J Balvin Gives Drill Music a Spin in Eladio Carrión’s “TATA” Music Video

By February 11, 2021 at 6:55 am
RIMAS ENTERTAINMENT / PHOTO: CHRISTOPHER CABRERA

J Balvin has pretty much done it all when it comes to music. The Colombian superstar dabbles in drill music for the first time in Eladio Carrión’s “TATA” music video that was released on Feb. 8.

Eladio Carrión’s music reflects hip-hop in both the U.S. and Puerto Rico.

“TATA” is one of the standout tracks on Eladio Carrión’s second album Monarca. He’s Puerto Rican by way of Kansas. Having grown up in both the mainland U.S. and Puerto Rico, Carrión’s music not only reflects Latin trap and reggaeton, but also hip-hop and the emerging drill music genre.

The late Dominican-American rapper Pop Smoke helped popularize drill music on his posthumously-released debut album Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon. Another Bronx-based Dominican rapper, Chucky73, extended the genre’s reach with his album De Chamaquito Siempre Cabezu last year.

J Balvin hits the NYC streeets with Carrión in the “TATA” video.

The drill music banger on Monarca is “TATA” featuring J Balvin. For J Balvin, it’s one of his first times giving this latest iteration of hip-hop music a spin. Carrión sounds at home as he flexes his malleable, bilingual flow in Spanish and English. Balvin finds his footing alongside Carrión as he boasts about his luxurious lifestyle. Carrión and Balvin rhyme Hakuna Matata with “Tata” and make it sound cool on this swaggering, soon-to-be rap classic.

In the music video for “TATA,” Carrión and J Balvin take it to the streets of New York City, where drill music reigns. The guys later bring the party into a local bodega and later into a run-down apartment. The snow outside doesn’t slow down their turn-up.

Carrión’s Monarca reached No. 11 on Billboard‘s Hot Latin Albums chart last month. Argentina’s trap music queen Cazzu, Boricua heartthrob Lunay, and rising Mexican star Natanael Cano are among the other featured artists on the album.

Read: J Balvin Is Opening Up About His Battle With Coronavirus And He Says This Was His Worst Symptom

Dua Lipa is Adding a Bad Bunny and J Balvin Collab to ‘Future Nostalgia: Moonlight Edition’

Dua Lipa is Adding a Bad Bunny and J Balvin Collab to ‘Future Nostalgia: Moonlight Edition’

By at 6:50 am
BY  | February 11, 2021 AT 6:50 am
DUALIPA / BADBUNNYPR / INSTAGRAM

Dua Lipa is gearing up to re-release her latest album Future Nostalgia on Feb. 12. The new Moonlight Edition will feature “Un Día,” her hit collaboration with Bad Bunny and J Balvin.

Dua Lipa’s keeping the Future Nostalgia reissues coming.

During this time of the COVID-19 pandemic, the British pop star is focused on releasing new iterations of her Future Nostalgia album that dropped last March. The original LP featured hits like “Don’t Start Now” and “Physical.” The remix album Club Future Nostalgia followed last August and now The Moonlight Edition will land this Friday.

Future Nostalgia: The Moonlight Edition will feature her current Billboard Hot 100 top 5 hit “Levitating” featuring DaBaby and the new single “We’re Good.” In July, she collaborated with Bad Bunny and J Balvin on the Tainy-helmed “Un Día (One Day)” that will also be included on the reissue.

She’s made an impact in the Latin music scene with “Un Día (One Day).”

“Un Día (One Day)” is a bilingual bop where reggaeton and pop music collide. Puerto Rican hit-maker Tainy dreamed up this super collaboration and made it a reality. Dua Lipa scored her first No. 1 on the Hot Latin Songs and Latin Airplay charts in the U.S.

“It was really fun,” Dua Lipa told Grammy.com about the collaboration last year. “[Bad Bunny and J Balvin] have such great energies, such lovely boys. What I love to do with the collaborations I do is always something that people don’t expect me to do, something that’s a little bit outside my comfort zone. I love to experiment.”

One of Dua Lipa’s six Grammy nominations this year is for “Un Día (One Day).” With Tainy, Bad Bunny, and J Balvin, they’re up for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. It’s a major moment for a Spanish-language collaboration in the pop category.

Read: The Internet Is Showing Its Love For Bad Bunny For Helping Us Get Through 2020 With These Incredible Memes

Bad Bunnydua lipaJ BalvinReggaetontainy

Music’s Biggest Night Is Officially Postponed As COVID-19 Wreaks Havoc On California

Entertainment

Music’s Biggest Night Is Officially Postponed As COVID-19 Wreaks Havoc On California

By January 8, 2021 at 1:11 pm
BY  | January 8, 2021 AT 1:11 pm
Kevin Winter / Getty

The 2021 Grammys won’t be taking place as expected at the end of the month. According to Rolling Stone, the Grammys have been postponed indefinitely thanks to the extreme surge of COVID-19 cases in the Los Angeles area – which is where the Grammys take place year after year.

The shocking surge in cases of COVID-19 have forced the Grammys to postpone the award show.

It was announced just this week that Los Angeles County – which is currently experiencing one the worst outbreaks in the world – is seeing someone die of COVID-19 every 15 minutes. Meanwhile, a reported 7,600 people in LA are hospitalized with COVID symptoms.

As many Angelenos – and Americans across the country – remain under strict stay-at-home orders, it would definitely not seem right to move forward with a glitzy award show that would risk making the outbreak worse.

As a result, the Grammys are planning a limited production event to take place in March, according to The Fader. In other words, no live audience and only performers and presenters on-site. Nominees and winners would likely accept their awards remotely like many of last year’s award ceremonies during the first wave of the pandemic.

This year’s Grammys were expected to feature big moments for the Latin music industry.

Bad Bunny was expected to pick up awards and was rumored as a performer. Other Latino nominees included J Balvin, Camilo, Arca and Lido Pimienta. Meanwhile, Selena was also scheduled to receive a posthumous Lifetime Achievement Award that her family was planning to accept on her behalf.

Original Story Posted November 10, 2020:

Seriously, it was just last year that some of the world’s most popular artists – reggaetoneros and trap artists like Bad Bunny and J Balvin – were completely ignored. I mean it was so serious there was even a hashtag: “Sin Reggaetón, No Hay Grammy.”

At the 2019 Latin Grammy Awards, the top award categories very conspicuously left out these very artists. However, this year they’re dominating all the categories and bringing in a record number of nominations.

The 2020 Latin Grammy nominations are in and they definitely do a better job at representing the community than last year’s.

In 2019, the Latin Grammy’s went viral but really for all the wrong reasons. social media exploded as Latin artists posted images of the Grammy logo with a large red “X″ across it, with words on the image reading in Spanish: “Without reggaeton, there’s no Latin Grammys.” Balvin even skipped the live show and Bad Bunny, who won best urban music album during the telecast, told the audience: “With all due respect, reggaeton is part of the Latin culture.”

This definitely forced the Grammy’s to reconsider this year’s awards.

“Over the last year, we continued engaging in discussions with our members to improve the awards process and actively encouraged diverse Latin music creators to join and participate,” Latin Academy President and CEO Gabriel Abaroa Jr. said in a statement, calling this year’s nominees “a group that reflects the constant evolution of Latin music.”

To honor Latin rap and reggaeton performers, the Latin Grammys added new categories this year, including best reggaeton performance and best rap/hip-hop song.

J Balvin leads the pack with an astonishing 13 Grammy nominations.

In announcing this year’s nominees, J Balvin is in the lead with 13 total nods, including two nominations Album of the year, thanks to his own album Colores and his collab with Bad Bunny, OASIS.

The Colombian reggaetonero has a chance to win his first album of the year prize — a category with 10 contenders – and his chances look pretty good. However, even if he doesn’t pick up that, he’s in the running for several other awards.

Bad Bunny is close behind with nine nominations for what was a record-breaking year for the artist.

Bad Bunny is included in the Album of the Year category for his album YHLQMDLG (which was this year’s best-selling Latin album), however, his surprise album, LAS QUE NO IBAN A SALIR, wasn’t recognized in any category.

In the Best Urban album category, Bad Bunny’s YHLQMDLG is up against Anuel AA’s Emmanuel, Benito’s Oasis with J Balvin, Balvin’s Colores, Feid’s Ferxxo: Vol. 1 M.O.R., Ozuna’s Nibiru, Sech’s 1 of 1, and rising Puerto Rican rapper Myke Towers’Easy Money Baby.

Meanwhile, the Album of the Year category could get pretty interesting with this caliber of nominees.

This year’s Album of the Year category prove what an incredible year 2020 was for Latin music. We were blessed with hit after hit which was all the more important considering what a traumatic year it’s been.

Bad Bunny and J Balvin are both competing for the award. San Benito’s YHLQMDLG faces off against Balvin’s Colores and their joint album OASIS. Meanwhile, albums from Camilo (Por Primera Vez), Ricky Martin (PAUSA EP), and Kany García (Mesa Para Dos), are all up for the same award. What’s extra special about this category this year is that it’s also featuring three nominees from the LGBTQ community.

This year’s top-selling record, “Tusa”, is also up for a Grammy.

Colombian reggaetonera Karol G along with Trinidadian rapper Nicki Minaj are nominated for this hit song that has just blown up the airwaves this entire year.

“Tusa” is the sole Latin trap nominee in the song of the year category, where 11 tracks are in contention. It’s a departure for Karol G, who didn’t receive a single nomination last year and was part of the group of uber-successful Latin trap and reggaeton artists who were dissed in top categories like album, song and record of the year. This year, the Colombian performer who was named best new artist in 2018 has four nominations, including two shared with Minaj.

It’s encouraging to see the academy actually reflect what is happening in Latin music. The inclusion of this larger variety of artists helps illustrate just how diverse the Latin music industry really is. But to see who actually takes home the awards will be a different story. The Latin Grammy Awards will air live from Miami on Nov. 19 on Univision.

Bad BunnyCOVID-19J BalvinLatin Grammy AwardsOzuna