing queen!

Nathy Peluso was also selected as Spotify’s latest U.S. RADAR Artist.

She’s a Latin Grammy nominee, a businesswoman, and so much more. Get to know RADAR artist @NathyPeluso, her genre-bending sound, and her character-driven creative process here ⬇️ https://t.co/g6sEQAOJLi — Spotify News (@SpotifyNews) July 7, 2021

With the release of “Mafiosa,” Peluso was also chosen as Spotify’s next U.S. RADAR Artist. She follows rising acts like Boza, Alaina Castillo, J.I. The Prince of N.Y., and Flo Milli. Earlier this year, Peluso also featured on Karol G’s song “Gato Malo.”

