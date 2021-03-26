Latidomusic

Karol G’s ‘KG0516’ Album Has Landed: Our 5 Favorite Songs

By March 26, 2021 at 9:48 am
UNIVERSAL MUSIC LATIN ENTERTAINMENT

Karol G is taking her fans for a ride on her new album KG0516. The Colombian reggaetonera flexes her range as an artist with 16 eclectic tracks. This is a world-class flight with global superstars who feature on the album like Ludacris, Nicki Minaj, Ozuna, and J Balvin.

The album’s title actually means a lot to Karol’s music career.

KG0516 is Karol G’s third album. The title follows the style of an airplane flight number, but the meaning is more deeper than that. On May 16, 2006, she signed her first record deal and 0516 represents that date.

Karol G kicked off the sessions for the album in late 2019 with the smash hit “Tusa” featuring Minaj. Last year, she followed with more global smashes, “Ay Dios Mio!” and “Bichota.” Into this year, she took reggaeton on a country music detour with “Location” featuring J Balvin and Anuel AA.

Now that you’re already familiar with those songs, let’s get into the new ones. Latido Music is here to break down five of our favorite songs on KG0516, so sit back, relax, and enjoy Karol G’s flight.

“El Barco”

The day before KG0516 was released, Karol G performed “El Barco” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The nautical sequel to “Ocean,” her love letter to Anuel, appears to give weight to the reports that she split with Puerto Rican rapper. Karol sings about the rough waters of a breakup that she’s navigating alone. It’s a beautiful and heartbreaking bachatón bop. Aventura’s Lenny Santos played the guitar during her performance.

“Contigo Voy a Muerte” with Camilo

Karol G teams up with breakout pop star and fellow Colombiano Camilo in “Contigo Voy a Muerte.” They have a history as Camilo previously wrote on her songs “Mi Mala” with Mau y Ricky and “Hijoepu*#” with Gloria Trevi. He goes full reggaeton (and it’s not cringe like “Ropa Cara”) with Karol. The two trade heartfelt verses about loving each other to death.

“Beautiful Boy” with Ludacris and Emilee

Karol G tackles pop with her own spin on Sean Kingston’s 2007 hit “Beautiful Girl.” She enlists indie singer Emilee, who is famous for her cover of “I Love You Baby” that went viral on TikTok, and hip-hop icon Ludacris for “Beautiful Boy.” Karol sings in Spanglish about a guy that’s got her completely enamored. Her affection for him just rolls off her lips.

“Gato Malo” with Nathy Peluso

Karol G goes alternative with help of Argentine singer Nathy Peluso, who went viral thanks to an eccentric performance of “Sana Sana.” Whatever breakup might be on Karol G’s mind, she’s over it and ready to move on with this chilling kiss-off track. Peluso brings that baddie energy from “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 36” and helps Karol overcome the heartache. This is one of three all-female collaborations on Karol’s LP, including “Tusa.” Karol also teamed up with rising Latina artist Mariah Angeliq in “El Makinon.”

“Leyendas” with Ivy Queen

We finally have a Karol G and Ivy Queen collaboration! Ivy Queen is one of the pioneers featured in the “Leyendas” medley that also includes Nicky Jam, Boricua duo Wisin y Yandel, Zion, and Alberto Stylee. Karol goes on a musical journey through reggaeton history with her take on the classics like “Quiero Bailar,” “Vengo Acabando,” and “Yo No Soy Tu Marido” alongside the legends themselves.

Click here for Latido Music, 24/7 Latin music videos & more

Read: Karol G Goes Yee-Haw in “Location” Music Video with J Balvin and Anuel AA

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com

Tags:

Ivy Queen, Goyo, and Chesca to Headline Urban Divas United Concert in April

Latidomusic

Ivy Queen, Goyo, and Chesca to Headline Urban Divas United Concert in April

By March 23, 2021 at 12:49 pm
BY  | March 23, 2021 AT 12:49 pm
NEVAREZ PR

A few of the women in the Latin music scene will be coming together for the virtual event Urban Divas United. Among the headliners announced so far are reggaeton music icon Ivy Queen and rising stars Chesca and Goyo.

Here’s to hoping for “Yo Quiero Bailar” live.

Urban Divas United will be taking place on April 10 at 7 p.m. EST. The virtual concert presented by Neutrogena will be livestreamed from downtown Miami. Conciencia Collective is also a partner in helping put on the event. Ivy Queen is among the performers that have been announced.

“I’m extremely thankful to be part of this activation that will unite us all through music, and to me, it’s a great honor to be the one who kickstarts [the movement] with mic in hand,” Ivy Queen said in a statement. “And for those who want to delve into the urban music genre, remember that the biggest stories are born out of the most challenging of sacrifices.”

Chesca is on the come-up thanks to her spin on a Frank Valli classic.

Also confirmed for the event is rising Puerto Rican singer Chesca. Last year, she released her breakthrough hit “Te Quiero Baby” with Pitbull. The song is a Spanish version of Frank Valli’s “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You.” Valli also features on the reggaeton version with Chesca and Pitbull. Last week, Chesca made her late night TV debut on Jimmy Kimmel Live! with “Como Tú (Dirty)” featuring Migos’ Offset and De La Ghetto.

Goyo has got the hits with ChocQuibTown.

Goyo is one of the leaders of the Conciencia Collective that was born last summer to help Latine folks understand Afro-Latinidad and the #BlackLivesMatter movement. She’s also one of the members of the Afro-Colombian hip-hop group ChocQuibTown. Last October, the Latin Recording Academy selected Goyo as one of the Leading Ladies of Entertainment alongside Selena Gomez, journalist Maria Elena Salinas, and “Despacito” songwriter Erika Ender.

Fans must register by April 10 to enjoy the free Urban Diva United event. You can start signing up now at UrbanDivasUnited.com. More performers will be announced soon.

Click here for Latido Music, 24/7 Latin music videos & more

Read: Gloria Trevi and Ivy Queen’s “Todos Me Miran” Duet at Premio Lo Nuestro Was Everything

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com

Tags:
chocquibtowngoyoIvy Queen

J Balvin Hosting Las Vegas Neón Festival with Karol G, Rauw Alejandro and More

Latidomusic

J Balvin Hosting Las Vegas Neón Festival with Karol G, Rauw Alejandro and More

By March 22, 2021 at 12:41 pm
BY  | March 22, 2021 AT 12:41 pm
POLLEN PRESENTS

This September J Balvin will be hosting the Neón Experience in Las Vegas. The Colombian superstar lined-up the biggest reggaeton acts to join him for the three-day concert series.

J Balvin will be taking over the Las Vegas strip in September.

J Balvin teamed up with Pollen Presents and Zouk Group to put on the Neón Experience. During Mexican Independence weekend, Balvin will take over the Resorts World Las Vegas with the special event. Zouk Nightclub and Ayu Dayclub will also be adding to the festivities This will be taking place on Sept. 16 through Sept. 19, so hopefully the COVID-19 situation will be more under control by then.

The thought of finally getting to sing “La Tusa” live with Karol G.

The line-up J Balvin has planned for the Neón Experience is mind-blowing. Colombian reggaetonera Karol G is headlining the first day, Sept. 16. Puerto Rican hitmaker Marco “Tainy” Masís will be making his global debut performance as an artist. DJ Pope and AGUDEL0888 are also are part of the line-up.

The man himself, J Balvin, will be headlining on Sept. 17. Puerto Rican icons Jowell y Randy will also perform that day. The after-party will include Balvin’s longtime producer Alejandro “Sky Rompiendo” Ramírez and Sita Abellan.

Rauw Alejandro and Jhay Cortez in the same day!

Rising Boricua artists Rauw Alejandro and Jhay Cortez will co-headline the final day on Sept. 18. They’ll be joined by DJs like Alex Sensation, La Gabi, and Cornetto.

Tickets to J Balvin’s Neón Experience are on sale now. Fans can buy their tickets at the event’s official website here. Following his last single “Ma’ G,” J Balvin released his new music video for “Tu Veneno” on Friday.

Click here for Latido Music, 24/7 Latin music videos & more

Read: J Balvin Debuts ‘Ma’ G’ with Canelo, Joins ‘Pokémon’ Album

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com

Tags:
J Balvinjhay cortezKarol Grauw alejandrotainy