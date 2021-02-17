Latidomusic

Karol G Goes Yee-Haw in “Location” Music Video with J Balvin and Anuel AA

By February 17, 2021 at 7:43 am
COURTESY OF UNIVERSAL MUSIC LATIN

Karol G is breaking in 2021 with one of the biggest collaborations of the Year. The Colombian superstar teamed up with J Balvin and her fiancé, Anuel AA, for “Location.” The trio gives reggaeton a country music makeover in the music video that was released on Feb. 12.

Karol G takes reggaeton on a country music detour.

There’s no denying Karol G’s star power that only grew stronger in 2020. Her last single “Bichota” impressively peaked within the top 10 of Billboard‘s Global 200 chart that pulls streaming data from over 200 countries and territories, including the U.S. To keep the momentum going, she recruited her compatriot J Balvin and Puerto Rican trapero Anuel for “Location.”

Karol G wrote “Location” with J Balvin, Anuel AA, and her longtime producer Ovy on the Drums, who at the helm of this stellar collaboration. Karol finds her groove in the song’s unique blend of reggaeton, Latin trap, and country music. Balvin and Anuel come along for the ride in this perreo-ready hoedown. There was going to be a point where the old town road led to Colombia. Karol dropped a pin on one of the most fun and imaginative moments in reggaeton with “Location.”

It’s a reggaeton hoedown in the “Location” music video.

The music video for “Location” was directed by Colin Tilley, who has shot videos for pop stars like Justin Bieber, Halsey, and Britney Spears. Karol G goes full yee-haw rocking a cowboy hat with her rhinestoned outfit. J Balvin and Anuel also get in on the reggaeton jig in the middle of the desert.

Karol G’s next album is a highly-anticipated release of the year. She’s so far previewed it with the previous hits “Bichota” and “Ay, Dios Mío!”

BY  | February 11, 2021 AT 6:55 am
RIMAS ENTERTAINMENT / PHOTO: CHRISTOPHER CABRERA

J Balvin has pretty much done it all when it comes to music. The Colombian superstar dabbles in drill music for the first time in Eladio Carrión’s “TATA” music video that was released on Feb. 8.

Eladio Carrión’s music reflects hip-hop in both the U.S. and Puerto Rico.

“TATA” is one of the standout tracks on Eladio Carrión’s second album Monarca. He’s Puerto Rican by way of Kansas. Having grown up in both the mainland U.S. and Puerto Rico, Carrión’s music not only reflects Latin trap and reggaeton, but also hip-hop and the emerging drill music genre.

The late Dominican-American rapper Pop Smoke helped popularize drill music on his posthumously-released debut album Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon. Another Bronx-based Dominican rapper, Chucky73, extended the genre’s reach with his album De Chamaquito Siempre Cabezu last year.

J Balvin hits the NYC streeets with Carrión in the “TATA” video.

The drill music banger on Monarca is “TATA” featuring J Balvin. For J Balvin, it’s one of his first times giving this latest iteration of hip-hop music a spin. Carrión sounds at home as he flexes his malleable, bilingual flow in Spanish and English. Balvin finds his footing alongside Carrión as he boasts about his luxurious lifestyle. Carrión and Balvin rhyme Hakuna Matata with “Tata” and make it sound cool on this swaggering, soon-to-be rap classic.

In the music video for “TATA,” Carrión and J Balvin take it to the streets of New York City, where drill music reigns. The guys later bring the party into a local bodega and later into a run-down apartment. The snow outside doesn’t slow down their turn-up.

Carrión’s Monarca reached No. 11 on Billboard‘s Hot Latin Albums chart last month. Argentina’s trap music queen Cazzu, Boricua heartthrob Lunay, and rising Mexican star Natanael Cano are among the other featured artists on the album.

BY  | February 11, 2021 AT 6:50 am
DUALIPA / BADBUNNYPR / INSTAGRAM

Dua Lipa is gearing up to re-release her latest album Future Nostalgia on Feb. 12. The new Moonlight Edition will feature “Un Día,” her hit collaboration with Bad Bunny and J Balvin.

Dua Lipa’s keeping the Future Nostalgia reissues coming.

During this time of the COVID-19 pandemic, the British pop star is focused on releasing new iterations of her Future Nostalgia album that dropped last March. The original LP featured hits like “Don’t Start Now” and “Physical.” The remix album Club Future Nostalgia followed last August and now The Moonlight Edition will land this Friday.

Future Nostalgia: The Moonlight Edition will feature her current Billboard Hot 100 top 5 hit “Levitating” featuring DaBaby and the new single “We’re Good.” In July, she collaborated with Bad Bunny and J Balvin on the Tainy-helmed “Un Día (One Day)” that will also be included on the reissue.

She’s made an impact in the Latin music scene with “Un Día (One Day).”

“Un Día (One Day)” is a bilingual bop where reggaeton and pop music collide. Puerto Rican hit-maker Tainy dreamed up this super collaboration and made it a reality. Dua Lipa scored her first No. 1 on the Hot Latin Songs and Latin Airplay charts in the U.S.

“It was really fun,” Dua Lipa told Grammy.com about the collaboration last year. “[Bad Bunny and J Balvin] have such great energies, such lovely boys. What I love to do with the collaborations I do is always something that people don’t expect me to do, something that’s a little bit outside my comfort zone. I love to experiment.”

One of Dua Lipa’s six Grammy nominations this year is for “Un Día (One Day).” With Tainy, Bad Bunny, and J Balvin, they’re up for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. It’s a major moment for a Spanish-language collaboration in the pop category.

