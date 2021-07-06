Jennifer Lopez Teams Up With Rauw Alejandro For New Single “Cambia El Paso”

Latidomusic

Nuyorican icon Jennifer Lopez is back with her new single “Cambia El Paso.” She teamed up with rising Boricua star Rauw Alejandro.

All the pop stars are working with Rauw Alejandro this year.

"VICE VERSA" by @rauwalejandro debuts at #17 on this week's US Billboard 200 albums chart, this is his highest-peaking entry ever.



– Additionally, it debuts at #1 on the Billboard Top Latin Albums chart becoming his first ever #1. Congratulations!! 🥳🍾 pic.twitter.com/GFLlRPeid0 — Pop Data (@PopDataMusic) July 6, 2021

This is the year of Rauw Alejandro. All the pop stars are asking him to feature on their projects. Selena Gomez teamed up with Alejandro for “Baila Conmigo” and he confirmed his participation on Christina Aguilera’s upcoming Latin album. Now J.Lo is harnessing the power of Rauw Alejandro.

Jennifer Lopez joins forces with Rauw Alejandro for “Cambia El Paso.”

Lopez wrote “Cambia El Paso” with a team of writers, including Rauw Alejandro and his producers Mr. Naisgai and Caleb Calloway. Venezuelan singer-songwriter Reggi El Auténtico also had a hand in writing the song. J.Lo is trying to inspire a new dance craze with the reggaeton-pop bop. Alejandro adds his signature allure to the collaboration. With the summer season here, these two Boricua singers are turning up the heat together with their feel good track.

The song’s “moving on” message might be inspired by Jennifer Lopez’s love life.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, 2021. pic.twitter.com/zb6PO6ZB7q — bennifer tea (@jloaffleck) July 4, 2021

According to Us Weekly, Lopez’s song might be inspired by her recent split from Alex Rodriguez. “The song is about change and not being afraid to take the step,” she said on Pitbull’s Globalization radio show on SiriusXM. “Like, just take the step, advance, do what you need to do. If something’s not feeling right, whatever it is in your life, like, just make that move and dance. Dance is life, and joy and happiness.”

After being spotted with old flame Ben Affleck, the two are reportedly back together. Lopez cambió el paso, alright. The music video for “Cambio El Paso” will be released on July 9. Rauw Alejandro recently dropped his new album Vice Versa.

