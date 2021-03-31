Chicano Pop Star Omar Apollo is Releasing a Hot Sauce Featuring His Family’s Recipe

Latidomusic

Omar Apollo has something cooking and it’s not music. The rising Chicano pop star announced the release of his hot sauce Disha Hot and it’s coming this Friday.

Apollo’s Disha Hot sauce is based on a family recipe.

finally releasing a small batch of my hot sauce, Dishahot on Friday! Weve been working on this project since the beginning of quarantine, but this recipe has been in my family for a while &im so excited to get it out to yaw<33; follow https://t.co/fIOMjymwwp for more updates 👻🔥 pic.twitter.com/qqlsSrprE7 — Omar Apollo (@omarapollo) March 29, 2021

Apollo announced the news this week on his social media accounts. He said that Disha Hot was a project that he started working on at the start of his quarantine during the COVID-19 pandemic. The website for Disha Hot reveals more information about the hot sauce’s origin.

“Omar’s parents immigrated to the US from Guadalajara and started a Mexican restaurant called El Super Taco, but sadly they had to close it after Omar was born,” the statement reads. “The recipe for Disha Hot has been passed down from generations and it has always been Omar’s dream to share it with the world.”

Fans can start ordering Apollo’s Disha Hot sauce on Friday from the website here. The hot sauce goes on sale at 1 p.m. PST / 4 p.m. EST, so move fast because it’s a limited release. The flavor includes cilantro, lime, and toasted chile de arbol.

The hot sauce comes hot on the heels of Apollo’s debut album that featured Kali Uchis.

After a few years of generating buzz online through his EPs, Apollo released his debut album Apolonio last October. Though not one to put a label on his sexual identity, the LP features some pretty queer tracks, including “Hey Boy” with Apollo’s BFF Kali Uchis, who is openly bisexual. We stan.

“I’ve been pretty fluid with my music since like the beginning,” Apollo told SPIN in October. “I was a little more subtle about it before. This project made me feel that I had to be real and be myself. I just write from experience.”

Another standout on the album is Apollo’s corrido-R&B hybrid “Dos Uno Nueve,” a nod to his Indiana area code. Last week, he teamed up with pop hit-maker Benny Blanco for his album Friends Keep Secrets 2. They collaborated on the track “Care.” Apollo also featured on C. Tangana’s “Te Olvidaste” for the Spanish rapper’s El Madrileño album.

