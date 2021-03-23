Kali Uchis Goes Back to Her Pereira Roots in Self-Directed “Telepatía” Music Video

Latidomusic

Kali Uchis released a surprise music video for “Telepatía” to capitalized on the songs viral success. The Colombia-American singer revisits her Pereira roots in the dreamy visuals.

“Telepatía” has taken off thanks to TikTok.

this is how it feels to listen to telepatía by Kali Uchis ( @KALIUCHIS ) pic.twitter.com/xF3qGnwY9o — 𝖆𝖉𝖆𝖒 (@ADAMATRIX_) February 18, 2021

Uchis’ “Telepatía” turned into a certified global smash thanks to TikTok and social media. The song took off like Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams” last year. With over 131 million streams worldwide, the song sits comfortably at No. 2 on Spotify’s Global Top Songs chart. Last week, she released a lyric video, and now there’s an official music video that was directed by Uchis herself.

Uchis goes back to her Colombian roots in the music video.

“The song happened so naturally and I wanted the video to reflect that,” Uchis said in a statement. “Nothing overproduced, just the beautiful magic of the country I have had the honor of also calling home my entire life, Colombia. Enjoy.”

Uchis goes back to her family’s hometown of Pereira. She strolls through the city streets with her bike. There are also shots of Uchis serving that vintage glamour that she’s known for. For a song to have become a hit so organically online, this self-directed nod to her roots is the perfect visual accompaniment.

She also won her first Grammy last week!

WE WON THE GRAMMY WHATTTTTTTTTTTT !!! AHHHHH — KALI UCHIS (@KALIUCHIS) March 14, 2021

The “Telepatía” music video caps off one of the biggest weeks in Uchis’ career. Last Sunday, she won her first Grammy Award. DJ and producer Kaytranada won Best Dance Recording for his collaboration “10%” with Uchis.

“Telepatía” is from Uchis’ first Latin album Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios). When people were expecting an album full of perreo, she flipped the script and embraced her R&B and soul sound en español. “Telepatía” is the best example of that new vibe on her LP.

