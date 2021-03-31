Latidomusic

Chicano Pop Star Omar Apollo is Releasing a Hot Sauce Featuring His Family’s Recipe

By March 31, 2021 at 12:16 pm
NATE GUENTHER

Omar Apollo has something cooking and it’s not music. The rising Chicano pop star announced the release of his hot sauce Disha Hot and it’s coming this Friday.

Apollo’s Disha Hot sauce is based on a family recipe.

Apollo announced the news this week on his social media accounts. He said that Disha Hot was a project that he started working on at the start of his quarantine during the COVID-19 pandemic. The website for Disha Hot reveals more information about the hot sauce’s origin.

“Omar’s parents immigrated to the US from Guadalajara and started a Mexican restaurant called El Super Taco, but sadly they had to close it after Omar was born,” the statement reads. “The recipe for Disha Hot has been passed down from generations and it has always been Omar’s dream to share it with the world.”

Fans can start ordering Apollo’s Disha Hot sauce on Friday from the website here. The hot sauce goes on sale at 1 p.m. PST / 4 p.m. EST, so move fast because it’s a limited release. The flavor includes cilantro, lime, and toasted chile de arbol.

After a few years of generating buzz online through his EPs, Apollo released his debut album Apolonio last October. Though not one to put a label on his sexual identity, the LP features some pretty queer tracks, including “Hey Boy” with Apollo’s BFF Kali Uchis, who is openly bisexual. We stan.

“I’ve been pretty fluid with my music since like the beginning,” Apollo told SPIN in October. “I was a little more subtle about it before. This project made me feel that I had to be real and be myself. I just write from experience.”

Another standout on the album is Apollo’s corrido-R&B hybrid “Dos Uno Nueve,” a nod to his Indiana area code. Last week, he teamed up with pop hit-maker Benny Blanco for his album Friends Keep Secrets 2. They collaborated on the track “Care.” Apollo also featured on C. Tangana’s “Te Olvidaste” for the Spanish rapper’s El Madrileño album.

Even though she was recently eliminated from RuPaul’s Drag Race, Denali is creating waves online with her lip sync videos. In her latest visual, the Mexican-American drag queen tackles Kali Uchis’ viral hit “Telepatía.”

The “Latina que Patina” made her mark on Drag Race.

Denali, the self-proclaimed “Latina que Patina,” was competing on season 13 of RuPaul’s Drag Race. During her run on the show, she served plenty of moments that paid homage to her Mexican heritage, including a standout lip-sync dressed as Quetzalcoatl.

Denali, who is also of Jewish descent, finished in eighth place. We sadly missed out on a Denali and Valentina crossover moment because of that elimination. While we’re sure there will be an All-Stars placement in her future, she’s keeping her digital presence alive. On Denali’s YouTube channel, she’s done lip sync videos for Britney Spears’ “If U Seek Amy” and the Pussycat Dolls’ “When I Grow Up.”

Denali’s “Telepatía” video is everything.

Recently Denali released a video lip sync of Colombian-American singer Kali Uchis’ “Telepatía.” This is the perfect synergy of queer Latina power as Denali noted in her post. “Super thankful to Kali Uchis and her team at EMI Records for this opportunity!” she wrote. “Having had this song on repeat since it came out and it’s such an honor to promote for more queer Latinx queens.” Uchis is openly bisexual.

In the VHS-like visual, Denali is living her disco fantasy. There are moments that are reminiscent of Studio 54 and other stunning shots of the drag queen at the beach. Shanté, you stay!

Denali is not the only queer artist taking on Kali Uchis’ “Telepatía.” She retweeted the account @imirregulargirl who gives the sensual smash justice as well.

Kali Uchis released a surprise music video for “Telepatía” to capitalized on the songs viral success. The Colombia-American singer revisits her Pereira roots in the dreamy visuals.

“Telepatía” has taken off thanks to TikTok.

Uchis’ “Telepatía” turned into a certified global smash thanks to TikTok and social media. The song took off like Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams” last year. With over 131 million streams worldwide, the song sits comfortably at No. 2 on Spotify’s Global Top Songs chart. Last week, she released a lyric video, and now there’s an official music video that was directed by Uchis herself.

Uchis goes back to her Colombian roots in the music video.

“The song happened so naturally and I wanted the video to reflect that,” Uchis said in a statement. “Nothing overproduced, just the beautiful magic of the country I have had the honor of also calling home my entire life, Colombia. Enjoy.”

Uchis goes back to her family’s hometown of Pereira. She strolls through the city streets with her bike. There are also shots of Uchis serving that vintage glamour that she’s known for. For a song to have become a hit so organically online, this self-directed nod to her roots is the perfect visual accompaniment.

She also won her first Grammy last week!

The “Telepatía” music video caps off one of the biggest weeks in Uchis’ career. Last Sunday, she won her first Grammy Award. DJ and producer Kaytranada won Best Dance Recording for his collaboration “10%” with Uchis.

“Telepatía” is from Uchis’ first Latin album Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios). When people were expecting an album full of perreo, she flipped the script and embraced her R&B and soul sound en español. “Telepatía” is the best example of that new vibe on her LP.

