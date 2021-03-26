Karol G’s ‘KG0516’ Album Has Landed: Our 5 Favorite Songs

Latidomusic

Karol G is taking her fans for a ride on her new album KG0516. The Colombian reggaetonera flexes her range as an artist with 16 eclectic tracks. This is a world-class flight with global superstars who feature on the album like Ludacris, Nicki Minaj, Ozuna, and J Balvin.

The album’s title actually means a lot to Karol’s music career.

My dream Cover 💖 By David LaChapelle 💫 pic.twitter.com/8nhBPnzt8T — BICHOTA (@karolg) March 18, 2021

KG0516 is Karol G’s third album. The title follows the style of an airplane flight number, but the meaning is more deeper than that. On May 16, 2006, she signed her first record deal and 0516 represents that date.

Karol G kicked off the sessions for the album in late 2019 with the smash hit “Tusa” featuring Minaj. Last year, she followed with more global smashes, “Ay Dios Mio!” and “Bichota.” Into this year, she took reggaeton on a country music detour with “Location” featuring J Balvin and Anuel AA.

Now that you’re already familiar with those songs, let’s get into the new ones. Latido Music is here to break down five of our favorite songs on KG0516, so sit back, relax, and enjoy Karol G’s flight.

“El Barco”

The day before KG0516 was released, Karol G performed “El Barco” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The nautical sequel to “Ocean,” her love letter to Anuel, appears to give weight to the reports that she split with Puerto Rican rapper. Karol sings about the rough waters of a breakup that she’s navigating alone. It’s a beautiful and heartbreaking bachatón bop. Aventura’s Lenny Santos played the guitar during her performance.

“Contigo Voy a Muerte” with Camilo

Karol G teams up with breakout pop star and fellow Colombiano Camilo in “Contigo Voy a Muerte.” They have a history as Camilo previously wrote on her songs “Mi Mala” with Mau y Ricky and “Hijoepu*#” with Gloria Trevi. He goes full reggaeton (and it’s not cringe like “Ropa Cara”) with Karol. The two trade heartfelt verses about loving each other to death.

“Beautiful Boy” with Ludacris and Emilee

Karol G tackles pop with her own spin on Sean Kingston’s 2007 hit “Beautiful Girl.” She enlists indie singer Emilee, who is famous for her cover of “I Love You Baby” that went viral on TikTok, and hip-hop icon Ludacris for “Beautiful Boy.” Karol sings in Spanglish about a guy that’s got her completely enamored. Her affection for him just rolls off her lips.

“Gato Malo” with Nathy Peluso

Karol G goes alternative with help of Argentine singer Nathy Peluso, who went viral thanks to an eccentric performance of “Sana Sana.” Whatever breakup might be on Karol G’s mind, she’s over it and ready to move on with this chilling kiss-off track. Peluso brings that baddie energy from “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 36” and helps Karol overcome the heartache. This is one of three all-female collaborations on Karol’s LP, including “Tusa.” Karol also teamed up with rising Latina artist Mariah Angeliq in “El Makinon.”

“Leyendas” with Ivy Queen

We finally have a Karol G and Ivy Queen collaboration! Ivy Queen is one of the pioneers featured in the “Leyendas” medley that also includes Nicky Jam, Boricua duo Wisin y Yandel, Zion, and Alberto Stylee. Karol goes on a musical journey through reggaeton history with her take on the classics like “Quiero Bailar,” “Vengo Acabando,” and “Yo No Soy Tu Marido” alongside the legends themselves.

