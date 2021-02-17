Karol G Goes Yee-Haw in “Location” Music Video with J Balvin and Anuel AA

Latidomusic

Karol G is breaking in 2021 with one of the biggest collaborations of the Year. The Colombian superstar teamed up with J Balvin and her fiancé, Anuel AA, for “Location.” The trio gives reggaeton a country music makeover in the music video that was released on Feb. 12.

There’s no denying Karol G’s star power that only grew stronger in 2020. Her last single “Bichota” impressively peaked within the top 10 of Billboard‘s Global 200 chart that pulls streaming data from over 200 countries and territories, including the U.S. To keep the momentum going, she recruited her compatriot J Balvin and Puerto Rican trapero Anuel for “Location.”

Karol G wrote “Location” with J Balvin, Anuel AA, and her longtime producer Ovy on the Drums, who at the helm of this stellar collaboration. Karol finds her groove in the song’s unique blend of reggaeton, Latin trap, and country music. Balvin and Anuel come along for the ride in this perreo-ready hoedown. There was going to be a point where the old town road led to Colombia. Karol dropped a pin on one of the most fun and imaginative moments in reggaeton with “Location.”

It’s a reggaeton hoedown in the “Location” music video.

The music video for “Location” was directed by Colin Tilley, who has shot videos for pop stars like Justin Bieber, Halsey, and Britney Spears. Karol G goes full yee-haw rocking a cowboy hat with her rhinestoned outfit. J Balvin and Anuel also get in on the reggaeton jig in the middle of the desert.

Karol G’s next album is a highly-anticipated release of the year. She’s so far previewed it with the previous hits “Bichota” and “Ay, Dios Mío!”

