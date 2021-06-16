Fall 2021 U.S. Tours: Karol G, Rauw Alejandro, Omar Apollo And More

Latidomusic

As more people are getting vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccines, more artists are announcing their tours. Now you can add Karol G, Rauw Alejandro, and Omar Apollo to the list of Latin music tours coming to the U.S. this fall.

The Bichota Tour will be Karol G’s first headlining tour in the U.S.

Karol G will embark on her first headlining tour in the U.S. this fall. The Bichota Tour kicks off in Denver on Oct. 20 and runs through November. The last show is scheduled is on Nov. 27 in Puerto Rico’s famous Coliseo. The Colombian star’s latest album, KG0516, hit No. 1 on Billboard‘s Top Latin Albums chart. The LP features the hits like “Tusa” with Nicki Minaj, “Bichota,” and “La Makinon” with Mariah Angeliq. Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday, June 18.

Rauw Alejandro’s world tour comes on the heels of having the biggest Latin song in the world.

Check your city and buy your tickets at https://t.co/65mOXrzeHD #RauwAlejandroWorldTour pic.twitter.com/9XhdaGzqAI — R A U W A L E J A N D R O (@rauwalejandro) June 10, 2021

As Rauw Alejandro is gearing up to release his second album Vice Versa, the Puerto Rican star announced his world tour. This will actually be a summer tour going into the fall and winter. The tour kicks off in Raleigh, North Carolina on July 15. The last date is Jan. 15 where he will perform at Calibash in L.A. Alejandro currently has the biggest Latin song on Spotify with “Todo De Ti” at No. 2 on the Global chart. His Vice Versa album will be released on June 25. Tickets for the shows now on sale.

Omar Apollo’s tour will be another one to catch this summer and fall.

TICKETS FOR THE DESVELADO TOUR ON SALE FRIDAY!! ❤️‍🔥



LINK’S IN BIO TO SIGN UP FOR PRESALE!! PRESALE STARTS WEDNESDAY, SPOTIFY PRESALE STARTS THURSDAY, AND TICKETS ARE ON SALE FRIDAY AT 10AM LOCAL TIME!! https://t.co/1NUGaUbXTu pic.twitter.com/sl3TPclygo — Omar Apollo (@omarapollo) June 14, 2021

Mexican-American pop star Omar Apollo announced his Desvelado Tour. This is another summer tour that’s going into the fall and winter. The tour kicks off in Chicago on July 27 and runs through November. Select dates will be supported by rising Latin music acts like Maye, Sofía Valdés, and Niko Rubio. Apollo is known for his indie-pop bops, but he can sing a mean corrido too. Tickets to the tour go on sale on Friday, June 18.

Other tours to look out for this fall include tours from regional Mexican LGBTQ+ legend Ana Gabriel, Colombian icon Carlos Vives, and Ricky Martin’s co-headlining tour with Enrique Iglesias. Mexican crooner Christian Nodal also announced his headlining U.S. tour with support from Gera MX. There’s also the Los Bukis reunion tour with Marco Antonio Solís. Mau y Ricky teamed up with Piso 21 for their Panas & Parceros U.S. tour.

