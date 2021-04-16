Panamanian Star Sech’s ’42’ Album is Here: Our 5 Favorite Songs

Latidomusic

Sech is back with his new album 42. The Panamanian superstar keeps it short and sweet with 11 new songs. He also teams up with Boricua OGs like Wisin y Yandel and Nicky Jam.

Sech has scored plenty of hits thanks to his unique R&B and reggaeton blend.

Since breaking out in 2019, Sech has scored a global hit every year. He broke into the Billboard Hot 100 top 40 with his smash “Otro Trago” featuring Darell. Last year, Sech scored another hit with “Relación,” which also impressively charted on the Hot 100 at No. 64. Later he dropped a remix with Daddy Yankee, J Balvin, Farruko, and Spanish pop star Rosalía.

Sech’s 42 album is named after the number that baseball icon Jackie Robison used on his jersey.

42 is Sech’s third album. This follows last year’s 1 of 1, which featured “Relación.” He claims that this one is his most personal release yet.

“This album represents the stories that most marked my life,” Sech said in a statement. “I am happy to share it because I feel like I can show a little more of where I come from, who I am – as an artist and as a person – and all the struggle I’ve overcome to get where I am now in my life.”

Latido Music is here to highlight five of our favorite songs on Sech’s new LP.

“Sal y Perrea”

“Sal y Perrea” is the new single from Sech’s 42 album. His advice for living your best life sounds like a delicious drink recipe. This Panamanian perreo certainly packs a punch. Sech is the life of the party in the beachside music video.

“Playa”

Sech aligns with the present and future of Puerto Rican superstars in “Playa.” He teams up with OG Nicky Jam and rising artist Rauw Alejandro. The trio of ladies’ men turns up the heat with this sensual reggaeton romp. Sech isn’t playing any games on “Playa.”

“Pata’ Abajo”

Sech has a bit of a throwback moment with “Pata’ Abajo.” The song opens with a snippet of Boricua OGs Wisin y Yandel’s classic “Dembow.” The dúo dinámico then joins Sech for his refreshing perreo banger that takes their aggressive sound into the future. The self-proclaimed “El Peluche” has got some edge here.

“911”

Sech first previewed his 42 album in February with the single “911.” He answered the emergency call for perreo that we had this year. In this scorching kiss-off anthem, Sech goes off on an ex who wants to come back into his life. His piercing lyrics might require some medical attention.

“Feliz de Mentira”

Sech blends his signature R&B and reggaeton sound with a mariachi band in “Feliz de Mentira.” Sech with a regional Mexican music edge is everything. His soulful voice seamlessly finds its footing with the Mexican band, showing just how versatile of an artist that Sech is.

