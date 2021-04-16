Latidomusic

Panamanian Star Sech’s ’42’ Album is Here: Our 5 Favorite Songs

By April 16, 2021 at 1:15 pm
MOISÉS MORALES

Sech is back with his new album 42. The Panamanian superstar keeps it short and sweet with 11 new songs. He also teams up with Boricua OGs like Wisin y Yandel and Nicky Jam.

Sech has scored plenty of hits thanks to his unique R&B and reggaeton blend.

Since breaking out in 2019, Sech has scored a global hit every year. He broke into the Billboard Hot 100 top 40 with his smash “Otro Trago” featuring Darell. Last year, Sech scored another hit with “Relación,” which also impressively charted on the Hot 100 at No. 64. Later he dropped a remix with Daddy Yankee, J Balvin, Farruko, and Spanish pop star Rosalía.

Sech’s 42 album is named after the number that baseball icon Jackie Robison used on his jersey.

42 is Sech’s third album. This follows last year’s 1 of 1, which featured “Relación.” He claims that this one is his most personal release yet.

“This album represents the stories that most marked my life,” Sech said in a statement. “I am happy to share it because I feel like I can show a little more of where I come from, who I am  – as an artist and as a person – and all the struggle I’ve overcome to get where I am now in my life.”

Latido Music is here to highlight five of our favorite songs on Sech’s new LP.

“Sal y Perrea”

“Sal y Perrea” is the new single from Sech’s 42 album. His advice for living your best life sounds like a delicious drink recipe. This Panamanian perreo certainly packs a punch. Sech is the life of the party in the beachside music video.  

“Playa”

Sech aligns with the present and future of Puerto Rican superstars in “Playa.” He teams up with OG Nicky Jam and rising artist Rauw Alejandro. The trio of ladies’ men turns up the heat with this sensual reggaeton romp. Sech isn’t playing any games on “Playa.”

“Pata’ Abajo”

Sech has a bit of a throwback moment with “Pata’ Abajo.” The song opens with a snippet of Boricua OGs Wisin y Yandel’s classic “Dembow.” The dúo dinámico then joins Sech for his refreshing perreo banger that takes their aggressive sound into the future. The self-proclaimed “El Peluche” has got some edge here.

“911”

Sech first previewed his 42 album in February with the single “911.” He answered the emergency call for perreo that we had this year. In this scorching kiss-off anthem, Sech goes off on an ex who wants to come back into his life. His piercing lyrics might require some medical attention.

“Feliz de Mentira”

Sech blends his signature R&B and reggaeton sound with a mariachi band in “Feliz de Mentira.” Sech with a regional Mexican music edge is everything. His soulful voice seamlessly finds its footing with the Mexican band, showing just how versatile of an artist that Sech is.  

Welcome to Nu Music Fridays, where we give you our best picks of the week in Latin music released on Friday, April 16th. Check out our full list below!

Natalia Lafourcade, Pepe Aguilar – “Cien Años”

Oh, this will take you back. Natalia Lafourcade and Pepe Aguilar do their own take on “Cien Años” that will certainly get the entire family singing.

Emotional Oranges ft. Becky G – “Down To Miami”

Sounds like LA vibes in the 305! Emotional Oranges released “Down To Miami” and recruited Becky G for a chill R&B/Pop single that you need to play either driving by your hometown or down the MacArthur Causeway.

Ir-Sais, ChocQuibTown, Afro B – Midnight Boom

Ir-Sais, the Bonaire/Dominican singer that gave us “Dream Girl” is back with an afrobeat diaspora single “Midnight Boom” with Colombian trio ChocQuibTown and British-Ivorian singer Afro B. Play this by the pool or beach and the mood is set.

Sech – ’42’ album

El Peluche‘s album is finally here. Sech named his new album ’42’ as a nod to Panamanian baseball legend Mariano Rivera, and Sech has his sights on reaching the iconic legend status of the former Yankees pitcher. Sech dropped the album on Thursday, along with a documentary about his career and 5 music videos on his YouTube channel.

Natanael Cano, Alejandro Fernandez – “Amor Tumbado”

Fresh off his Latin AMAs win, Natanael Cano dropped a new version of “Amor Tumbado” with Mexican legend Alejandro Fernandez, where regional mexican meets corridos tumbados.

Beret & Morat – “Porfa No Te Vayas”

With over 1 million views already, Spanish singer Beret joined forces with Colombian band Morat for their new pop anthem “Porfa No Te Vayas”.

Omy De Oro – “Millones”

Latin Trap singer Omy De Oro is not afraid to declare war if anyone wants to mess with him in “Millones.” Omy talks about what it feels like to be on top of the food chain within the space of urban music.

Let Mexican band Zoé take you to another dimension with their new single “Popular” and a music video to match!

Steve Aoki & Farruko – “Aire”

Steve Aoki is still in his Latin music bag, and we love it. This time around he got Reggaeton star Farruko to go EDM for their new single “Aire,” and it’s a banger.

VALÉ ft. Kat Dahlia – “oop”

And I oop! VALÉ  dropped her new bilingual collab “oop” with Kat Dahlia, and it’s most definitely a vibe: “I want the money, yo no quiero besos“, who can relate?

PHOTO COURTESY OF MANUEL TURIZO

Rising Colombian heartthrob Manuel Turizo released his new album Dopamina. One of the most hotly-anticipated tracks on the LP, “Amor En Coma” featuring Maluma, is also out. In an upcoming interview with Latido Music, Maluma talked about supporting the new wave of Colombian acts like Turizo.

Turizo sounds better than ever on his second album.

Dopamina is the second album from Turizo. He’s back with a fresh collection of reggaeton bangers that reflect the 20-year-old’s growth from his last LP. His signature baritone voice is richer and there’s more emotional depth in the lyrics. The songs are more grown too. Let’s just say “Caliente” with will.i.am and Dominican star El Alfa lives up to its name.

Manuel and Maluma team up for the emotional “Amor En Coma” music video.

“Amor En Coma” is one of the more romantic moments on the album. Two of Colombia’s hottest stars come together for the soaring track. In his career, Turizo is at a place that Maluma once was with his breakthrough album, 2016’s Pretty Boy, Dirty Boy. In a preview of his interview with Latido Music, Maluma spoke about supporting artists like Turizo.

“These collaborations I’m doing with these artists that are kind of new, I’m doing it because no one did with me at the beginning,” Maluma tells mitú. “I want to tell the world that there is a lot of talent here in Colombia and Latin America. This new wave that is coming is pretty big. I’m happy to help them and be a part of their process. I feel like it’s a good moment to start helping new projects, start helping new artists, and to keep going.”

Maluma and his compatriots are proudly representing Colombia.

In the past few years, Maluma, J Balvin, and Karol G have helped Colombia become a force in the reggaeton music scene. Like Shakira before them, these superstars are also pushing back on negative stereotypes of the country that are often reinforced in movies and TV shows like Netflix’s Narcos.

“It’s nice to go out to the states or Europe and when people talk about Colombia, they’re not talking anymore about Pablo Escobar, or about war, or about drugs,” Maluma says. “They talk about good music, good actors, good culture, and good sports. That makes me pretty happy that we’re changing the face of our culture.”

Turizo’s album also features OG reggaetoneros like Wisin y Yandel. One of the best moments is his collaboration with fellow heartthrobs-on-the-rise Rauw Alejandro and Myke Towers in “La Nota.” Stay tuned for our full interview with Maluma very soon. For now, check out the dates for his Papi Juancho Tour this fall.

