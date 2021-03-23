Latidomusic

Kali Uchis Goes Back to Her Pereira Roots in Self-Directed “Telepatía” Music Video

By March 23, 2021 at 8:25 am
NICOLÁS SANDINO MORENO

Kali Uchis released a surprise music video for “Telepatía” to capitalized on the songs viral success. The Colombia-American singer revisits her Pereira roots in the dreamy visuals.

“Telepatía” has taken off thanks to TikTok.

Uchis’ “Telepatía” turned into a certified global smash thanks to TikTok and social media. The song took off like Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams” last year. With over 131 million streams worldwide, the song sits comfortably at No. 2 on Spotify’s Global Top Songs chart. Last week, she released a lyric video, and now there’s an official music video that was directed by Uchis herself.

Uchis goes back to her Colombian roots in the music video.

“The song happened so naturally and I wanted the video to reflect that,” Uchis said in a statement. “Nothing overproduced, just the beautiful magic of the country I have had the honor of also calling home my entire life, Colombia. Enjoy.”

Uchis goes back to her family’s hometown of Pereira. She strolls through the city streets with her bike. There are also shots of Uchis serving that vintage glamour that she’s known for. For a song to have become a hit so organically online, this self-directed nod to her roots is the perfect visual accompaniment.

She also won her first Grammy last week!

The “Telepatía” music video caps off one of the biggest weeks in Uchis’ career. Last Sunday, she won her first Grammy Award. DJ and producer Kaytranada won Best Dance Recording for his collaboration “10%” with Uchis.

“Telepatía” is from Uchis’ first Latin album Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios). When people were expecting an album full of perreo, she flipped the script and embraced her R&B and soul sound en español. “Telepatía” is the best example of that new vibe on her LP.

Karol G Announced Her New Album KG0516, Fans Think A Kali Uchis Collab is On The Way

Latidomusic

Karol G Announced Her New Album KG0516, Fans Think A Kali Uchis Collab is On The Way

March 18, 2021 at 3:46 pm
BY  | March 18, 2021 AT 3:46 pm
@karolg Instagram

Karol G is ready for take off. The Bichota singer revealed on Instagram a teaser for her upcoming album KG0516 and its release date for Thursday, March 25th, dropping at 8:00pm EST.

The teaser takes place inside an airplane, where Karol G plays different characters: passenger, pilot and flight attendant. The flight attendant voiceover peaked the interest of many fans online because it sounds just like Kali Uchis.

Karol confirmed via Instagram Stories that it is indeed Kali Uchis’ voice in the intro and for fans to expect even more female collabs for the new album.

KG0516 is Karol’s third studio album, following Unstoppable which included her single “Ahora Me Llama“, and her sophomore album Ocean which had hits like “Mi Cama” and “Culpables” featuring Anuel AA.

The album cover for KG0516 was shot by David LaChapelle and Karol called it “the cover of my dreams”.

Bad Bunny and Kali Uchis Win Their First Grammy Awards, Jhay Cortez Performs “Dákiti” with Benito

Latidomusic

Bad Bunny and Kali Uchis Win Their First Grammy Awards, Jhay Cortez Performs “Dákiti” with Benito

March 15, 2021 at 11:17 am
BY  | March 15, 2021 AT 11:17 am
BADBUNNYPR / KALIUCHIS / INSTAGRAM

Celebrations are in order for Bad Bunny and Kali Uchis. Both artists won their very first Grammy Awards last night.

Benito won his first Grammy Award!

The Puerto Rican superstar was nominated for two Grammy Awards. During the pre-show, Bad Bunny’s collaboration “Un Día (One Day)” with Tainy, J Balvin, and Dua Lipa was defeated in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category. Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande’s “Rain On Me” won the category.

In a first for the Best Latin Pop or Urban category, it was presented during the main Grammy telecast. Bad Bunny’s YHLQMDLG defeated recent works by Ricky Martin, Kany García, Camilo, and Debi Nova. He’s now a Latin Grammy and first-time Grammy winner.

We finally got a live performance of “Dákiti” with Jhay Cortez.

Bad Bunny also performed his global hit “Dákiti” for the first time with Puerto Rican singer Jhay Cortez. The guys shined during the neon-colored performance for the El Último Tour Del Mundo cut. For his first big Grammy moment, Cortez was feeling himself in his see-through mesh shirt. The guys were later spotted dancing to Dua Lipa’s performance of “Levitating” and Benito knew the words.

Congrats to Kali Uchis too for her first Grammy win!

During the pre-show, Kali Uchis also became a first-time Grammy winner. When DJ and producer Kaytranada’s “10%” won for Best Dance Recording, the Colombian-American singer took home a Grammy as the song’s featured artist. She was previously nominated for a Latin Grammy Award in 2017 for featuring on Juanes’ “El Ratico.”

Uchis’ Grammy win comes at an incredible time in her career as she’s riding high off the global hit “Telepatía.” She recently put out a lyric video for Billboard Hot 100 top 40 hit.

In other interesting Grammy wins news, Mexican singer Natalia Lafourcade claimed her second Grammy in the Best Regional Mexican Music Album. Beyoncé became the most-awarded woman and most-awarded singer in Grammy history with 28 wins. With her Album of the Year victory for Folklore, Taylor Swift won the category for a historic third time.

