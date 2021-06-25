Our 5 Favorite Songs On Rauw Alejandro’s Genre-Bending ‘Vice Versa’ Album

Latidomusic

Rauw Alejandro is aiming for pop star status with his new album Vice Versa. Having proven himself as a hit-maker in reggaeton and Latin trap, he dips into new genres on his latest LP. Alejandro also narrows down the featured artists to Brazilian pop star Anitta and fellow Boricua singer Lyanno.

You might recognize a little song on the album called “Todo De Ti.”

“It’s a very personal record,” Alejandro said in a statement. “An album full of contrasts, reflecting the roller coaster of emotions that I have experienced throughout my life. My wish was to put all of that into an album as a way to connect deeply with my fans.”

Right now Alejandro has the biggest Latin song in the world with “Todo De Ti.” The Vice Versa single has stayed at No. 2 on Spotify’s Global 200 chart for the past month. The music video with a cameo from Shaquille O’Neal has over 174 million views on YouTube. Alejandro tackled a more pop-oriented sound on the smash hit, which is what he does more of throughout the album. Here are five of our favorites songs.

“Sexo Virtual”

With the release of Vice Versa, Alejandro also premiered the hot music video for “Sexo Virtual.” He gives reggaeton music an electronic twist with the sexy track. Not since *NSYNC’s “Digital Get Down” has there been a more perfect ode to loving online.

“Desenfocao'”

Alejandro went seventies with “Todo De Ti” and he steps into the eighties with “Desenfocao.'” The funky, cowbell-led track has beautiful glimmers of synth. Alejandro is a smooth operator as he sings sweet some things to the listener. This dreamy bop is one of the best moments on the album.

“¿Cuando Fue?”

“¿Cuando Fue?” is a beast of a song on the Vice Versa album. Alejandro is in his rock star bag in this drum ‘n’ bass anthem. The alternative rock side to his artistry jumps out.

“Tengo Un Pal”

Alejandro teams up with Lyanno in “Tengo Un Pal.” The two came up together thanks to their sensual R&B bops and this is another one that you can add to that collection. They’re joined in this slick trap track by fellow Boricua artist Caleb Calloway.

“Brazilera”

It’s proven that Anitta makes every song better and she continues to do that here. Alejandro teamed up with the Brazilian pop star for his first time taking on the baile funk genre. Anitta gives a fierce performance while Rauw follows her lead. They deliver on a knockout collaboration.

