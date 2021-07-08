Premiere: Omy De Oro And Natanael Cano Are “Bandidos” In Their New Music Video

Latidomusic

Two cultures collide in Omy De Oro’s new music video for “Bandidos.” The rising Puerto Rican rapper teamed up with Mexican singer Natanael Cano for the cinematic visual that’s premiering exclusively on mitú.

Omy De Oro got a Bad Bunny co-sign early in his career.

Denis Omar Aponte Rivera, who is better known as Omy De Oro, broke through in 2019 thanks to his single “Subimos de Rango” featuring Bad Bunny. After receiving that major Boricua co-sign, Omy De Oro released his debut album El Rey de Punchline last year. He later collaborated with Puerto Rican singer Rauw Alejandro for the hit “Estadia.”

Omy De Oro and Natanael Cano take over Wynwood in the “Bandidos” music video.

With “Bandidos,” Omy De Oro is breaking out of the box and extending his global reach with corridos tumbados pioneer Natanael Cano. His regional Mexican music sound meets Omy’s hard-hitting Latin trap beats. Both artists reflect on where they came from and flex about the high lives they’re living now.

As fusions with Mexican artists are becoming more common, “Bandidos” stands out thanks to Omy’s freestyle flow complementing Cano’s storytelling from the streets. Puerto Rico and Mexico’s promising new stars come together for this knockout collaboration.

In the music video for “Bandidos,” Omy De Oro and Cano take over Miami’s Wynwood district. They cruise the colorful city streets in a classic car. The two artists have the cash flowing in as they’re keeping the block in check.

Omy De Oro’s new album is coming in August.

“Bandidos” with Cano and “El Malo” with Puerto Rican artist Juhn El All Star will be a part of Omy De Oro’s second album, which will be released in August. Cano dropped his latest album A Mis 20s in May.

Click here for Latido Music, 24/7 Latin music videos & more

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com