Latidomusic

Corridos Tumbados Star Natanael Cano Talks New Album ‘A Mis 20s’ And Fumando With Snoop Dogg

By June 1, 2021 at 4:19 am
RANCHO HUMILDE

Mexican superstar Natanael Cano is back with a new collection of corridos tumbados. In honor of his recent 20th birthday, his new album is called A Mis 20s. He teams up with fellow rising star Junior H and upcoming artists in the genre like Oscar Maydon and Dan Sánchez. In an interview with Latido Music, Cano talked about his LP, the success of corridos tumbados, and his recent collaborations with Snoop Dogg and Alejandro Fernández.

Natanael Cano made corridos tumbados hot that even Bad Bunny wanted in on the movement.

“Corridos tumbados have been successful thanks to all the fans,” Cano tells mitú. “I believe we presented the people with a new sound and another style of music and they’ve accepted it.”

Cano first broke out as the pioneer of corridos tumbados in 2019 with “Soy El Diablo.” Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny heard the song and wanted to jump on the remix. Since then, the Hermosillo native has become a go-to collaborator in Latin music while elevating the corridos tumbados genre.

Snoop Dogg teamed up with Natanael Cano for last year’s “Feeling Good” hit.

Cano is known for corridos tumbados, but he’s recently branched out into Latin trap and reggaeton music. He tapped into the former genre last year for the collaboration “Feeling Good” with Ovi, CNG, Snow Tha Product, and Tío Snoop Dogg. Snoop called Nata his “carnale” in the song.

“When I went to the studio to record that song, I met Snoop Dogg,” Cano says. “I smoked weed with him. He’s an upbeat person who is always happy. He likes to talk. He’s not closed-off. He’s a very sociable person. It was very amazing to meet him.”

The OG regional Mexican legends like Alejandro Fernández are also wanting in on corridos tumbados.

At first, it seemed like the old guard of regional Mexican icons was not taking kindly to corridos tumbados, but that changed this year when Alejandro Fernández wanted to remix Cano’s hit “Amor Tumbado.” The surprisingly incredible duet blends corridos tumbados with ranchera music. Nata affectionately calls the Jalisco legend “viejón.”

“That was awesome and something unique,” Cano says. “We got to know each other [while filming the music video]. We got along well. We talked and laughed together. He’s a person who is really happy. He’s cool.”

Natanael Cano is helping elevate the next wave of corridos tumbados stars on his album.

In his new album A Mis 20s, Cano regroups with his Rancho Humilde labelmate Junior H. The corridos tumbados dream team comes through with the stirring track “El F.” Cano also uses his album to help bring up the newest signees to the label, Oscar Maydon, Justin Morales, and Dan Sánchez. The Mexcian quartet joins forces for the song “Llenas Las Cuentas.”

“I believe they’re the future of the genre,” Cano says. “They’re the rising artists in the genre that I’m proud of.”

“Diamantes” is a more tender and acoustic take on corridos tumbados.

A Mis 20s also represents the new sound that Cano is giving corridos tumbados. “Diamantes” is a striking and stunning ballad that opens the album. He blends the genre seemingly with a touch of alternative rock.

“I think I’m going to focus more on making songs like ‘Diamantes,'” Cano says. “I think the people like it and I’m going to pull more from that [sound] in my next productions.”

Expect more singles (and hopefully) concerts from Natanael Cano this year.

As for what’s next, Cano says there will be more singles. There will be more corridos as well as forays into Latin trap and reggaeton. He’s hoping to tour as well pending the COVID-19 situation.

As the face of corridos tumbados, Cano says, “I feel good. I feel like I have a responsibility sometimes, but at the same time we’re doing this for fun.”

Click here for Latido Music, 24/7 Latin music videos & more

Read: Mexican Singer Ivonne Galaz is the First Woman to Release a Major Corridos Tumbados Album

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com

Tags:

Chiquis Is The First Female Latin Artist To Drop Digital NFT Art

Latidomusic

Chiquis Is The First Female Latin Artist To Drop Digital NFT Art

By May 21, 2021 at 8:41 am
BY  | May 21, 2021 AT 8:41 am
AnRKey X

Chiquis is the latest artist to join the NFT (non-fungible token) market. The Mexican-American singer is going to release NFT art this Friday that’s inspired by her “Spiritual Gangsta” persona.

Snoop Dogg and Eminem are among the celebrities that have dropped NFT art.

In the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, the popularity of NFTs as a form of digital currency skyrocketed. According to CNN En Español, recent celebrities that have put NFT art for sale include Eminem, Lindsay Lohan, Snoop Dogg, Shawn Mendes, Grimes, and others. To better understand this emerging trend, mitú released an explainer that puts into context the worth of NFTs.

Chiquis teamed up with AnRKey X for her NFT drop.

Chiquis is the first female Latin artist to join the NFT market. She partnered with AnRKey X, a crypto NFT gaming company, to release her first NFT artwork. Chiquis’s NFT game card is inspired by her “Spiritual Gangsta” persona that she often mentions in her interviews and on social media. Her animated character is a part of AnRKey X’s NFT game Battle Wave 2323, which is inspired by the Marvel universe.

“Creating these NFTS has been so exciting!” Chiquis said in a statement. “I’m always looking for new ways to connect with my fans and also to stay at the forefront of what’s next in business and technology. I hope my fans and digital art collectors love them.”

The “Spiritual Gangsta” card will be one of five NFT art pieces that Chiquis releases. The NFT goes on sale this Friday at 11 AM EST. Fans can buy it here. Puerto Rican superstar Ozuna joined the NFT team game in March with Monopoly-inspired art.

Click here for Latido Music, 24/7 Latin music videos & more

Read: Dolly Parton Sings “Jolene” Cumbia Version With Chiquis In Virtual Duet

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com

Tags:
Chiquis RiveranftNFTsOzunaSnoop Dogg

Lupillo Rivera Teams Up Snoop Dogg And Cypress Hill’s B-Real In “Grandes Ligas” Music Video

Latidomusic

Lupillo Rivera Teams Up Snoop Dogg And Cypress Hill’s B-Real In “Grandes Ligas” Music Video

By May 14, 2021 at 5:06 am
BY  | May 14, 2021 AT 5:06 am
LUPILLORIVERAOFFICIAL / INSTAGRAM

Regional Mexican superstar Lupillo Rivera is pulling no punches with his new single. He teams up with fellow LBC native Snoop Dogg and Cypress Hills’ B-Real in “Grandes Ligas.” Rising Mexican rappers Alemán and Santa Fe Klan also feature in the music video.

Lupillo Rivera blends his classic “El Pelotero” with hip-hop.

Rivera samples his own classic “El Pelotero” with a rap on both sides of the border from Tío Snoop, B-Real, Alemán, and Santa Fe Klan. This collaboration is not exactly out of left field for Rivera as he was born and raised in Long Beach with Snoop.

“I’ve had a love for rap since Eazy-E and N.W.A, when they started coming out,” Rivera said during a press conference. “Snoop, we were classmates. We went to the same high school. When Snoop popped up [in rap], I was, ‘Oh man, this guy is really making it.'”

Lupillo Rivera admits that B-Real’s fire verse made him up his game.

Not too far off from Long Beach is B-Real, a Chicano from L.A. The bars this Cypress Hill legend spits in English and Spanish are mind-blowing. He seamlessly switches between both languages. “When I heard B-Real’s part, I was like, ‘Damn, this vato killed it,'” Rivera said. “I got to up my game. I don’t care if I’m speaking Spanish, but I got to make my sh*t sound right.”

During the press conference, B-Real mentioned that his Spanish has gotten better over the years from features and the few times that Cypress Hill has recorded in Spanish. He admitted that his wife still helps him out when he has to spit bars in his family’s native tongue. “My sh*t is that I always give it to my wife to proofread it to make sure I wrote everything correctly,” he said.

Alemán and Santa Fe Klan team up for the first time on this collaboration.

Thanks to Christian Nodal and Gera MX’s hit “Botella Tras Botella,” regional Mexican music and hip-hop fusions are going global. “Grandes Ligas” is a breakthrough moment for Mexicanos Alemán and Santa Fe Klan, who are collaborating together for the first time.

“I didn’t do this for money,” Alemán said. “I did this for my love of making music. I’m going to keep opening doors to help out more carnales who got my back. They’ve given me a hand before. As Alemán, I hope to one day be a bridge to help more of the clika come over.”

The music video is like a Latino Ocean’s Eleven.

“Grandes Ligas” is a knockout collaboration. The music video for the explosive track is cinematic like Ocean’s Eleven with the guys working together to take some loot. It’s also pretty intense with Rivera getting shot and seemingly killed. “[This video] is never intended to disgust viewers or encourage them to commit any violent acts,” reads the disclaimer at the start of the visual.

Click here for Latido Music, 24/7 Latin music videos & more

READ: Vice Menta Talks Repping Mexico In Latin Trap And Empowering Single “Solo Dio$” With Alemán

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com

Tags:
alemancypress hillLupillo Riverasanta fe klanSnoop Dogg