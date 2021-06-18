Rauw Alejandro’s “Todo De Ti” Samples A Fergie Song That You May Have Forgotten

Latidomusic

Rauw Alejandro has the biggest Latin song in the world right now. However many times you’ve listened to “Todo De Ti,” the song sounds like you’ve heard it before. That’s because the Puerto Rican superstar’s hit interpolates Fergie’s “Big Girls Don’t Cry (Personal).”

Fergie took “Big Girls Don’t Cry” to No. 1 on Billboard in 2007.

Fergie’s “Big Girls Don’t Cry (Personal)” was a staple on the radio when it was released as single. The melodramatic ballad lifted from her 2006 album The Dutchess reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. When you visit the music video on YouTube, there’s a lot of comments in Spanish that say: “I’m here from Rauw’s Todo De Ti video.”

When Rauw Alejandro and Fergie’s songs are side-by-side, you can hear the similarities.

On YouTube, DJ Alberto Pradillo mashed up Fergie’s “Big Girls Don’t Cry (Personal)” with Rauw Alejandro’s “Todo De Ti.” The bright and shiny pop chorus on “Todo” shares the same melody as Fergie’s classic. While it was thought to be a sample, the Genius page for “Todo De Ti” lists Fergie’s song as an interpolation.

Rauw Alejandro performed “Todo De Ti” on Kelly Clarkson’s talk show this week.

Maybe it’s the Fergie effect, but now Rauw Alejandro has his biggest hit on his hands. On Spotify’s Global 200 chart, the song has been holding onto the No. 2 spot. “Todo De Ti” has stayed ahead of Bad Bunny’s “Yonaguni” with only Olivia Rodrigo’s “Good 4 U” in front of it.

With Kelly Clarkson set to take Ellen DeGeneres’ coveted talk show slot, the American Idol winner is primed to become the new queen of daytime TV. In a major moment, Rauw Alejandro performed “Todo De Ti” on The Kelly Clarkson Show this week. His new album Vice Versa will be released on June 25.

